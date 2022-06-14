College Students: Are You Making the Most of Summer?

Summer is a time for vacations and relaxation. But for college students, it can also be a great time to make some extra money. So try one of these part-time jobs to make the most of your summer vacation.

Getting a part-time job in the summer is an opportunity to make extra money to use during the semester or help pay down some of your student loans.

Summer part-time jobs are a great way to gain work experience and learn about the working world. If you are a student, working a part-time job in the summer can help you save up some money to give you extra cash to spend throughout the year and supplement your frugal student budget.

17 Summer Part-Time Jobs to Consider

1. Work in Retail as a Retail Sales Associate

A part-time retail job is a great way to make some extra money and work around your summer schedule. Some part-time retail jobs are even just seasonal and only last for a few months. However, the hours are usually flexible, and you can work as many hours as you want.

In 2022, stores are hiring in droves and offering pretty sweet incentives to work retail.

2. Restaurant Worker

Summer is a busy time for many restaurants; tourists and vacationers often eat out. As a result, many restaurants will hire extra people for the summer months, and some restaurants will have even more people working on the weekends.

Working in a restaurant during the summer is a great way to make some extra money. There are many different jobs available in restaurants, all of them demanding. You will often be working for tips, so if you work hard, you can make a lot of money to help pay for those college textbooks.

3. Camp Counselor

Many kids go to a camp in the summer. Camp counselors play a crucial role in the camp experience. They help the campers make friends and have fun. They also teach the kids new skills and help them grow as people. Camp counselors are responsible for teaching children about nature, sports, and other activities. Counselors also have to be very patient and nurturing as they work with children.

There are part-time job opportunities in different day camps, summer learning programs, and events. (You can also work in a sleepover summer camp, but that is not part-time!).

Camp counselors are the backbone of the camp experience. Although it is a hard job with a lot of responsibility, it can be fun for the right person. Another great reason to work in a camp? Camp counselors get to experience camp and do all the fun things campers do.

4. Bartender

A bartender's summer job is a great way to earn money for the future. The job is a lot of fun, and you get to meet new people all the time. You have to be a good listener and ensure the customers are always happy.

Bartenders often get tipped very well, so although you work hard and are on your feet the whole time, you can end the night with a sizeable sum.

Bartending is a great summer job for anyone who wants to make some money and have a lot of fun. Also, it's an excellent job for people who enjoy talking to people and making drinks.

5. Amusement Park

When you think of amusement parks, you may think of fun rides, cotton candy, and sunburns. But have you ever thought of working there?

Amusement park workers are responsible for keeping the rides safe and operational and ensuring that all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience. They are also responsible for maintaining the park clean and orderly. Working at an amusement park can be a gratifying experience.

It's a fun environment with a lot of energy and a lot of different people. In addition, it's a great way to meet new people and make new friends. But, it can also be a very demanding job. There are long hours and a lot of physical work, and you must constantly deal with large groups of people and kids.

6. Lifeguard

One popular summer job is as a lifeguard. Lifeguard jobs are a great way to make extra cash and get a tan simultaneously. Trained and licensed lifeguards can find lifeguard jobs at public beaches, pools, and rec centers.

A lifeguard's job is one of the most important jobs that one can have, and it is a job that is not always easy. It is a job that requires a lot of patience and a lot of time. It requires you to be on your feet for long periods. But, most importantly, while lifeguarding, you must be able and willing to give your total attention to the job. People's lives are in your hands, and it is a job that you must take seriously.

7. Office Job

Offices aren't precisely the “fun in the sun” jobs that usually are part of the summer part-time jobs list, but many offices hire part-time workers in the summer jobs to help with mundane tasks and to gain office experience. That can be an excellent opportunity to see what working in a specific industry look like.

In addition, some offices prefer to hire interns for unpaid positions, which may not be an option for everyone but can be a good advantage for someone looking to enter a specific industry or workplace eventually.

8. Teach a Summer Class

Summer is quickly approaching, and the kids are usually out of school. But, some students need extra school even in the summer, and that is where summer classes come in.

Summer is a great time to take a break from the daily grind. However, if you are looking to keep your skills fresh, teaching a summer class is a great way to do so. In addition, teaching a summer class is a great way to keep your skills fresh and make some extra money to help pay for your expenses.

9. Father or Mother's Helper

Being a mother's helper is an excellent job if you look for the flexible scheduling that summer part item jobs offer you. Since many parents have their children home more often in the summer months, many parents choose to hire someone to help them out with their children.

Getting a job as a mother's helper is a great way to make extra cash while watching children but often doesn't require you to have complete responsibility for someone else's children. For example, you can help parents take kids to the pool or park or, in general, provide an extra pair of hands.

10. Babysitter

Many working parents find themselves without their usual childcare arrangements during the summer. They need a babysitter to fill in the gaps of their regular childcare. Working as a babysitter during those hours can be a great money-making opportunity. If you have a flexible schedule and can cover those gaps- you can be in high demand during those summer months.

Babysitting is very rewarding and can make you quite a bit of money while giving you a lot of flexibility. If you are babysitting the right age kids, you can also have many downtimes to work on your schoolwork (summer courses, for example) or whatever else you want to do. It can be physically and emotionally demanding, but it also has many perks. There are many hours of flexibility and air conditioning!

11. Hospitality and Tourism

The hospitality and tourism industries are exploding this time of year. With lots of people on vacation and going out to enjoy themselves, hospitality and tourist attractions need all the help they can get. Many of these places look for temporary workers to cover shifts these months and supplement their regular workers.

That is particularly true in high-tourist destinations. If you have a specific tourist city that you would like to visit, check out the job listing at all their attractions and hospitality services and see if you can get a part-time summer job that will allow you also to enjoy the sights and have a vacation you wouldn't have ordinary have.

12. Landscaping

Landscaping jobs are great if you love being outdoors and are not scared of a lot of physical, hard work. Landscapers can make a pretty nice amount, so you can easily end your summer with a nice pile of cash. It can be a physically demanding job, but it is a great way to stay healthy and keep in shape.

13. Golf Caddy

Golf caddies are an integral part of the game of golf. They are responsible for carrying the golfer's clubs and helping the golfer to find the hole. Golf courses see an influx of players in the summer months and need more caddies to help the golfers play. It is a physical job but can net you some excellent tips, is pretty low stress and can have flexible hours, making it a great summer part-time job.

14. Swimming Instructor

If you're looking for a job this summer, you might want to consider becoming a swim instructor. Swim instructors are in high demand in the summer because many people want to learn how to swim. In addition, there are many different levels of swim instruction to teach people of all ages and levels of ability.

You will need to be officially certified and licensed to teach swimming. However, if you can find kids to teach (either in your pool or theirs), this can be a very lucrative part-time job for the summer.

15. Pool Maintenance

Pool maintenance is a job that can be both enjoyable and challenging. Many different aspects of pool maintenance need to be done to keep the pool clean and safe for use.

You will need to know how to clean and maintain pools properly, and you may have to purchase some of your equipment to get started. However, you can work on your schedule and at your own pace and can make a nice amount of money in a short amount of time.

16. Tutoring

Summer is a time for kids to relax and have fun. However, not all kids have the opportunity to take a break from school. Some kids are still in school, while others need to catch up on work and learn during the summer months to keep up academically.

That is where you come in; tutoring kids during the summer can be a great money-maker, especially for teachers who have the summer off. A good tutor whom kids like and who teaches well can charge a lot of money, and you can take as many or as few clients as you want.

Tutoring is also a job you can do from the comfort of your home. All you need is a computer, a reliable internet connection, and a few hours of spare time. You can make a decent hourly wage and work as little or as much as you want.

17. Petsitter

Many people choose the summertime to go away on vacation. That means that lots of people are looking for pet sitters to watch their pets while they travel. Parents often hire a pet sitter to come to take care of their pets while they are gone.

A pet sitter will feed their pet, walk them, clean up after them, and make sure they are safe. If you can have the pets board in your home, that is another excellent way to make a lot of money for a small amount of work in the summer (and you can do it while doing another job or taking some summer courses).

Working a Summer Part-Time Job

Summer is a great time to experience different job opportunities that you may not otherwise have a chance to take. Summer part-time jobs can be perfect for making money and building your resume with different experiences.

In addition, since many of these opportunities are outdoor jobs, you can get your sun-fix in and make some extra income while working part-time, giving you plenty of time to party, volunteer, or chill after a tough semester.

Getting a part-time summer job can be the right move for many high school students, college students, seasonal workers, or anyone who works in a position that gives the summer off. Using the summer to make some money, save for the future, and gain valuable employment experience is a smart move!

