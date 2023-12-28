Supernatural Suites: Explore 50 of America’s Most Haunted Hotels

In the shadows of America's history, tucked away within the walls of historic buildings, restless spirits continue to stir. These are the most haunted hotels in America, where the past lingers through ghostly apparitions, strange sounds, unseen forces, and unexplained phenomena. Join us on a chilling journey through these legendary lodgings, where you might share your room with more than just the living.

1. The Stanley Hotel (Estes Park, Colorado)

The Stanley Hotel, immortalized in Stephen King's cinematic masterpiece The Shining, is steeped in eerie legends. It invites guests to embark on ghost tours and explore the enigmatic underground tunnels beneath its halls.

Within these haunted walls, the ghosts of F.O. Stanley, the hotel's original owner, and his wife, elegantly attired, are said to roam, often appearing on the grand staircase and in public areas. And suppose you find yourself near the piano when it starts playing of its own accord. In that case, you'll quickly realize that supernatural occurrences are just part of the everyday experience at The Stanley Hotel.

2. The Queen Mary (Long Beach, California)

This iconic ocean liner, transformed into a hotel, brims with chilling stories, but none are more renowned than the legend of Stateroom B340. In this room, where a gentleman reportedly met his demise, his spirit is believed to linger, playing mischievous pranks on unsuspecting guests. Hotel staff have recounted weird experiences, witnessing people inexplicably “fading” into nothingness and disappearing figures engaged in playful activities by the poolside.

3. The Omni Shoreham (Washington, D.C.)

While the Omni Shoreham Hotel boasts a history of accommodating presidents and dignitaries, the ghastly occupants truly distinguish it. In the “Ghost Suite,” offering panoramic views of DC, the lingering spirits of two former residents, whose fate unfolded within its walls during its days as a family residence, are said to dwell. Accounts of paranormal activity include unexplained movements of housekeeping carts and peculiar temperature and wind anomalies, adding an otherworldly dimension to this historic establishment.

4. The Myrtles Plantation (St. Francisville, Louisiana)

General David Bradford ran the plantation in solitude for years, separated from his family. In 1800, after a presidential pardon by John Adams due to his role in the whiskey rebellion, his family finally joined him.

Passing through different owners, the plantation evolved into a ghost-infested bed and breakfast, earning a reputation as one of the South's most haunted hotels. Featured in books, national publications, and TV shows, the Myrtles Plantation is renowned as a distinguished hotel and a prime destination for ghost enthusiasts.

5. The Flamingo (Las Vegas, Nevada)

With a presence on the Las Vegas Strip dating back to the mid-19th century, The Flamingo has changed hands numerous times. An intriguing legend surrounds the hotel's early investor, the notorious mobster Bugsy Siegel, who joined forces with developer William Wilkerson in the 1940s.

Although Siegel met a violent end shortly after the hotel's opening, his spirit is believed to linger in the chapel gardens, where the Bugsy Memorial now stands, showcasing that even from beyond the grave, he maintains his grip on the property.

6. Duff Green Mansion (Vicksburg, Mississippi)

Built in 1856 by a cotton broker for entertaining in the Antebellum South, the Duff Green Mansion served as a Civil War hospital for Union and Confederate soldiers. Over time, it transformed into a soldiers' rest home, orphanage, and Salvation Army headquarters before becoming a bed and breakfast. With bloodstains still visible on some floors, the mansion is believed to be inhabited by two ghosts: a Confederate soldier and the spirit of young Annie Green, who passed away at the age of six within its walls.

7. The Driskill Hotel (Austin, Texas)

Austin's oldest operating hotel, a venerable establishment at 136 years old, has accrued its fair share of ghostly tales. One story centers around Samantha, a young girl who tragically fell to her death on the grand staircase but still lingers in the shadows. They say her laughter echoes as she chases a ball down the steps, destined to relive her fatal accident.

Another haunting account recounts the deaths of two brides in room 525, occurring in different decades on the same ominous day. The dominant presence, however, is the spirit of Colonel Jesse Driskill, the hotel's original owner, who occasionally appears to oversee his enduring creation.

8. The Congress Plaza Hotel (Chicago, Illinois)

Since the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, this landmark in the South Loop has welcomed historic figures, from presidents to celebrities and even infamous gangsters. Yet, some guests have chosen not to depart, leaving behind otherworldly legends.

These “special” residents include Al Capone, “Peg-Leg Johnny,” and a young boy, reportedly thrown from the 12th story by his mother. Room 411, in particular, is renowned for numerous terrifying accounts, often leading frightened guests to call both security and the front desk for assistance.

9. The Hollywood Roosevelt (Los Angeles, California)

This trendy Hollywood hotspot has consistently been a hub for the living to see and be seen, but it appears the allure also extends to the afterlife. Legendary actress Marilyn Monroe is rumored to appear in her beloved haunt, often near the pool area. In addition, guests have shared accounts of hearing the sounds of Golden Age Hollywood actor Montgomery Clift, known for playing his bugle in the hotel's corridors during his time there.

10. The La Fonda on the Plaza (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

Although the establishment was constructed in 1922, the site has a history of hosting inns where gruesome events, including murders, unfolded. Here, you might see the ghost of the Honorable John P. Slough, a judge who passed away in a shooting incident in 1867, occasionally conversing with hotel patrons.

Other spirits include a businessman who squandered his fortune and took his own life and a bride murdered by a jealous ex on her wedding night, with her spirit often making appearances in room 510, fittingly the wedding suite.

11. The Marshall House (Savannah, Georgia)

Once utilized as a hospital during yellow fever outbreaks in the mid-1800s and for treating wounded Civil War soldiers, The Marshall House has drawn reports of phantom sightings along its narrow corridors. Occasionally, guests have recounted instances of hearing children's laughter when no young visitors were present and witnessing faucets spontaneously activating.

In October, the hotel fully embraces its haunted reputation, offering special Halloween packages that include discounts for local ghost tours, making it an enticing offer for those seeking a spine-tingling experience.

12. The Pfister Hotel (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Charles Pfister, the hotel's owner, loved this establishment so much that his spirit allegedly remains, providing guests with a more paranormal form of room service by roaming the halls. Major League Baseball players have had their share of spine-tingling experiences here, from hearing strange noises and self-activating electronics to eerie touches. While some players opt to steer clear, the bravest among them might find themselves amid a chilling home run.

13. The Hawthorne Hotel (Salem, Massachusetts)

The Hawthorne Hotel has a storied history. Built in 1925, it's said to have attracted spirits over the years, drawn to its elegant charm. One of the peculiar affairs at the Hawthorne Hotel involves reports of a woman in a long, old-fashioned dress who appears on the staircase only to vanish into thin air when approached, leaving guests and staff members baffled by her presence. Many guests have reported the presence of unseen entities late at night.

14. The Hotel del Coronado (Coronado, California)

Nestled on the picturesque Coronado Beach, this iconic beachfront hotel symbolizes the San Diego area. It is also renowned for its friendly resident ghost, Kate Morgan. Kate, who arrived on Thanksgiving Day in 1892 awaiting a gentleman who never came, took her own life after five days of waiting. Guests staying in “her” room have recounted incidents with flickering lights, mysterious breezes, and doors closing on their own. In contrast, others have reported glimpsing her taking leisurely walks along the beach.

15. The Doherty Hotel (Clare, Michigan)

Established in the 1920s, the Doherty Hotel gained notoriety as a speakeasy, clandestine gambling den, and a favorite haunt of gangsters during the Prohibition era. Presently, it's reputed to be haunted by a phantom cast. Among them is the restless spirit of Isaiah Leebove, a member of Detroit's infamous Purple Gang, who was shot by his business partner at the Doherty Hotel bar. Additionally, visitors should lend an ear to Helen Doherty, the former family matriarch, as paranormal investigators have purportedly captured her voice communicating from the realm beyond.

16. The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast (Fall River, Massachusetts)

The Lizzie Borden House, infamous for the gruesome double homicide in 1892, is now one of the most haunted inns in the U.S. Ghost enthusiasts flock here, hoping to make contact with the spirits of Andrew and Abby Borden, Lizzie's father and stepmother. Strange happenings like slamming doors, whispering voices, and crying have been reported, and there have been sightings of a woman in Victorian attire tending to cleaning tasks throughout the house.

17. The Skirvin Hilton Hotel (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

The hotel, inaugurated in 1911 as the city's premier luxury establishment, harbors a dark tale involving owner W.B. Skirvin's affair with a maid named Effie, resulting in her pregnancy. To hush up the scandal, Effie was confined to an upper-floor room, where she gave birth before ending her life and that of her baby by leaping from a window.

Since then, guests and staff have told of horrifying experiences like hearing a baby's cry, glimpsing a spectral woman, and feeling chilling touches in the corridors and rooms. Some NBA players who have lodged here even attribute their poor performances to the lingering presence of Effie's ghost.

18. The Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, Florida)

The Biltmore Hotel, inaugurated in 1926, was initially an opulent resort and golf retreat frequented by luminaries and dignitaries like Babe Ruth, Judy Garland, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. The property became a military hospital during World War II, later transitioning into a veterans' ward.

Some remnants remained despite its lavish restoration to four-star splendor in the 1980s. Present-day visitors report alarming encounters, from the spirits of nurses and wounded soldiers to the specter of Jazz Age gangster Thomas “Fatty” Walsh, who met his demise at a party on the 13th floor.

19. The Emily Morgan Hotel (San Antonio, Texas)

San Antonio holds more than just the Alamo within its haunted history. Designed in 1924 as a cutting-edge medical arts facility, the Emily Morgan Hotel once operated as a hospital, complete with surgical floors and a crematorium.

Guests have shared tales of strange experiences, such as flickering lights, unexplained phone calls, and video cameras capturing mystic orbs. A woman clad in all white has been seen vanishing and reappearing in a blink. Some visitors claim to hear the faint clatter of hospital carts outside their rooms, while others detect strong antiseptic and hospital-like odors on the 14th floor.

20. Tilton Inn (Tilton, New Hampshire)

Over its nearly 150-year history, the Tilton Inn has weathered multiple hardships, enduring three devastating fires. Presently, the resident ghost is said to be Laura, a 12-year-old guest who lost her life in one of these blazes. Laura's spirit is believed to linger in the Sanborn Room, offering opportunities for those interested in feeling her presence. Despite its tumultuous past, the inn has transformed into a delightful vacation spot, complete with a pub and restaurant, nestled in the historic town of Tilton.

21. The Equinox Resort (Manchester Village, Vermont)

Adorning the walls of the Equinox Resort, an enigmatic photograph captures what is believed to be a ghost, adding to the hotel's mysterious ambiance. Established in 1769, the hotel's haunted lore also encompasses Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of Abraham Lincoln, and her sons, with guests sharing accounts of sightings resembling her and recounting peculiar events such as the unexplained movement of objects, including a rocking chair. The haunting tales continue to intrigue visitors to this historic establishment.

22. The Sacajawea Hotel (Three Forks, Montana)

In 1910, John Q. Adams built the hotel primarily as a resting spot for train travelers and crew, but he made it his eternal abode. His ghost has been sighted by guests lingering in the hotel's lobby and grand staircase, with some even recounting nocturnal visits to their rooms.

Accompanying him is the ghost of a female housekeeper, who materializes from thin air and promptly vanishes into a wall, seemingly searching for a closet that no longer exists. If that's not enough to give you the chills, reports of strange lights and unexplained noises have prompted multiple guests to summon the local police department to investigate these unsettling occurrences.

23. The Jekyll Island Club Resort (Jekyll Island, Georgia)

So much has happened at The Jekyll Island Club Resort that it's hard to believe people are still willing to visit. From inexplicably cold areas that remind you of The Sixth Sense to ghosts taste-testing coffee drinks, the ghost stories are endless. There have also been reports of a bellman who assists guests and vanishes before their eyes, leaving a disturbing feeling among those who encounter him.

24. The Brown Palace Hotel (Denver, Colorado)

Guest accounts at the Brown Palace Hotel detail witnessing the silhouette of a man who passed away within the hotel's walls, often appearing near the elevators and leaving visitors uneasy. People have also said they've seen furniture moving independently and faucets turning on and off by themselves. Those who stay at The Brown Palace described the sensation of being watched, contributing to the hotel's reputation as a spooky destination.

25. The Hay-Adams (Washington, D.C.)

This luxurious hotel in the nation's capital carries an unusual warning: the scent of almonds can signal something unnerving. Named after former residents John Hay and Henry Adams, the Italian Renaissance-style hotel, which opened in 1928, now houses a famous ghost, Clover Adams. Henry's wife is believed to be behind doors opening and closing, music playing by itself, and faint sobs in the walls, all accompanied by the lingering scent of almonds, a reminder of her death.

26. The Lord Baltimore Hotel (Baltimore, Maryland)

The Lord Baltimore Hotel was built in an elegant French Renaissance style with brick and limestone. Unfortunately, its height has a devastating history. During the Great Depression, individuals reportedly leaped to their deaths from the 19th-floor rooftop deck.

A particularly haunting incident involved a family who jumped, including their young daughter; guests claim to hear her playing with a rubber ball or sense it bouncing on their beds. Adding to the eerie atmosphere, the hotel's elevator occasionally ascends to the 19th floor without any buttons being pressed, heightening the supernatural reputation of the place.

27. Addy Sea (Bethany Beach, Delaware)

The Addy Sea Bed and Breakfast guarantees a spooky stay, with paranormal tales centered around Rooms 1, 6, and 11. Room 1 features a disconcerting shaking bathtub, Room 6 resonates with spooky organ music despite the absence of such an instrument, and Paul Delaney, a former employee, haunts Room 11.

As night falls, guests report ghosts sprinting in the hallways and phantom perfume scents, while an unseen instrument plays an enigmatic melody in the corridors. On the roof, the echoing footsteps of Kurti Addy, who passed on, add to the ambiance.

28. The Mizpah Hotel (Tonopah, Nevada)

The Mizpah Hotel, which debuted in 1907 during Tonopah's mining boom, was a lavish and towering establishment, marking Nevada's tallest hotel at five stories. Its enduring fame lies in the legend of the “lady in red,” a former worker who died at the hands of a jealous lover.

Her presence lingers, especially in her old quarters, now divided into rooms 502, 503, and 504, where guests may experience frightening whispers. For those seeking a spooky stay, the Mizpah Hotel is conveniently located near the World Famous Clown Motel, adding to the supernatural allure of Tonopah.

29. The Copper Queen Hotel (Bisbee, Arizona)

The Copper Queen Hotel, Arizona's oldest continuously operating hotel since its construction in 1902, boasts a scary history filled with old inhabitants. Among them, the most prominent is the ghost of Julia Lowell, a prostitute from the early 1920s and 30s, who is said to have ended her life in room 315 after a tumultuous run-in with a client. Alongside her, the ghost of a young boy, whose mother was employed at the hotel, is thought to haunt the premises, with sad tales suggesting he met his demise while swimming in the nearby San Pedro River.

30. The Hotel Alex Johnson (Rapid City, South Dakota)

The historic hotel, blending Native American and Germanic influences in its design, has provided travelers a unique experience for over 75 years. Alongside its rich history, it has welcomed a few spectral guests into the mix, such as the “Lady in White,” a sorrowful bride who is said to have plunged to her death from a hotel window, and the lingering presence of the hotel's founder, Alex Johnson. Adventurous guests can opt for the Ghost Package Adventures, complete with a K2 meter ghost detector to enhance their creepy encounters.

31. The 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa (Eureka Springs, Arkansas)

As “America's Most Haunted Hotel,” this establishment dates back to 1886 when it served as an Ozarks retreat for the wealthy. It turned dark during the Depression, transforming into a fraudulent doctor's cancer “treatment” center. Now a hotel, the spirits of those who perished there linger, leading to numerous paranormal reports from guests.

The imposing palatial structure looms over Eureka Springs from Crescent Mountain, embracing its haunted reputation by offering ghost tours and a Spirits of the Crescent hotel package complete with fun amenities for enthusiasts of the supernatural.

32. Historic Hotel Bethlehem (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

With its rich history of hospitality, the Historic Hotel Bethlehem has attracted some long-lasting guests of its own. Among them is a 19th-century stage performer who still enjoys captivating audiences in the lobby, an 18th-century cabinet maker, and the former landlord of the Eagle Hotel, which once stood on the same site and had a somewhat scandalous reputation (thanks to her aversion to stockings and shoes).

If you're eager to meet these spirits, book “room with a boo” on the ninth floor, specifically Room 932, where numerous guests have previously reported paranormal experiences.

33. The Hotel Chelsea (New York City, New York)

The historic Hotel Chelsea, once home to artists like Patti Smith and Andy Warhol, is believed to be haunted by guests Sid Vicious and Dylan Thomas. Despite renovations and reopening, former occupants and staff report ongoing paranormal events tied to these figures. Then there's Mary, a Titanic survivor; she's known for haunting the fifth floor.

34. The Buxton Inn (Granville, Ohio)

The Buxton Inn, Ohio's oldest continuously operating inn and tavern for over 200 years, is known for its resident ghosts. Major Buxton, the inn's namesake, lingers as his ghostly silhouette appears in photos, and the scent of his pipe fills the air. If you catch the smell of gardenias, it's believed to be the ghost of an opera singer who passed away at the inn. The inn offers ghost tours in the fall and winter, along with special paranormal nights for guests early in the new year.

35. Eldridge Hotel (Lawrence, Kansas)

The Eldridge Hotel, originally the Free State Hotel built in 1855, endured two devastating fires. It later transitioned into apartments in 1970 and was eventually restored to its original glory as a hotel in 1980. Alongside its history, the Eldridge is renowned for its alleged hauntings, with a particular focus on the fifth floor, especially room 506. Guests and staff have frequently reported inexplicable cold spots and the sensation of a presence on this floor.

36. Captain Grant's Inn (Preston, Connecticut)

Captain Grant's Inn sits adjacent to a cemetery, creating an eerie ambiance. Although the current owner, Carol Matsumoto, didn't initially market the inn as haunted, it gained a reputation for having ghosts over time.

Matsumoto, who also resides next door, wrote a book about the property, claiming that numerous ghosts linger in the inn and her home. Despite the spooky tales, guests can enjoy a stay in one of the seven rooms, complete with a full breakfast and complimentary drinks to calm their nerves, all while surrounded by a potentially haunted atmosphere.

37. The Historic Fairmont Hotel (Deadwood, South Dakota)

Established in 1895, the Fairmont Hotel once operated as a bordello and saloon but now offers ghost tours and houses a restaurant. The hotel's history includes Margaret Broadwater, a former bordello worker who allegedly jumped to her death from a third-floor window upon discovering her pregnancy, with guests reporting her phantom presence. Three other ghosts haunt the premises, including two men who died on the same night in a jealous rage and a young boy who occasionally appears in guest photographs.

38. Hotel Baker (St. Charles, Illinois)

The Hotel Baker, with its waterfront location on the Fox River since 1928, holds a tragic legend. It tells of a chambermaid who, after being jilted at the altar, is said to have jumped into the Fox River. Her ghost is believed to occupy the sixth-floor penthouse, once the chambermaids' quarters. Guests who dare to stay may experience startling sounds of sobbing or find their bedsheets ruffled during the night.

39. The University Inn (Gooding, Idaho)

The University Inn, once a college dorm for Gooding College students when it opened in 1917, later served as a tuberculosis hospital in 1946. Local legends claim that a nurse took her life by jumping from the attic, and her ghost is believed to linger on the property. While the building was abandoned after the tuberculosis outbreak, it has since been converted into a hotel, frequently hosting family reunions and large gatherings.

The current owner has experienced being shushed by an unknown voice while decorating for Christmas and hearing a child's voice calling for their mother when no children were present.

40. The Hotel Provincial (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Hotel Provincial, under the same family's ownership since 1961, boasts vintage architecture, charming courtyards, and a French Quarter locale near Bourbon Street. The property's history traces back to a grant by King Louis XV, and it once housed a military hospital in the 1700s. In the dimly lit rooms, some guests claim to hear moans believed to be the spirits of injured soldiers. There are also reports of a female ghost's apparition, possibly a nurse continuing to care for her patients beyond life.

41. The Admiral Fell Inn (Baltimore, Maryland)

The Admiral Fell Inn dates back to the 1770s when it originally served as a sailor's boarding house. Awful events like a devastating fire and its role as a Civil War morgue have contributed to its haunted reputation. There have since been reports of unknown footsteps, whispers, and laughter believed to be linked to the restless spirits of sailors, soldiers, and past residents. For those intrigued by the supernatural, the inn offers ghost tours and paranormal investigations, allowing brave visitors to delve into its haunted history and come up against these phenomena firsthand.

42. The Battery Carriage House Inn (Charleston, South Carolina)

Nestled in Charleston's Battery district, the Battery Carriage House Inn exudes historic charm and a touch of the supernatural. Room 8 is notorious for paranormal activity, with reports of a weird gray mass, a headless torso, and an uncanny feeling of evil spirits.

43. The Lemp Mansion (St. Louis, Missouri)

The Lemp Mansion Inn & Restaurant in St. is a regular on haunted hotel lists. Built in the 1860s, it housed the Lemp family, known for brewing success and personal tragedies. Multiple mysterious deaths, including Frederick Lemp in 1901 and William Lemp in 1904, have left their mark. Stories of paranormal phenomena throughout the mansion include voices, door bangs, phantom footsteps, full-bodied ghosts, and poltergeist activity.

44. Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel (Cody, Wyoming)

The Irma Hotel, named after Buffalo Bill Cody's daughter, opened in 1902 with Buffalo Bill himself as a frequent guest. His spirit is believed to linger, with people saying the water faucets turn on and off alone and items move by themselves, creating a disconcerting yet welcoming atmosphere for travelers on their way to Yellowstone National Park. The hotel's rich history and supposed friendly ghosts make it a unique stop for those exploring the Wild West.

45. The Story Inn (Nashville, Indiana)

The Story Inn, originally a general store and baby carriage manufacturer, now offers 15 unique lodging units, including a cottage converted from a grain mill with a horse trough bathtub. Guests often come across incidents like falling glasses, slamming doors, and mysterious window reflections. The garden is rumored to be haunted by a woman in a white or blue gown, believed to be Dr. George Story's mistress, the town's founder, in 1851. For those seeking sustenance after ghost-hunting, the inn's restaurant serves up delicious fresh-smoked meats.

46. The Jerome Grand Hotel (Jerome, Arizona)

The Jerome Grand Hotel was originally constructed in 1926 as a hospital in the thriving mining town overlooking the Verde Valley. As the town's fortunes waned, the hospital saw over 9,000 patient deaths. It closed in 1950, sat abandoned, and later transformed into a hotel in the 1990s.

Despite updates, many original elements, including the elevator, remain, along with the spirits of former patients. Guests may hear the abnormal squeaking of gurney wheels in the hallways, and experience heightened paranormal activity on the third floor, formerly the operating room.

47. The Stone Lion Inn (Guthrie, Oklahoma)

Guthrie, Oklahoma, is rich in ghostly tales, but none are as captivating as those that unfold within the historic Stone Lion Inn. Over time, this address has worn multiple hats, from a mortuary to a family residence, each chapter contributing its own somber narrative to the inn's history. Visitors have recounted experiencing sudden chills, hearing enigmatic melodies from music boxes, and a myriad of other perplexing events, adding to the inn's mystique.

48. Jailer's Inn (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Originally a country jail spanning the late 1700s through the late 1900s, this charming nine-room bed and breakfast still harbors some former residents—though they're not among the living. Among the most infamous spirits is Martin Hill, a murderer who met his demise in jail while awaiting execution.

A mischievous young boy's spirit also finds residence, playfully rearranging items in the upstairs rooms. The Jailer's Inn offers impromptu ghost tours daily, and you can even snap a few photos in the front pillory. For a supernatural double feature, enjoy a bourbon at the nearby Talbott Tavern, believed to be haunted as well.

49. Farnsworth House Inn (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

The Farnsworth House Inn, a historic dwelling constructed in 1810, bears witness to the grim realities of the Civil War. During the Battle of Gettysburg, it provided shelter to Confederate sharpshooters, including one who tragically killed the battle's sole civilian casualty.

This building also served as a post-battle hospital, tending to the wounded. The property is now haunted by the spirit of the accidental victim and the souls of fallen soldiers. Whether you stay the night or not, don't miss the chance to take a ghost tour and savor a meal of period-appropriate cuisine at the inn's restaurant.

50. The Historic Anchorage Hotel (Anchorage, Alaska)

The Historic Anchorage hotel is home to at least three ghosts. Guests have spotted the reflection of a slender bride, heard the laughter of a young boy, and ran into the spirit of the city's first police chief, who unfortunately died during Prohibition. Ghost sightings occur frequently, and the hotel maintains a log for guests to document their paranormal encounters. It's a highlight of Anchorage's Ghost Tour, providing a spooky experience for those seeking an alternative to a less haunted hotel.