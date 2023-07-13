Summertime and the Moving is Easy — But Expensive

When Americans move, they usually do it in the summer. July is the prime month to find a new home, with an average of 1.456 million new listings. The weather is better, and more new listings hit the market during the summer months. August is a close second with 1.436 million listings, while June is third with 1.38 million new listings.

Summer Moving Pros

According to Moving Feedback, along with the higher availability of home listings and warmer weather, there are other advantages to moving in the summer. Rental leases expire more often in summer, leading more people to look for another place to live. Realtors understand this and so start listing their best homes during the middle of the year.

Summer is a great time to move for families with children. The kids are out of school, meaning they can start their new school in the fall rather than mid-year — and they have more time to help out with the packing.

Neighborhoods may have more social events, as do cities in general in the warmer months. Attending a neighborhood yard sale is an excellent way to get acquainted with new people, while attending summer concerts or art shows helps new residents learn about their adopted hometown.

Moving costs may be cheaper midweek or mid-month since most people move over the weekends or at the end of the month when their rental lease expires. If a family needs movers or just a moving truck, Guardian Storage recommends reserving these services as early as possible.

Another cost-saving measure is to find free boxes. Some people advertise free boxes online. They’ve moved and want the boxes out of the storage unit. Grocery stores and liquor stores may also be glad to donate boxes to save on the expense and effort of discarding the empties. Those moving can check with store managers to see if they can make these boxes available.

Storage units are another consideration for those moving, whether in summer or not. It’s best to check sizes, rates, and availability well in advance to save some cash. You’ll also want to know you have a unit large enough to meet your storage needs. Many storage companies allow users to check rates and available units online, saving time and unnecessary phone calls. They can also make reservations online, ensuring a unit waits for them when they move.

Summer Moving Cons

The obvious issue for moving in the summer is the heat. Some regions of the U.S. are worse than others for these conditions. Depending on the area, movers may contend with temperatures, heat indices, and high humidity levels.

A good tip for dealing with the heat is to ensure the utilities are turned on before the move, guaranteeing the home can be cooled to a reasonable temperature. This is especially important if the family has pets that would suffer in the heat. It also makes for a more comfortable first night’s sleep in the house.

When moving on warm days, it’s essential to stay hydrated. Bring coolers with water and sports drinks, but avoid alcohol. Medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic advise mixing alcohol and heat can be hazardous. Alcohol has a dehydrating effect on the body, and that dehydration can intensify intoxication. Save the suds for the evening after a successful move-in celebration.

A summer move should also include wearing plenty of sunscreen. Even though people think they may not be in the sun long enough to get sunburned, it’s better to be safe than sorry. No one wants to spend the day after a move suffering from sunburns.

While packing, consider what items shouldn’t be in the heat too long. If possible, take electronics and other fragile items in the family vehicle, or pack them last. Make sure they’re unpacked and taken into the cool house first.

Expense is another con when moving in the summer. Demand drives price, and with people moving most often during this time, prices for trucks, movers, and storage units rise accordingly. As mentioned above, reserving these services early may help beat the higher rates. Moving during the middle of the week or month may also result in lower service prices since most people move over the weekend.

A Cooler Move

According to Moving Feedback, Labor Day usually heralds lower rates, and those moving to milder climates may want to consider moving after that weekend. The weather will still be good in many regions and may be much cooler than the July or August heat. Doing a little research on average temperatures and rainfall levels in the region, if different from the current one, may help determine a time of year to move.

It may be more challenging to find new home listings during the cooler months, although September, October, and May aren’t far behind the summer months in listing numbers. Each of those months averages between 1.2 million and 1.3 million new home listings. If kids starting school isn’t a significant consideration, then a late spring or early fall relocation may be the best option.

Relocating is always a huge undertaking, but families can make it easier with some advance planning.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.