Supreme Court Rules on Student Loan Forgiveness. How Does It Affect You?

Today the Supreme Court ruled on the constitutionality of the Student Loan Forgiveness Program. The Biden Administration rolled out the 2020 loan forgiveness program through the HEROES Act, promising to help Americans drowning under student loan debt. Accompanied by the struggles of the pandemic, President Biden didn't want further strain to settle on the shoulders of borrowers who couldn't make their payments thanks to COVID restrictions.

Original Plan

The original plan allowed for anyone who held outstanding debt and made less than $125,000 ($250,000 per household) to cancel up to $10,000 in debt. It also allowed cancellation of up to $20,000 for anyone with a prior Pell Grant during their college education.

Biden V. Nebraska

When the Biden Administration rolled out the HEROES Act in August of 2022, they utilized language that states that the U.S. Secretary of Education has the authority to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs under Title IV” of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

To ensure that “affected individuals” are not placed in a worse position financially in relation to that financial assistance. By October 2022, the program paused thanks to an appeals court decision and has sat, waiting its turn for a decisive verdict. That verdict just came out and will likely send shockwaves through the nation.

This Isn't The First Time

As of June 30, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in a vote of 6-3 to reject the Student Loan Forgiveness Debt Relief Program. But this isn't the first time the Supreme Court has turned down a case from the Biden Administration. The CDC's pandemic-era freeze on rental evictions and shut down a mandate from OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) for COVID vaccine administration posed on large businesses.

In a ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency, the court restricted the EPA's actions to combat climate change.

What Does This Mean

This decision will leave plenty wondering precisely what this means for student borrowers, especially those who've already had their loans forgiven. Will they have to pay back the Department of Education? Here's what we know so far.

The temporary freeze on repayment of student loans, which is due to expire in October, will automatically reinitiate any debt students still owe to the DOE. As of September 1, those loans will start to accrue interest.

Preparations

For three years, borrowers have enjoyed a hiatus from repaying their student loans. With the expiration of the student debt relief program comes the obligation to pay those loans back. The President of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors says there are steps students can take to prepare. First, she advises waiting until the repayment pause ends before taking action. Then take the payments you would be making now and put them in a savings account. “Then you've maintained the habit of making the payment, but you're earning a little bit of interest as well.”

StudentAid.gov offers a loan repayment calculator that will allow you to figure out a repayment plan that best fits your needs and budget. Katherine Wellbeck of the Student Borrower Protection Center also recommends borrowers log into their accounts and find the pertinent information for each loan. Knowing your servicer, your due date, how much you owe, and whether you're in the best repayment plan is essential to creating a plan to help you successfully pay down your student loans.

What If?

Being able to repay your student loans is a big “what if” for many borrowers. As disappointment sets in, it's easy to want to sit back and not pay them. And for some, that may be an unintentional option. If your budget is too tight to make a feasible payment plan, however, you need to know how many deferments are available and what forbearance and default will mean to your future.

A deferment is simply putting off a set number of payments for a limited amount of time. These payments will go to the back of your loan and still count toward your number of payments and interest accrual. If you've never asked for a deferment before and have federal loans, you can defer your payments for 12-month increments up to 36 months.

Conversely, forbearance is the debt collector's initiative not to enforce payment on a debt. As part of the Supreme Court's ruling not to continue the student debt forgiveness program, student borrowers will have 60 days of forbearance from today. Their lenders will not require them to build interest on their loans until September 1.

No Matter What

This decision is undoubtedly a disappointment to those who were hoping to see their loans wiped out or at least significantly reduced, but there is still light at the end of the tunnel. Some hope that President Biden will extend the repayment freeze, giving borrowers more time to adjust to having to repay their loans. Others think Biden still has actionable options on the table and hope he'll move on them quickly. No matter what, however, borrowers should plan to have to repay their student loans.

Enrolling in an income-driven repayment program may be the fastest and healthiest way to deal with repaying your student loans. These programs help borrowers in the lowest income brackets, offering payment plans based on salary and family size. Sometimes, borrowers may have payments as low as 0$ per month.

This ruling might have put an end to the Biden administration's plans to cancel massive student debt, but it's not the end of the fight. “This fight is not over. I will have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon.” The more he plans to announce, some say, will be new actions he hopes to take in order to continue to help those who need student debt relief now more than ever.