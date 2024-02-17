The Allure of North Carolina’s Sunset Beach

When it comes to beach vacations, many people choose popular crowd-filled destinations for their boardwalks, activities, and nightlife. Others seek the quiet serenity of a resort area to escape the noise and bustle of the outside world—one where the best activity is relaxation. Sunset Beach has earned a reputation as the latter and is, according to TripAdvisor, a top destination for 2024. It was also recently included on National Geographic’s “21 Best Beaches in the World” list.

What To Know About Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach, North Carolina is the southernmost beach in the state. It is part of the Brunswick Islands in the state's southeast corner. The Brunswick Islands comprise eleven island and beach destinations on North Carolina’s coast and have been popular destinations for generations. Sunset Beach’s visitors are drawn to the peace and quiet, temperate weather, and adventures in nature.

Kelly Young, 38, of Raleigh, NC, has been going to Sunset Beach with her family for as long as she can remember. Her family has owned a vacation rental in the area for fifteen years.

“The draw for most people is the quaintness,” she says. It’s a great place to spend quality time with your family, which appears to be most people’s objective when they arrive.” She notes that biking, fishing, sitting on the beach, making sandcastles, and looking for crabs are enough to occupy many visitors.

The Allure of Sunset Beach

Mitzi York, Executive Director of the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority, says that while summer is the most popular season for visiting Sunset Beach and the Brunswick Islands, the islands make for a great year-round destination. She attributes this to the mild climate, the island's minimal development, wildlife, and the undeveloped nature reserve.

Having lived in the area for 30 years, she notes despite the growth she’s seen in the area, the islands have managed to maintain their character. Offering advice to prospective visitors to the region, York says, “Come prepared to relax and unwind and escape the everyday.”

What To Do on Sunset Beach

A visitor to Sunset Beach can simply enjoy the tranquil surroundings, spend time with loved ones, or do nothing at all. However, there are still activities for exploration and enjoyment. With help from York and Young, we offer recommendations for making the most of a visit to Sunset Beach during any season.

Walk Bird Island

Bird Island is a natural area of 1,200 acres of salt marsh and tidal creeks. It’s one of 10 sites in the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve. According to the Tourism Authority, the Bird Island Preservation Society hosts guided educational walks during the summer. The area is an outdoor laboratory for visitors of any age to learn about the coastal area's makeup.

Visit the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

No trip to Sunset Beach is complete without a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox, part of Bird Island. It will take about a 30-minute walk down an isolated stretch of beach to find it. Another option for this two-mile round-trip trek is to rent a bicycle for faster arrival. Visitors can add letters in a notebook, sharing their innermost thoughts, wishes, and dreams. The mailbox is the inspiration behind Nicholas Sparks' novel Every Breath, and many of the scenes in the book take place in Sunset Beach.

Young visits the Mailbox at least a couple of times yearly, noting the quiet peace and lack of crowds at the secluded location make it most appealing. In addition, you can read the letters placed in the mailbox by others and get inspiration for your letter.

“It’s interesting to read what other people put in it,” she says. “There’s no shrine or monument; it’s just there. Just you, nature, and this mailbox.”

According to York, a group of volunteers maintains the mailbox, emptying full notebooks and replacing them with new notebooks. The full notebooks are given to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Archives. “The Kindred Spirit Mailbox speaks to the spirit of the island and its connection to those who visit and love Sunset Beach.”

Catch a Sunrise or Sunset

Our experts deem this a must-do for visitors to the aptly named Sunset Beach. Given the island’s unique positioning, it’s one of the few places to enjoy a sunrise and sunset during specific seasons.

“The island ‘s beach strand faces south (not east), allowing both the sunrise and sunset to be viewed over the Atlantic Ocean in the fall and winter,” York describes. She directs visitors to the Sunset Beach Pier, another prime spot for viewing a sunrise or sunset.

“There really is nothing like the sun coming up over the water,” Young says. “I like to walk to the end where there are no houses and reflect.”

Hit the Links

The Brunswick Island region is known as North Carolina’s Golf Coast, with over 30 top-rated golf courses. Sunset Beach is home to six championship courses where golfers can get in a round along courses with expert design and scenic views. The Sea Trail Golf Resort offers three courses, golf villas, a convention center, and several restaurants. With thousands of golfers finding their way to the region each year, it’s a place golfing enthusiasts won’t want to skip out on.

Other Activities

Sunset Beach has a few other notable places to visit. For those into fishing, visiting Sunset Beach Pier is a great place to spend a few hours or a day. The 900-foot pier features a cleaning table, snack bar, game room, and an air-conditioned pier house. Fishing permits and bait are also sold on the pier, and various fish can be caught.

If the weather chooses not to cooperate, indoor options include The Ingram Planetarium and the Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach. Another notable spot is the Sunset Beach Swing Bridge & Museum. From 1958 to 2011, it was an actual bridge linking the island and the mainland. It now serves as a museum and community gathering place.

Where To Dine and Stay

There are a few options for dining in Sunset Beach, with seafood as the specialty. The waterfront area offers several restaurants, including Bill’s Seafood Market and The Boat Landing, and local shrimp boats arrive daily. Fibber McGee’s Irish Pub is another popular hotspot. Head over the bridge to Ocean Isle Beach to Sarah’s Kitchen for breakfast. Piper’s at Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club offers breakfast and lunch with golf course views. Young recommends visitors check out La Cucina for Italian and Sugar Shack Jamaican in Ocean Isle Beach.

With its laid-back vibe, there are a few ways to stay on the Island. The most common option is private vacation rentals. There is also a small inn, The Sunset Inn, the golf resort, and a camping resort. York advises visitors to book their accommodations early to secure the vacation rental or other option of their choice.

Sunset Beach and the surrounding Brunswick Islands have become popular destinations for travelers seeking to escape everyday distractions. Families and others looking to spend quality time together can find that solace on North Carolina’s shores. There are plenty of activities and dining year-round, so many return to this place often. Pack a camera for a sunrise or sunset and contemplate that letter for the mailbox.