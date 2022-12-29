Marvel Fans React to Sun-Spider The First Disabled Spider Person

by
sun spider across the spider verse
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Charlotte Webber, aka Sun-Spider, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), affecting her joints and connective tissue. So Charlotte uses a wheelchair and crutches for extra stability. Additionally, as Sun-Spider, her crutches come fully equipped with web shooters.

She's a Marvel fan favorite and a perfect example of representation mattering. So fans were thrilled to see Sun-Spider featured on the Spider-Man: Across the Universe poster, set to release June 2nd, 2023. 

Spider-Sun Announcement

The Spider-Man: Across the Universe Twitter account announced, “It's how you wear the mask that matters. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie,” accompanied by the movie poster that features many exciting Spidey-faces!

Bestselling award-winning comic writer @MizTeeFranklin shared her enthusiasm about the first disabled Spider-Person to appear in a movie. “I wrote her first story. That's wild. Major congratulations to Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider’s creator @dayn_does_comix!”

Representation Matters

Another user expressed, “The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, included Spider-Gwen, and now the second includes Sun-Spider, a disabled spider person that has the same connective tissue disorder I do?! I cry; this is why representation matters.”


EDS advocate Dylan Alexander Smith announced massive excitement about Sun-Spider because she represents his fiancé’s chronic illness in the Spider-Verse.

Related Reading: The 10 Best Spider-man Comic Villains and Adversaries

Another user reported their brother and his fiancée got them the Marvel comic issue with Sun-Spider for Christmas, “I had a literal breakdown in the bathroom,” she confessed while expressing EDS representation matters.

A disabled artist and cosplayer with EDS, @__strange_angel, shared, “As soon as I saw Sun-Spider on the ATSV poster, I almost cried. Sun-Spider is my favorite, and it makes me so happy to see my disability represented in media as someone with EDS. So I drew this in her honor.” She further called Sun-Spider's creator, @dayn_does_comix, a legend.

Content creator @LoveLinYT expressed, “As someone living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, the fact that Sun-Spider is a thing at all, let alone that she's actually in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse makes me want to cry. This is the best representation ever. People will disabilities can be heroes too!”

Twitter user, Anna Phylaxis, shared, “OMG, Sun-Spider, the spider person w/ EDS, who fights with walking crutches like Tonfas (martial arts weapon), is going to be in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and I may have done a tiny squeal.” 

Popular Reading: Top 10 Anti-heroes From Spider-man Comics That Should Appear in the Movies

Another Marvel fan admitted their excitement for the Spider person with EDS, Sun-Spider, appearance on the poster for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.


After sharing an image of the poster, someone suggested, “My guess is that all these characters will be the Important Ones. I hope Sun-Spider and more Spider-gals get something, though.”

Finally, a Ghostface stan account broke down the insane line-up of Spider-people in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film set to drop in theaters June 2nd, 2023.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Anti-Corporate Sentiment Is No Longer a Partisan Opinion, It’s For Everyone