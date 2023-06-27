U.S. Supreme Court Rules on When Online Harassment Can Be Prosecuted

In a 7 – 2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled more clearly defining First Amendment rights in the Internet age. However, many worry the ruling may make prosecuting stalkers and harassers more difficult for everyone, from domestic violence victims to the president.

The Case of Counterman v. Colorado

Beginning in 2010, Billy Raymond Counterman began sending singer-songwriter Coles Whalen what police estimate to be over a thousand messages on Facebook. The messages lasted until Counterman was arrested in 2014 and convicted of stalking and making threats.

The messages ranged from harmless to “creepy,” indicating that Counterman was surveilling Whalen. He once asked if “that was [Whalen] in the white Jeep?” Another time, he told her that it seemed like he was “being talked about more than [he was] being talked to.” He added: “This isn’t healthy.” In a later message, Counterman said he was “currently unsupervised” and that it “freaks [him] out too.” He also told Whalen to “Die. Don’t need you.”

Despite hiring more security, blocking Facebook accounts, and even canceling events where she was supposed to perform, nothing stopped Whalen’s messages and threats from coming in.

Unfortunately, Whalen’s story is just one of many who have similar experiences dealing with online harassment, intimidation, and stalking. Studies show 41% of Americans have experienced online harassment, with 16% of women saying they had been sexually harassed (versus 5% of men) and 13% of women, and 9% of men, admitted to having been stalked.

Stalking Is ‘Murder in Slow Motion'

Laura Richards, founder of Paladin, the world’s first National Stalking Advocacy Service, explains that stalking is much more than following someone or sending them messages. “It is murder in slow motion,” she writes for The Guardian. “It’s also the only crime where, if it is reported, we have an opportunity to stop it becoming something much worse.”

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, & Resource Center (SPARC), 85% of attempted and 76% of completed homicide victims were stalked prior to assault. Counterman’s stalking included surveillance activity, a behavior the University of Gloucestershire found present in 63% of the 358 criminal homicides they studied over six months.

Richards adds that unless someone intervenes and the stalker gets treatment, the cycle of stalking will only continue. Half of domestic violence stalkers, and 1 in 10 stranger stalkers, will act on threats.

For Whalen, her stalker finally stopped when he was arrested. But not before.

Decision in Counterman v. Colorado Clarifies ‘True Threat’ Definition

John Elwood, the attorney representing Counterman, believes what mattered was how aware his client was of the damage his actions would cause and his intent. If you hit someone, it’s a crime, Elwood argues, but if you accidentally knock into them and they bruise, it’s not. He believes the situation between Counterman and Whalen is the same; that Counterman is mentally ill and unaware his actions could have caused the damage they did.

Elwood further argued that the First Amendment protected the person making the speech and not what a “reasonable person” receiving the messages might believe. Counterman didn’t intend harm, so, he argues, he should not be held criminally liable for his threats.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Elwood. Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the majority ruling that there needs to be proof the “defendant had some subjective understanding of the nature of his statements.” This raises the standards to prove someone is criminally liable for the words they say or the threats they make.

In other words, the state must now prove the defendant knowingly made a threat with the intent to harm instead of the words being judged objectively.

Consequences of Counterman v. Colorado for Stalking Victims

The ruling threw out Counterman’s conviction, sending his case back to the lower state courts to re-evaluate. Counterman’s case must be re-tested against the new legal understanding of what “true threats” are.

For Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Supreme Court’s decision takes even more power away from those terrorized by these threats. “Stalking is a serious crime that can terrorize and upend victims’ lives,” he said in a statement, adding that he believed the “ruling fails to take seriously the compelling research that documents how stalking cases–particularly in domestic violence context–often escalate into physical violence.”

Weiser went on to warn that the Supreme Court created a “loophole for delusional and devious stalkers and misapprehends the very nature of threats faced by stalking victims.”

Now, it appears victims have little they can do in terms of holding their stalker accountable.