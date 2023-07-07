10 Surprising Contributions Religion Gave to Modern Society

Although church membership in the United States is at an all-time low, organized religion's influence on culture is as strong as ever.

Many still rely on religion to guide their morals and beliefs. Food, art, and even how our calendars are organized have all been majorly influenced by organized religion. But with how modern life feels today, the old influences can be lost in the blue-light glare of technology and progress.

A recent online discussion lists what modern comforts we live with thanks to religion.11

1. Good Beer

That nice cold beer after a long, hard day? You have monks to thank for that.

Most good European beer comes from monasteries because monks found a way to cheat on fasting by just drinking.

2. Good Architecture

Despite its deep flaws, religion inspires amazing art.

For example, cathedrals are really a remarkable thing and an absolute beauty to look at.

3. Baroque and Classical Music

If you listen to classical or baroque at all, you're listening to music that exists because of religion. Or was at least created, if not commissioned, for religious services.

4. Theater

The gods and myths of Ancient Greece have as much an influence on modern culture as monotheistic religions do.

While there is some discrepancy about the validity of these claims, many believe plays began as part of the festival of Dionysia.

5. Hospitals

If there's a hospital in your hometown with a holy name in the title, there's a reason for that. Many hospitals were initially opened by different churches.

The first “modern” hospitals — at least the way we would think of a hospital — were believed to be opened in the 6th century. Theinitiallyiginally established as places where Christians would care for the poor and the homeless and evolved into the major facilities we know today.

6. Modern Knowledge

One person mentions how “The Catholic Church ran and funded a lot of scientific research as well medical programs.” Additionally, “The Islamic golden age is also a good example of increased awareness of science, economics, and other areas of study.”

7. Holidays

Most major holidays we celebrate originated with feast days and other important religious events.

8. Literacy

One person points out, “The idea that any person should be unable to read or write based on the whims of an authority figure was regarded as blasphemous, which began an immediate push to make everyone literate instead of simply the wealthy or well-connected.”

9. Days Off

Almost everyone can agree that days off work are the best and most anticipated days of the week. You can thank religion for that, between Jewish people having the Sabbath off and Catholics taking off Sunday.

10. Basically, Everything Else

While modern humans are incredibly civilized, we're still technically animals. Religion helped band together our ancestors to evolve beyond our primitive origins.

Source: Reddit.