24 Celebrity Family Connections That Might Surprise You

It's always wild when massive celebrities marry other famous people, and it's common knowledge when it happens in families like the Kardashians. However, there are way more celebrity family connections than most people realize!

1 – Gloria Steinem and Christian Bale

Many people don't realize the famous feminist author Gloria Steinem and the intense method actor Christian Bale are actually related! Steinem became Bale's stepmother when she married his now-deceased father. And the two are still very close!

2 – Alexa Demie and Dennis Wilson

Alexa Demie has become a recent star since her role on the popular HBO show Euphoria. But many people don't know that her grandfather is Dennis Wilson, one of the members of The Beach Boys. They're not blood-related, but it's still an interesting connection.

3 – Bernie Sanders and Larry David

This surprising celebrity relationship is hilarious when you realize Larry David once played Bernie Sanders for an SNL skit. They're first cousins, and when you look at pictures of them side-by-side, the resemblance is obvious.

4 – Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

The relation between Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein becomes apparent when you see the two together, as they share the same smile, facial structure, and distinct features. They're siblings! While most people don't know they are brother and sister, Hill has gushed over their close relationship in interviews before, which is, frankly, adorable.

5 – Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman

The nepotism surrounding Nicolas Cage and his family is strong, but this is one of the lesser-known connections. Both Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman are descendants of the famous filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and that's just one celebrity connection in this famous family tree.

6 – David Spade and Kate Spade

This one blew my mind when I found out! The raunchy comedian David Spade is the brother-in-law of the late fashion designer Kate Spade. Kate Spade took her husband's (David Spade's brother) last name when they married in 1994, connecting this fabulous designer to the hilarious comedian.

7 – Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin

Barbra Streisand is Josh Brolin's stepmother, as she's been married to the actor's father, James Brolin, for over two decades. While Josh Brolin was already an adult when the two married, Streisand and he formed a beautiful bond and are close to this day.

8 – Ted Danson and Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a stunning and talented actress and happens to be loosely related to the star of the iconic show Cheers, Ted Danson. He is her stepfather-in-law and far from the only famous person in her family. However, few people know about this celebrity collection.

9 – Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy are first cousins! It may seem like you should've known this because of their last names, but most people don't. They have similar facial features, and Jenny McCarthy has commented on their close relationship in social media posts.

10 – Saweetie and Gabrielle Union

This is one of my favorite surprise connections. The sensational rapper Saweetie is a second cousin to the amazing actress Gabrielle Union, who's married to Dwayne Wade. Union has explained that she is first cousins with Saweetie's father, making the artist and actor second cousins.

11 – Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal

While this is technically not a familial relationship, it's pretty close. Jamie Lee Curtis is good friends with Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal's parents. So close, in fact, that she was named his Godmother when he was born. The two are wonderful friends to this day, which simply warms my heart.

12 – Macauley Culkin and Paris Jackson

Another unorthodox but interesting relation, Macauley Culkin, is Paris Jackson's Godfather. Culkin and Michael Jackson were such good friends that Jackson actually named him the Godfather of all three of his children, essentially making him part of the family.

13 – Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are distantly related, as they are in-laws. Diaz married Benji Madden, the brother of Joel Madden. And Joel Madden is married to Nicole Richie, making Richie and Diaz in-laws twice removed but still in the same family.

14 – Ariel Winter and Jimmy Workman

I love this connection because it's so random! If you've ever watched Modern Family, you know Ariel Winter as Alex. If you love The Addams Family, you know Pugsley Addams, played by Jimmy Workman. Well, the two are siblings, with Ariel being his little sister!

15 – Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep

Mark Ronson is a music producer and performer married to the lovely Grace Gummer, who just happens to be the daughter of the iconic Meryl Streep. And since Streep's daughters and both actresses, the fame in this family is strong.

16 – Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian

The Midsommar and Don't Worry Darling star is the younger sister of Toby Sebastian. Sebastian is a musician and actor best known for his role in the hit show Game of Thrones. The two are quite close and have taken some adorable paparazzi photos together that show how humorous their siblingship is.

17 – Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes

Another weird one I'm obsessed with is the connection between Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes. It's a super distant relationship, but they are eighth cousins, so Fiennes is technically part of the royal family. I don't know how I feel about Voldemort being King, but he's pretty far down the list anyway.

18 – Tom Cruise and William Mapother

We all know who Tom Cruise is, but who is William Mapother? I know him best from his creepy role on Lost, but some people know him as Cruise's first cousin. In fact, Cruise's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, which is another fun fact few people know about the Top Gun actor.

19 – Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire

The famous country star and actress Reba McEntire is related by marriage to American Idol's first-ever winner, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson married McEntire's stepson, but the two are not very close, as there have been conflicts concerning record labels they are both associated with.

20 – Kate Middleton and the Fanning Sisters

Did you know the Fanning sisters are technically part of the Royal Family? They are the very, very distant cousins of Kate Middleton, and no one even knew until historians did a little digging!

21 – Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

This relation is hands-down my favorite because I'm obsessed with both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. I mean, who doesn't love The Devil Wears Prada? Blunt introduced Tucci to her oldest sister, and they married, joining these two fabulous celebs by marriage.

22 – Snoop Dogg and Brandy Norwood

Most people know Ray J and Brandy are siblings, but Snoop Dogg is also part of this family. He's Brandy's first cousin, and she even appeared on of his songs titled Special. The relation doesn't surprise me since both are wildly talented musically.

23 – Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

I can't believe I didn't know this, but Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn's daughter! Once you know, you feel foolish for not realizing sooner, as the two share many of the same features and mannerisms, like mother, like daughter.

24 – Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard

Ron Howard is an actor and Oscar-winning director, and aside from his fantastic films, he also created the lovely and talented actress Bryce Dallas Howard. While the father and daughter share the same last name, few people know about this impressive Hollywood connection!

Source: Reddit