Summer Spectacle Continues: ‘Oppenheimer’ 70mm IMAX Extended

Shortly after passing the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer has had its run on 70mm IMAX screens extended through the end of August. The extended run is the result of demand from moviegoers who want to see the film in the special premium format.

Guided by Nolan

Christopher Nolan himself has said that the film, a biopic about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who directed the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb, is best seen in this format. The writer/director, whose past work includes science fiction films like Inception, Tenet, and Interstellar, as well as the lauded The Dark Knight Trilogy of Batman movies, told the Associated Press (AP), “The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled.” He feels that by seeing the film in this form, “You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses.”

The film was shot specifically to be played in this form using a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm film stock, so it’s no wonder that the filmmaker wants as many people to see it this way as possible. And that’s what the extended run will allow fans to do.

Why Though?

Some film fans online questioned whether the film, which primarily focuses on dialogue and courtroom scenes, needs to be seen on such an epic scale. One person who saw the movie in IMAX said that while they loved their experience, “I don’t think it’s particularly a movie that has to be seen in IMAX.”

No End In Sight To Demand For Oppenheimer

But while some fans don’t think it’s necessary, there seems to be no end in sight to the demand for seeing Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX. The extension to August 31st for the film’s exhibition in the premium format is its second extension, after already being extended to August 17th, and may not be the last. Only time will tell how long the film will keep playing in this form. If Nolan had his way, it would probably be forever.