Aewesome Supernatural Romance Movies to Watch This Valentine’s Day

Halloween may have come and gone but that doesn’t mean the spooky holidays have stopped. In fact, Valentine’s Day might be the scariest holiday this side of October.

From a general fear of commitment to the terror of discovering that a loved one isn’t who they seemed, Valentine’s Day involves a lot more than hearts and flowers. Those who want a tinge of the spooky and a bit of the supernatural in their love lives can find many great supernatural romance movies to add a spark on Valentine's Day.

1. Cat People (1942)

Cat People might be the scariest of all supernatural romance movies. Directed by Jacques Tournier and produced by Val Lewton for RKO Pictures, Cat People stars Kent Smith as engineer Oliver Reed, who falls for Serbian illustrator Irena Dubrovna (Simone Simon). As the two fall in love, Irena reveals her secret: that she and her people have been cursed to transform into killer panthers when they get aroused.

The script by DeWitt Bodeen veers away from the potential cheese of the premise to emphasize the psychological terror of the story, brought to life by Tournier’s expert use of shadow and suggestion. For the record, the 1982 remake also stands out as one of the best supernatural romance movies, too.

2. Wings of Desire (1987)

Don’t be fooled by the thudding American remake, City of Angels. Wings of Desire captures the demands of love and pain of desire in a way that no one but German director Wim Wenders can accomplish.

Bruno Ganz plays the angel Damiel, who spends eternity watching the citizens of Berlin. Damiel wants to have the experiences of the humans he finds so enthralling, a desire that increases when he falls for circus performer Marion (Solveig Dommartin).

Despite the movie’s heady themes, Wenders — who co-wrote the script with Peter Handke and Richard Reitinger — finds notes of grace land humor in the story, including a subplot that posits actor Peter Falk was at one time an angel.

3. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The beloved Disney animated movie isn’t the first film adaptation of the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast (the studio themselves would do it again for a dismal 2017 film), but it is the most impressive. At the height of the studio’s 90s renaissance, directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise and screenwriter Linda Woolverton craft a magical movie about the connection between village oddball Belle (Paige O’Hara) and the Beast (Robby Benson), a prince cursed to take monstrous form.

Carried along by outstanding songs from composer Alan Menken and the legendary lyricist Howard Ashman, Beauty and the Beast captures everything wonderful about supernatural romance.

4. Spring (2014)

In many ways, Spring feels like an update on Cat People. Written by Justin Benson, who directed with Aaron Moorehead, Spring stars Lou Taylor Pucci as Evan, a troubled young man who takes a trip to Italy after his mother’s death.

In Italy, he meets and falls for the alluring Louise (Nadia Hilker), a woman with more wisdom and experience than he expected. That experience stems from the fact that Louise is a mutant who has lived over two millennia, who transforms into a monster to maintain her youth. As Evan and Louise learn to care about each other, they must face the fact that one could destroy the other.

5. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Vampire stories always provided great fodder for supernatural romance movies, especially the most famous vampire story of all. But few have embraced the romance like Francis Ford Coppola does in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Employing a wide range of cinematic techniques to capture Stoker’s overheated prose, Bram Stoker’s Dracula focuses on the inexplicable connection between Dracula (Gary Oldman, in a variety of prosthetics) and Mina Harker (Winona Ryder), a near-perfect double for the Count’s lost love. The script by James V. Hart includes plenty of nasty moments, but the yearning Oldman brings to the role, combined with Coppola’s fearless visuals, make it memorable.

6. Crimson Peak (2015)

Like many filmmakers on this list, director Guillermo del Toro makes no distinction between the desires of monsters and the longings of humans. That approach comes to the fore in his most soaring film, Crimson Peak, which he co-wrote with Matthew Robbins.

Set in 1901, Crimson Peak follows author Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), whose marriage to Englishman Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston) raises questions about her murdered father (Jim Beaver) and his mysterious sister (Jessica Chastain). Del Toro delights in the rich tones offered by the gothic genre, resulting in a movie that embraces both horror and romance.

7. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Between making two Batman movies, director Tim Burton pursued his passion project Edward Scissorhands, an open-hearted take on the Frankenstein myth starring Johnny Depp as the titular synthetic man.

Written by Caroline Thompson, Edward Scissorhands combines gothic stylings, represented by the castle where the Inventor (Vincent Price) created Edward, and kitschy suburban satire, in the 60s style neighborhood where he meets the loving Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder). As Burton did so often at the height of his powers, Edward Scissorhands mixes those two elements to create a work of sweeping beauty.

8. Thirst (2009)

With their themes of desire and sensuality, vampire movies lend themselves well to supernatural romance. But few have played with the genre like Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, who took on the topic with Thirst.

Song Kang-ho plays Catholic priest Sang-hyun, who turns into a blood-sucker after a transfusion. His need for blood challenges his faith, as does his interest in Tae-ju (Kim Ok-vin), the wife of his abusive childhood friend (Shin Ha-kyun). As he does with his most famous films, such as Oldboy and The Handmaiden, director Park mixes shocking subject matter with moments of vulnerability for a gem among supernatural romance movies.

9. I Married a Witch (1942)

Based on the novel The Passionate Witch by Thorne Smith and Norman H. Matson, I Married a Witch stars Veronica Lake at her most alluring. Lake plays Jennifer, a witch burned at the stake during the Salem Witch Trials. Before she dies, Jennifer curses her accuser, forcing him and his descendants to always marry a terrible person.

Jennifer’s revenge hits a snag, however, when an accident centuries later restores her to life, and she falls for her accusor’s great-grandchild (Fredric March). Director René Clair and screenwriters Robert Pirosh and Marc Connelly give Lake plenty of room to work her comic timing, making for a surprising and delightful film.

10. Blacula (1972)

In a better world, audiences across the globe would recognize Blacula as a classic of vampire fiction. However, because it came out in the racist world of 1970s filmmaking, too many still dismiss Blacula as a B-movie cheapie.

William Marshall gives a commanding performance as Prince Mamuwalde, an African prince turned into the bloodsucking Blacula by Count Dracula. Decades later, Blacula encounters young Tina (Vonetta McGee), who bears a perfect resemblance to his lost love.

Director William Crain — working from a screenplay by Joan Torres, Raymond Koenig, and Richard Glouner — fills the movie with all the cheap scares the genre demands, but Marshall and McGee play the material straight, giving it the feel of an epic romance.

11. The Love Witch (2016)

Not everyone can enjoy the vibe of The Love Witch, written and directed by Anna Biller. A self-reflexive homage to camp films of the 1960s, The Love Witch has a winking and fake tone that doesn’t work for every viewer. However, those who can buy in find a very funny and smart take on the search for love, in which Elaine Parks (Samantha Robinson) turns to black magic to find the perfect man, at least by her definition.

12. Ghost (1990)

Although it doesn’t quite have the same reputation it once enjoyed, Ghost became a genuine phenomenon in the 1990s. Directed by Jerry Zucker — one-third of the trio known for comedies such as Airplane! — and written by Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost captured the imagination of viewers and made pottery the hottest pastime in the nation.

Driving the film is the love between murdered banker Sam (Patrick Swayze) and artist Molly (Demi Moore), a love that not even death can separate. Between the electricity shared by the leads and Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar-winning turn, Ghost deserves all the praise it was given.

13. A Ghost Story (2017)

Anyone perusing a synopsis of A Ghost Story would be forgiven for mistaking the A24 film for a self-conscious lark, in the vein of The Love Witch.

Casey Affleck plays a ghost in a sheet. Rooney Mara eats an entire pie in despair—neither of these elements sound like the stuff of serious beauty. And yet, it's that very strangeness that writer and director David Lowery uses to craft a moving story about loss and the pain that lingers. The movie never winks at the audience, using its strange choices to capture the absurd weight of a partner who has gone forever.

14. Death Takes a Holiday (1934)

Modern movie fans know the plot of Death Takes a Holiday as the 1998 weepy Meet Joe Black, with Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

While the first adaptation of the play La Morte in Vacanza by Alberto Casella lacks the later film’s outrageous car accident scene, Death Takes a Holiday does boast an outstanding turn by Fredric March as Death, who masquerades among humans as Prince Sirki. Against the wishes of his first human friend Duke Lamber (Guy Standing), Prince Sirki becomes entranced by local girl Grazia (Evelyn Venable), creating a conflict he cannot avoid. Death Takes a Holiday may not be the flashiest version of the tale, but it is the most direct, one that presents its central problem with an immediacy.

15. The Age of Adeline (2015)

Late in his career, Harrison Ford has made a reputation for being cranky on-screen, as if he cannot abide the nonsense happening in the movie around him. One of the rare exceptions comes with The Age of Adeline, directed by Lee Toland Krieger and written by J. Mills Goodloe and Salvador Paskowitz. Blake Lively plays the titular Adeline, who due to some unexplained phenomenon, does not age past the age of 29.

After ignoring her better judgment, Adeline uses the name “Jennifer” to begin dating a man called Ellis (Michiel Huisman), a mistake that grows more pronounced when she meets his father William (Ford), who loved her as a younger man. Ford puts in one of his best performances, full of internal regret and longing, as he comes face-to-face with a life he thought he’d lost.

16. Bones and All (2022)

As anyone who saw I Am Love or Call Me By Your Name knows, Italian director Luca Guadagnino excels at sumptuous love scenes. He brings that same ability to his most recent film Bones and All, written by David Kajganich and adapted from the novel by Camille DeAngelis.

In Bones and All, the forbidden comes not in the form of the affair, but in the nature of lovers Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet). The two have an inborn desire to consume flesh, allowing Guadagnino to film scenes as upsetting and gross as they are beautiful. However disgusting the cannibal scenes are, Bones and All also captures the longing between the two outcasts.

17. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Although vampires are monsters, part of their power stems from their physical beauty, an ineffable allure that makes them a danger to anyone they desire. That sense of menace underpins Only Lovers Left Alive, written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. In perhaps the best casting of all time, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston play immortal vampires, whose unending lives fill them with a sense of ennui. As the two go back and forth from one another and to other lovers, they seek something that fulfills them, a wish that can never be fulfilled.

18. Down to Earth (1947)

Down to Earth might have the most believable premise of any film on this list, as it imagines Rita Hayworth as one of the Muses of myth.

Upon learning about a crass musical based on her and her sisters, the Muse Terpsichore (Hayworth) comes to Earth to convince producer Danny (Larry Parks) to reconsider. Instead, Larry falls for Terpsichore, who uses the name Kitty Pendleton, forcing her to reconsider her assumptions about humanity. Written by Edwin Blum and Don Hartman, and directed by Alexander Hall, Down to Earth provides a zippy and upbeat look at trans-dimensional love, complete with some great Technicolor musical numbers.

19. Twilight (2008)

More than a decade and a half later, movie fans can finally admit that Twilight was never the masterpiece praised by worshipers nor the trash bemoaned by detractors. Rather, Twilight is a weird movie, anchored by wonderful and idiosyncratic performances from leads Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Director Catherine Hardwicke tries to approach the novel by Stephanie Meyer with a sense of realism, but neither the source material nor the screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg suits that approach. Instead of disrupting the film, however, the disconnection between the filmmaker’s intentions and the strange subject matter just increases the movie’s sense of the uncanny.

20. Ganja & Hess (1973)

Written and directed by Bill Gunn, Ganja & Hess just gestures toward traditional narrative, presenting both its vampire scenes and its love scenes in a surreal manner. After being turned into a vampire by his assistant George (Gunn), anthropologist Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones, star of Night of the Living Dead) seeks out George’s widow, Ganja (Marlene Clark).

Some may find Gunn’s approach offputting, but those who stick with it will find a tragic romance, full of physical longing and spiritual conflict.

21. My Boyfriend’s Back (1993)

Most moviegoers know Bob Balaban as a master at playing uptight and unassuming characters in films by Christopher Guest and Wes Anderson. However, Balaban habs another career directing kitschy horror movies, including My Boyfriend’s Back.

Written by Dean Lorey, My Boyfriend’s Back stars Andrew Lowery and the ill-fated Johnny Dingle, who dies in a stunt meant to impress his crush Missy (Traci Lind). Undeterred, Johnny comes back from the dead, hoping to finally win her over. Balaban leans into 50s sci-fi tropes, combining the bleak subject matter with a kitschy sense of humor, making for one of the most unique films on this list.

22. My Demon Lover (1987)

On the surface, My Demon Lover reimagines Cat People through the lens of 80s b-horror. Written by Leslie Ray and directed by Charlie Loventhal, My Demon Lover follows the implausible romance between put-upon Denny (Michelle Little) and street musician Kez (Scott Valentine).

Like so many supernatural romance movies on this list, Kez has a curse, forcing him to transform into a demon when he gets excited. Ray and Loventhal give the movie a sitcom-like tone, sometimes incongruous with the striking creature effects. But Little and Valentine give such a guileless performance that it wins over even the most cynical viewer.

23. Stardust (2007)

Neil Gaiman has written some of the best fantasy fiction of the modern era, such as his ground-breaking comic book The Sandman and novel Coraline. Stardust may not be among his best works, but it still has plenty of imagination to spare, which director Matthew Vaughn, working with co-writer Jane Goldman, brings to the screen in Stardust.

Vaughn can’t quite do justice to all the ideas in Gaiman’s source material, but he does get right the central romance between village boy Tristian (Charlie Cox) and Yvaine (Claire Danes), a fallen star sought by those who want the power she brings.

24. Nightbreed (1990)

Although his interest in gore and masochism catches the attention of most viewers, writer and director Clive Barker has a deep romantic streak. That streak drives his most personal, and divisive, film Nightbreed, which he based on his book Cabal.

Craig Scheffer stars as Aaron Boone, a regular man who dreams of a city filled with monsters called Midean. Boone discovers that he too is one of the monsters, and gains access to the city. Complicating Boone’s vision of self-discovery is not only the arrival of a human killer (played by director David Cronenberg) but also his love for his girlfriend Lori (Anne Bobby), who must decide how she feels about her boyfriend’s true nature.