The Marvels’ Director Candid About Superhero Fatigue, Promises Whacky MCU Ride

The Marvels director thinks “Superhero fatigue absolutely exists.”

Speaking to Total Film about her upcoming Captain Marvel Sequel starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani as the Titular Marvels, Nia DaCosta admits: “I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists.”

She also claims the most significant difference from other MCU movies thus far is that The Marvels is “really wacky and silly.

“The worlds we go to in this movie are unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before.”

The notion that people have had enough of superheroes is a debate that has been raging for months, as many superhero movies have bombed in recent months, including The Flash and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. At the same time, many Marvel Disney+ series like Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel failed to find an audience.

However, Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told Rolling Stone earlier this year that they didn't think “superhero fatigue” was to blame for some comic book movies failing to meet expectations.

Miller said: “I don't believe it's super superhero fatigue; I believe it's a movie that feels like a movie I've seen a dozen times before' fatigue.

“If you're using the same story structure and the same style and the same tone and the same vibe as movies and shows that have come before, it doesn't matter what genre it is. It's going to be boring to people.”

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn, who is now working on rebooting DC's cinematic universe, said he thought “there is such a thing as Superhero fatigue,” but “it doesn't have anything to do with superheroes” when speaking to Rolling Stone in April.

Gunn said: “It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they're these incredible characters that we have in our hearts, if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense on screen, it gets really boring.”

Fans React to The Marvels Director's Remarks

Superhero fatigue isn't so much a problem with a film having a superhero in it as it is with all of them bleeding into each other. Although, I want Hollywood to stop adapting everything and develop its own ideas again.

Until the wheels completely come off the comic book train, it looks like we're stuck with more superhero movies, and from reactions to the news of “whacky silliness” in The Marvels, from some corners of the internet, it seems audiences could have a chronic case of MCU fatigue.

Oh Good

One commentator quips: “Oh good. Because that's what's been missing from Marvel movies: wacky silliness”. Another commenter adds: “Looking at you, Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Dreaming Of Daredevil

One Marvel fan says they have “had enough of cheesy, wacky Marvel movies” and are “still waiting on a Disney Marvel product that's as serious in tone throughout as Netflix's Daredevil and Jessica Jones.”

Are You James Gunn?

One forum member thinks those working at Marvel need to ask themselves “a simple question with the tone of all their future films:

Is the director and writer of this film James Gunn?

“No? Then tone down the wackiness because you can't do it well, and it just comes off stupid.”

Fresh Air Gone Stale

Another film buff thinks superhero movies have a tone problem: “We're even getting fatigued from the wacky silliness because it feels like it's getting forced now for the sake of revenue.

“Thor: Ragnarok and the first Guardians of the Galaxy were such a breath of fresh air in the MCU, but that has gone stale very quickly.”

Only Bad Writing

While another Marvel fan thinks that we can have our cake and eat it as well, saying: “How about good visuals, clever writing, and both serious tones and clever jokes? Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was a massive step in the right direction by balancing the silly and the serious very well. Across the Spiderverse was a masterclass on how to do it.

“There is no Superhero fatigue, only fatigue of bad pacing and writing, rushed VFX and CGI, and bad or non-existent character arcs.”

The Studios Won't Learn Their Lessons.

One forum member says: “The studios don't respect writing enough. That's clear from all the strikes going on now.

“Maybe it will change as it's causing declining engagement and affecting money now, but something tells me they won't learn the proper lessons from that.

“Especially if they are already doubling down on silliness and CGI worlds.”

It's Not About How Cool Starlord Is

Another user reflected that the themes and characters in a movie make them enjoyable, not how cool the characters are, saying: “Guardians is, at its core, about deeply broken people learning how to trust. That's the main point; it's not about how cool Starlord is or how many people Drax can beat up.

“I'm worried the MCU has completely lost the idea of a core theme and just wants to have quippy, overpowered action heroes winning fights. “Wakanda Forever was also a powerful movie for me because of the central theme of loss, grief, and how to move onwards from it.”

