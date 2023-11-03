‘Superman and Lois’ Ending on the CW After Truncated Season 4

Superman & Lois — and the CW's DC universe — will conclude after the series' truncated fourth season consisting of 10 episodes. The superhero drama starring Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as his wife, Lois Lane, premiered in 2021 as part of the CW's DC universe, which included Batwoman, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Superman & Lois will return in 2024 to wrap up its final season and close the book on the CW's run of shows based on DC Comics. “While we're sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers,” showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher said in a statement. “Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created — on and offscreen. We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and the CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey … and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in.”

The showrunners added that they “can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history — Lex Luthor.” Entertainment Weekly reports, “Season three ended on a massive cliffhanger, as Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) turned Bizarro (Hoechlin) turned into Doomsday, and he fought Superman (also Hoechlin) in a knockdown, drag-out, destructive battle royale that ended up on the Moon.”

Lois Lane Spent Season Three of Superman & Lois Battling Breast Cancer

Much of season three of Superman & Lois involve how the Kent family deals with Lois' stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis. “Tyler and I were both in Wales doing a convention when I got the call from [showrunners] Todd [Helbing] and Brent [Fletcher] that Lois was going to be not only having breast cancer, but a very, very aggressive, deadly kind of breast cancer,” said Tulloch to EW earlier this year. “And I just knew nothing like that had been done before, to my knowledge anyway, either on-screen or in the comics or anything. I felt like it was overall going to be really grounding and an interesting villain to have, because this isn't someone that Clark can just go kick its b—. He's powerless against this, and so is she. I thought it was pretty fascinating to explore.” Tulloch continues:

“Lois approaches it the way you might anticipate she would, which is ‘I'm not going to let this affect me. I have work to do, I have stuff to do, we have an investigation to do, I have to go after these villains. And at a certain point she has to face the reality, which is that she's too sick to do everything she wants to be able to do. It's very scary for Clark, who's not used to being afraid of anything, having to deal with this. I would say this brings them a lot closer.”

Since Nexstar acquired the CW, the network has canceled most of its scripted series. The CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter that his “scrappy” and “nimble” team's goal is to make the network profitable by 2025. “We’ll have to be contrarian and think differently but that shouldn’t get in way of ambition,” says Schwartz.