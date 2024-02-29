Super Bowl Sparks a Bitcoin Rally

On January 10, for the first time ever, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11″spot bitcoin” exchange-traded funds.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the approvals did not endorse bitcoin, calling it a “speculative, volatile asset.”

Spot bitcoin ETFs track the price of bitcoin by holding actual bitcoin (i.e., “spot”) as their underlying asset. These allow ordinary investors exposure to the price moves of bitcoin in their regular brokerage accounts, mirroring the price of bitcoins in the crypto market.

Since the approval, bitcoin has traded in a volatile manner. It lost more than 20% of its value in less than a month, triggering fears of a bear market before rapidly increasing in price.

Bitcoin hit the $50,000 level for the first time in more than two years on the day after the Super Bowl.

Crypto Ads Absent From Super Bowl 2024

After a significant presence in Super Bowl LVI, this is the second year where crypto ads have been all but nonexistent during the big game.

For the 2023 game, Crypto faced a significant downturn following the FTX collapse in November 2022.

This year, companies held off, waiting for the SEC to act. Super Bowl ad slots were sold out by November 2023, and the approval for the spot bitcoin ETFs didn’t arrive until January 2024.

However, for the second year in a row, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and a big advocate of Bitcoin, wore a T-shirt to the Super Bowl that said “Satoshi.” Satoshi Nakamoto is the anonymous figure who claims to have created Bitcoin.

Did the SEC Harm Investors by Delaying the Approval?

In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the concept of Bitcoin based on his landmark white paper following the Great Financial Crisis.

Almost half a decade later, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss filed their first application with the SEC to create a spot Bitcoin ETF in 2013. Ironically, bitcoin was trading below $100 when the Winklevoss twins first applied for the ETF.

The Winklevoss brothers made several revisions to their application, including changes to the designated exchange for the product's trading and amendments identifying State Street as the administrator. The SEC continued to reject the Winklevoss application on the basis that Bitcoin was not mature enough and cryptocurrency exchanges did not have the necessary controls to prevent manipulation.

The SEC approval concluded a decade-long struggle with the cryptocurrency industry. By the time the SEC approved the ETF, Bitcoin was trading at more than $45,000.

Besides the loss in price, many investors have found it difficult to invest in cryptocurrency without an ETF. Some face challenges securely storing the purchased bitcoin from hackers, while others forget their keys, resulting in lost bitcoin.

Keeping bitcoin on exchanges has also been fraught with danger, as numerous exchanges, such as Mt. Gox, QuadrigaCX, and FTX, have failed, resulting in the loss of customer funds. Bitcoin ETFs would have provided ease of access and storage similar to stock investment ETFs.

Advantages of the Bitcoin ETF

Over the last decade, cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular as an asset class, particularly among younger investors. Purchasing and safeguarding crypto directly can be complex for many investors. Crypto ETFs simplify the process, providing investors with a more accessible way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Incorporating crypto into a portfolio provides diversification, given its unique nature as an asset class.

Investors who have traditionally focused on stocks, bonds, or real estate can now further diversify their portfolios without dealing with the complexities of cryptocurrencies.

A real estate investor, Jonathan Sanchez, has decided to dip his toes by owning Bitcoin through the newly launched ETFs. He says, “Since I own real estate, the ETF provides some diversification to my portfolio without worrying about hackers or storing Bitcoin.” The other advantage of Bitcoin ETFs is that buying cryptocurrency in retirement accounts is now simpler.

A drawback of investing in a Bitcoin ETF is that it entails indirect cryptocurrency ownership, unlike directly buying Bitcoin. However, most investors are focused on price action and do not seek Bitcoin's seizure-resistant features.

Not All Brokerage Firms Are On-Board

The SEC approval signifies a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency industry, posing a challenge to ascertain whether digital assets, often perceived as risky by many professionals, can achieve wider acceptance as investment instruments.

Vanguard, known for its pioneering approach to low-cost index funds, has taken a firm stand against permitting Bitcoin ETFs on its platform.

“Vanguard does not have plans to create a Vanguard bitcoin ETF or other crypto-related products. Additionally, such products from other issuers will not be offered on our brokerage platform.”

Janel Jackson, global head of ETF Capital Markets and Broker & Index Relations at Vanguard, explains, “…crypto is more of a speculation than an investment. This is at the root of our decision to not offer crypto products, whether our own or others. With equities, you own a share of a company that produces goods or services, and many also pay dividends. With bonds, you get a stream of interest payments.

“Commodities are real assets that meet consumption needs, have inflation-hedging properties, and can play a role in certain portfolios. While crypto has been classified as a commodity, it's an immature asset class that has little history, no inherent economic value, no cash flow, and can create havoc within a portfolio.”

On the other hand, Franklin Templeton, a 77-year-old company with $1.5 trillion in assets under management, enthusiastically embraced Bitcoin with its own ETF launch and also added laser eyes to its familiar Ben Franklin logo.

Long-Term Crypto Enthusiast Focused on the Future

Although Bitcoin lost more than 20% in the immediate aftermath of the ETF launch, it has since recovered and currently trades above the spot Bitcoin ETF approval price.

Long-time crypto holders are optimistic for the future. Crypto has seen several bear market cycles, but the launch of Bitcoin ETFs will allow new investors to invest in crypto.

All eyes are now focused on the May 2024 deadline for Ethereum (ETH) ETFs.

The SEC is expected to approve or deny a slew of ETH ETFs in May of this year, which would provide additional diversification opportunities for cryptocurrency investors.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.