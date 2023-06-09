10 Facts We’re Shocked We Still Have to Tell You About

Having to explain the same point over and over again to people can get tiring pretty quickly. A recent online post sees someone air grievances about things they're surprised they have to keep explaining. With that in mind, here are the top ten facts people are tired of explaining to the general public and wish everyone knew and understood.

1. Your Job Title Does Not Make You an Expert

Many wish that people understood that the field of information technology, known as IT, is a vast field that encompasses many smaller areas of expertise. Being an expert in one does not mean being an expert in all.

2. Antibiotics Don't Work on Viruses

No one likes to feel under the weather, but asking your doctor for an antibiotic when you have a virus isn't going to do much to help you feel better. It could very well, in fact, do the exact opposite by causing bacteria in your body to become antibiotic resistant to the medicine you take.

3. Airplanes Don't Just Fall Out of The Sky

No one likes to think about anything going wrong on a flight, but sometimes stuff happens. Still, you'd think that it's common knowledge that airplanes don't just fall out of the sky when they lose an engine.

4. Banks Need Your Identification

It might seem odd in an increasingly digital world that a banking institution would ask to see your valid identification, but bankers want you to know that's exactly what will happen. A failure to plan ahead does not constitute an emergency for the bank or financial institution.

5. Chronic Illness is Permanent

Those unfortunate to suffer are tired of telling people that a chronic illness can't be cured and will usually last for the rest of the patient's life. And while manageable in some cases, the illness is still there, even if you can't ‘see' it.

6. Your Income is Not Equal to Your Tax Bracket

Here is a common financial misconception: your income actually gets taxed based on your tax bracket and not all your income falls into whichever tax bracket is your highest.

7. Equal Rights are Equal

Equal means equal. Many wish that people understood that allowing everyone to have basic human rights doesn't discriminate against those who already have them.

8. Dads Don't Babysit

Being a father means you're helping to raise your child. Dads don't babysit, they care for their children.

9. Being an Introvert is Not Equal to Being Shy

It's easy to assume, for extroverts, that introverts are just shy. Introverts just want people to know that the two are not the same.

10. Being Skinny is Not the Same as Being Healthy

Seeing a skinny person does not necessarily mean you are seeing a healthy person. There are other factors at play to determine one's health other than their weight.

Source: Reddit.