Super Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Retires

Nintendo has confirmed that Charles Martinet, who has been the voice of Mario for more than 30 years, is “stepping back from recording character voices” for the company and will now serve as the “Mario Ambassador.”

Charles Martinet Will Be The “Mario Ambassador”

Sharing the news on X (Twitter), The Big N said: “Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64,” Nintendo wrote. “Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all.”

The company added, “It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years, and fans should “keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself.”

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

Martinet took to X soon after to say: “My new adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo”

Although Martinet's performance as the iconic mascot in Nintendo's decade-spanning series, He was not the first person to play the plumber, as Captain Lou Albano first voiced Mario in 1988's Saturday morning spin-off, The Super Mario Super Show.

Besides Mario, Martinet also provided the voices for Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and the baby versions of the characters.

It's Me, Mario

Martinet got the role of the mustachioed mascot after auditioning for the role at a tradeshow, where a friend told him they needed someone to “talk to people as a plumber,” arriving at the last minute as the casting directors were putting away their equipment, Martinet asked, “Can I please read for this?” The casting directors told him: “You're an Italian plumber from Brooklyn.”

Martinet planned to talk in a stereotypical Brooklyn accent but then thought it would be too harsh for children, so instead came up with the sing-songy, friendly voice gamers the world over associate with Mario today.

He first played the plumber in the CD-Rom version of 1994's Mario Teaches Typing, a performance Martinet says was vital for him to understand the character, and decided that Mario could never be in a negative headspace, to the point that lines telling players to try again if they failed an exercise were reworked to sound more encouraging.

However, for most gamers, the first time they heard Martinet as Mario is the iconic opening to Super Mario 64, where he can be heard saying: It's me, Mario!”

‘Super Mario Bros Wonder' Will Be First Post-Martinet Era Game

Speaking to Eurogamer, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed that the upcoming Switch title, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, will be the first title in 29 years not to feature Martinet as Mario and Luigi, with new voice talent taking over in the roles of the brothers Mario.

When asked why Martinet would no longer voice Mario, they added that the “decision was made after carefully considering a variety of factors.”

“Regarding Super Mario Bros. Wonder, while Charles is not involved in the game, we're excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he'll be doing as a Mario Ambassador,” the spokesperson said.

But will Mario's new voice permeate pop culture the way Martinet's Mario did? Only time will tell.