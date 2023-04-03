‘Super Mario Bros.’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Character. Spoiler Alert: It Isn’t Mario!

The latest Super Mario Bros based film hits theaters soon, but the most loved Super Mario character isn't the one you migth expect. The most popular character isn't Mario, who didn't even rank in the top two! It's not Princess Peach or even popular internet sensation Waluigi. After 87,000 votes, it's Yoshi that takes the top spot.

Researchers for Cribbage Online analyzed the results in expectation of the upcoming release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. With a nearly $50 million budget, the forthcoming film is expected to break box office records in the United States and Japan.

Yoshi Is The Most Loved Super Mario Character

With a total of 6,000 votes, Yoshi takes the crown in this survey. First appearing in 1990's Super Mario World, Yoshi has been a staple of the Super Mario Bros. games ever since.

In second place is Mario's brother, Luigi. He finishes just behind Yoshi with 5,771 votes.

While Mario is the established protagonist and Nintendo mascot, Luigi has also seen the spotlight. He stars in his own series of games, Luigi's Mansion. The most recent entry in the series was released for Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Finally, in third, we have Mario himself. His 5,602 votes resulted in what may be a surprising result. However, fans have grown fond of the supporting cast.

The Rest of The Top Ten

Toad, the longtime protector of the Mushroom Kingdom, is in fourth place with 5,514 votes. Bowser Jr., one of the villains in the Super Mario Bros. games, is in fifth with 5,229 votes.

He beats out the main Mario antagonist, Bowser. Voiced by Jack Black in the upcoming film, Bowser ends up with a total of 4,871 votes. He wins over his captive audience, Princess Peach, who nabbed 4,727 votes.

Kamek, the powerful Magikoopa, is in ninth place with 4,653. The top ten wraps up with Waluigi and his 4,637 votes.

Rounding Out The Top 20 Most Loved Super Mario Characters

Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, is in 11th place with 4,182 votes. The Koopalings end up in 12th place with 4,170 votes. Wario, Mario's arch-rival, has 4,115 votes. Birdo, the newest Mario Kart character, is 14th with 4,077 votes.

Continuing the list of most loved Super Mario characters is King Boo, with just under 4,000 votes. In 15th is Princess Daisy, with 3,807 votes. Lemmy Koopa has 3,592 votes, and Toadeette, with 3,464 votes, is in 16th place.

In 18th is Toadsworth, the elderly Toad who debuted in Super Mario Sunshine with 3,189 votes. Next is Petey Piranha, with 3,033 votes. Finally, Pauline wraps up the top 20 with 3,004 votes.

Analyzing The Results

“Super Mario is one of the most popular video game franchises around the world and remains the best-selling franchise to date,” said a spokesperson for Cribbage Online. “Whether or not you play video games, most of us will recognize some of the characters.”

“The franchise has spawned over 200 video games, including spin-offs, with millions of players worldwide growing to love the iconic characters.”

About The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on April 5th in the United States. It has an international release date of April 7th and a Japanese release of April 28th. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

It is a joint production between Nintendo, Universal Pictures, and Illumination. Chris Meledandri, best known for his work on the Despicable Me franchise, and longtime game designer and game director Shigeru Miyamoto are the film's producers. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath are the directors.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.