Marvel Fans React to Sun-Spider The First Disabled Spider Person

Charlotte Webber, aka Sun-Spider, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), affecting her joints and connective tissue. So Charlotte uses a wheelchair and crutches for extra stability. Additionally, as Sun-Spider, her crutches come fully equipped with web shooters.

She's a Marvel fan favorite and a perfect example of representation mattering. So fans were thrilled to see Sun-Spider featured on the Spider-Man: Across the Universe poster, set to release June 2nd, 2023.

Spider-Sun Announcement

The Spider-Man: Across the Universe Twitter account announced, “It's how you wear the mask that matters. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie,” accompanied by the movie poster that features many exciting Spidey-faces!

It's how you wear the mask that matters. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. 🕷 Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2023. pic.twitter.com/tr5wWXf2f7 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 20, 2022

Bestselling award-winning comic writer @MizTeeFranklin shared her enthusiasm about the first disabled Spider-Person to appear in a movie. “I wrote her first story. That's wild. Major congratulations to Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider’s creator @dayn_does_comix!”

Well, hell, didn’t see this coming. Looks like #SunSpider is in @SpiderVerse! Major congratulations to Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider’s creator @dayn_does_comix! A disabled spider person in a Marvel film and I wrote her first story. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/uKaqMIAFks — TEE “EXHAUSTED” FRANKLIN (@MizTeeFranklin) December 20, 2022

Representation Matters

Another user expressed, “The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, included Spider-Gwen, and now the second includes Sun-Spider, a disabled spider person that has the same connective tissue disorder I do?! I cry; this is why representation matters.”

First spider verse included Spider Gwen, and now the second includes Sun Spider, a disabled spider person that has the same connective tissue disorder I do?! I cry; this is why representation matters🥹❤️ https://t.co/jvEEYSg4mL — Carly (@Carly_Car_Car) December 22, 2022



EDS advocate Dylan Alexander Smith announced massive excitement about Sun-Spider because she represents his fiancé’s chronic illness in the Spider-Verse.

SUN SPIDER?! THE SUPERHERO WITH #EhlersDanlosSyndrome (my fiancé’s chronic illness) IS IN #AcrossTheSpiderVerse?!?! PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS REAL IT WOULD MEAN SO MUCH TO ME @chrizmillr @philiplord @SpiderVerse https://t.co/I1i6lKClqy — Dylan Alexander Smith 🎷 (@MrMovieMafia) December 20, 2022

Another user reported their brother and his fiancée got them the Marvel comic issue with Sun-Spider for Christmas, “I had a literal breakdown in the bathroom,” she confessed while expressing EDS representation matters.

My brother and his fiancée got me the @Marvel comic issue with #SunSpider for Christmas and I had a literal breakdown in the bathroom. 🥲 #EDS #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/BsIV7d5gec — Mary // SAVE PRODIGAL SON (@maryisaghost) December 26, 2022

A disabled artist and cosplayer with EDS, @__strange_angel, shared, “As soon as I saw Sun-Spider on the ATSV poster, I almost cried. Sun-Spider is my favorite, and it makes me so happy to see my disability represented in media as someone with EDS. So I drew this in her honor.” She further called Sun-Spider's creator, @dayn_does_comix, a legend.

As soon as I saw Sun Spider on the ATSV poster I almost cried, Sun Spider is my favorite and it makes me so happy to see my disability represented in media as someone with EDS. So I drew this in her honor😌 @dayn_does_comix , you’re a legend pic.twitter.com/jG3Hk7fqqG — 💛Ali/Peter✨Commissions: open! (@__strange_angel) December 20, 2022

Content creator @LoveLinYT expressed, “As someone living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, the fact that Sun-Spider is a thing at all, let alone that she's actually in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse makes me want to cry. This is the best representation ever. People will disabilities can be heroes too!”

As someone living with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, the fact that Sun Spider is a thing at all, let alone that she's actually in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse makes me want to cry. This is the best representation ever, people will disability can be heroes too 😭💗 pic.twitter.com/xzpjtvNtCs — Lindsey 💗 (@LoveLinYT) December 22, 2022

Twitter user, Anna Phylaxis, shared, “OMG, Sun-Spider, the spider person w/ EDS, who fights with walking crutches like Tonfas (martial arts weapon), is going to be in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and I may have done a tiny squeal.”

OMG, sun spider, the spider person w/ EDS, who fights w/ walking crutches like tonfas, is going to be in spiderverse and i may have done a tiny squeal https://t.co/U8UYNU2pld — anna phylaxis (@quatoria) December 20, 2022

Another Marvel fan admitted their excitement for the Spider person with EDS, Sun-Spider, appearance on the poster for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

OH MY GOD. I THINK THATS SUNSPIDER. OH MY GODOHMYGOD!!!! SHES THE SPIDERPERSON WITH EDS!! IM SO HAPPY I WANTED HER TO BE IN THE FILM SO BAD pic.twitter.com/rw5XWyACpV — alastair 🎗️ (@corvidgrave) December 20, 2022



After sharing an image of the poster, someone suggested, “My guess is that all these characters will be the Important Ones. I hope Sun-Spider and more Spider-gals get something, though.”

My guess is that all these characters will be the Actually Important Ones. I hope Sun Spider and more Spider-gals get something though pic.twitter.com/TL1ubKK8pZ — Cube (read pinned thread pls!) (@KiwamiCube) December 23, 2022

Finally, a Ghostface stan account broke down the insane line-up of Spider-people in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film set to drop in theaters June 2nd, 2023.

This whole line up is insane:

Manga verse spidey

Spider cat

Web Slinger

Julia Carpenter spider woman?

Bagman

Spider armor Mark 3

Ben reilly

Jessica drew

2099

Spider man India

Gwen

Spider-Dilf

Unlimited

Spider punk

Spider armor

Cyborg spider woman

MK 2 Spider armor

Sunspider — Ghostface (@ghostface0_0) December 20, 2022

