There’s a lot to love with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn taking a larger role in the DC universe means we may see an increase in quality. Marvel’s Phase Five is about to begin. We’re going to head to a climactic showdown with Kang, as well as the introduction of the Fantastic Four. Maybe we’ll see the MCU debut of the X-Men as well.

Beyond the “big two,” Sony has some highly anticipated superhero movies releasing in 2023. This includes a sequel to the beloved animated feature Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

The website CasinoAlpha.ie analyzed Google trends and searches and compiled the most anticipated superhero films for next year. Today, we’re reviewing the top nine. Our list starts with one peculiar result.

The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies of 2023

With a monthly search volume of 415,000, DC Comics‘ The Flash tops the list of anticipated superhero films. This search volume is more than double any other superhero movie. While many are excited about what a Flash movie could look like, other factors are at play. Flash actor Ezra Miller has been in the news for assault, harassment, and domestic violence. No doubt people are curious if the movie will be released.

Next up are two entries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels has a total of 163,000 monthly searches. It features Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is right behind with 127,000 searches.

In fourth place, we head back to Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has a monthly search volume of 85,000.

We return to the MCU for fifth place in the most anticipated superhero movies of 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, releasing February 2023, boasts 78,000 searches.

Blue Beetle from DC Comics comes in sixth place with 58,000 searches. In seventh is the next movie in the Aquaman franchise. Starring Jason Mamoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have 50,000 monthly searches. The only animated film in the top nine most anticipated superhero movies of 2023 is next. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has 39,000 average monthly Google searches.

Finally, we have the Shazam! sequel. Following the strength of the original, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, releasing in March 2023, has 22,000 searches.

Analyzing the Results

A spokesperson for CasinoAlpha.ie commented on the list: “It’s interesting to note that although three Marvel films are on this list, a film from rival studio DC has more interest and anticipation. It will be interesting to see if this search volume translates into ticket sales or if Marvel will come out on top in 2023.”

Again, the main reason for The Flash’s placement is due to Ezra Miller. For the past two years, Miller has been in the news for domestic violence, harassment, and assault. As a result, the status of the upcoming Flash movie is up in the air; Despite currently having a June 2023 release date, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t see the light of day.

Still, with James Gunn now helming the future of the DC Universe, there’s a lot to be excited about. His adaptations of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are all fantastic. Here’s to hoping we see more long-term success with DC movies.

The most anticipated superhero movies of 2023 feature a healthy mix of MCU and other franchises. This may be due to some Marvel burnout and poor reception to Phase Four. There have been a lot of MCU releases between movies and Disney+ shows. Unfortunately, not all of them have had the quality we expect from Marvel and Disney.

Regardless, there’s a lot to love in 2023 for superhero movies. Here's to another year of watching our favorite comic book characters on the big screen.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.