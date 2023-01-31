Super Bowl LVII Buying Guide: How Attendees Can Cut Costs

Millions of people watch the Super Bowl on television each year, but fewer than ten thousand people get to watch the game live. Although the cost of Super Bowl tickets varies each year depending on factors such as the venue's size, the participating teams, location, and more, the scarcity and high stakes of the game make the prices go through the roof. Here are a few ways to cut costs and still be within the small percentage of football fans who attend the Super Bowl LVII game.

Cut Cost on Tickets

According to Ticketmaster, a Super Bowl resale ticket historically ranged between $4,000 and $6,000. This price range is critical to keep in mind when budgeting how much to expect to pay for a game day ticket.

TicketIQ states that the number of secondary market tickets currently available is just over 1,500. Compared to StubHub and other secondary market vendors, fans save 15-25% on TicketIQ based on their current prices. Even if a ticket on StubHub goes for $500 and another for $500 on TicketIQ, TicketIQ's rate is cheaper because they have no additional fees at checkout.

Another critical detail TicketIQ shares is that tickets for the Super Bowl were usually the most affordable one or two days before the game, prior to 2015. It changed in recent years, with the price level declining between six and eight days after the conference championship game.

They also provide some tips to help you save money when buying.

First and foremost, determine how much you're willing to spend. Then, look at the stadium map and find a few locations within that price range.

They recommend you monitor the market multiple times a day. Keep track of the number of seats available for the overall game, but only in the sections where you wish to sit. In years past, they have noticed a price rise as the quantity drops.

Lastly, in the days leading up to the game, if you find tickets you want, buy them. They noticed in years past fans did wait too long in the hopes of a price drop even on tickets within their range. Those fans ultimately waited too long and lost the tickets.

About Super Bowl 2023: What You Are Getting for Your Buck

Super Bowl LVII is the championship game for the 2022 NFL season. Taking place in Glendale, Arizona, the game is scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium. The stadium was opened in 2006 and can accommodate 63,400 fans with an expansion capacity of 73,000 for large-scale events like the Super Bowl. Approximately 1.7 million square feet make up State Farm Stadium, boasting 88 lofts and 7,505 club seats.

The fight continues to claim a spot in Super Bowl LVII. After the regular season, 18 teams were eliminated, and 14 moved on to the playoffs. This past weekend the Chiefs and Bengals met in the AFC Championship Game, and the Eagles and 49ers went head to head in the NFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles at this year's Super Bowl, and Rihanna is this year's Super Bowl performer. After focusing on her Fenty Beauty and Skin businesses for the last few years and welcoming her first child in May last year with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, this will be Rihanna's first performance back in her music element.

For the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has chosen Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix as the site of fan festivities. This multi-day outdoor festival is free to the public, featuring live music, entertainment, local cuisine, and multicultural celebrations.

Where To Stay and Cut Costs

Where to stay is another factor to consider unless attendees are within driving distance or have nearby accommodation. Renting a timeshare is a great way to cut costs. According to ARDA, the average daily rate at U.S. Resort hotels is $209, whereas timeshare rentals are, on average, $206 per night. In addition, standard hotel rooms are typically less than 400 square feet. Timeshares have an average unit size that is 1,030 square feet in size. So more guests can fit in at a lower rate.

To put this into perspective, Timeshares Only has two-bedroom rentals for $900 at The Legacy Golf Resort and Marriott Vacation Club's Canyon Villas At Desert Ridge for a whole week. At a regular hotel at the average rate of $209 a night per room, a two-bedroom would cost $2926 for a week. Renting a timeshare would save around $2000. Saving money on where to stay allows fans to put more money towards tickets if they choose to do so or save money overall. Not to mention, if fans decide to stay for the week, they can attend all the surrounding events for Super Bowl LVII at Margaret T. Hance Park.

This article was produced by Timeshares Only and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.