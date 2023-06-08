Supreme Court Rules That Alabama Republicans Discriminated Against Black Voters

In a major victory for voting rights, the United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday that maps drawn by Alabama state legislators violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling follows a lower court ruling from 2022 wherein three judges ruled that the state had violated the Voting Rights Act.

The state’s redistricting, completed after the 2020 census by Republican state lawmakers, created a map wherein only one of seven districts had a majority Black population despite the state’s 27% Black population.

Is This a Surprise?

The ruling is a surprise for the Supreme Court, which currently has a six to three conservative majority and only two years ago affirmed voting limits in Arizona. That decision was seen by voting rights advocates as a significant blow to voting rights around the country dressed up as concerns over voter fraud. So today’s decision is a very welcome surprise.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberals on the court to uphold the Voting Rights Act, arguing that the lower court made “careful factual findings” in their ruling that the Alabama legislature had discriminated against the state’s Black residents.

Politics writers across Twitter also noted their shock at the decision.

I can't believe my eyes. John Roberts just sided with the liberals to uphold the Voting Rights Act and give Alabama a second Black-opportunity congressional district. — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) June 8, 2023

And several of them celebrated the surprise.

WHOA! The Supreme Court's final decision of the day is a 5–4 ruling that AFFIRMS the Voting Rights Act's protection against racial vote dilution! Roberts and Kavanaugh join the liberals. This is a HUGE surprise and a major voting rights victory. https://t.co/qMN96f0FXr — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 8, 2023

Cause for Celebration, But the Battle Isn’t Over

The ACLU of Alabama also celebrated the decision and the verdict that the state must redraw its congressional districts in favor of the Black Alabamians.

But while this is a victory worth celebrating, there are still significant concerns about the Voting Rights Act and the decisions preceding today that have diminished voting rights from what they should be in the United States. Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton, argues that there is still a fight to be fought for the Voting Rights Act.

Political commentator and former White House aide Keith Boykin expresses surprise about the decision but also voices a concern that this good news may presage bad news for other liberal causes in the new future.

Whatever the future holds, today is a day for celebration for voting rights advocates nationwide.