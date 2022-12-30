10 Surprising Facts We’re Tired of Explaining to Everyone

For most people, elaborating on a topic to help someone else understand a particular point is akin to being a good person. But after explaining the same point over and over again, it can get a little tiring, to say the least. Redditors took to the social platform to air their grievances about things people should know, but seem oblivious to.

With that in mind, here are the top ten facts people are tired of explaining to the general public and wish everyone knew and understood.

10. Field of Employment Does Not Make an Expert

Redditor @dbzlucky wishes people understood that the field of information technology, known as IT, is a vast field that encompasses many smaller areas of expertise. Being an expert in one does not mean being an expert in all.

9. Antibiotics Don't Work on Viruses

No one likes to feel under the weather, but asking your doctor for an antibiotic when you have a virus isn't going to do much to help you feel better. It could very well, in fact, do the exact opposite by causing bacteria in your body to become antibiotic resistant to the medicine you take.

8. Airplanes Don't Fall Upon Engine Failure

No one likes to think about anything going wrong on a flight, but sometimes stuff happens. Still, user @AsleepBirthday8739 wants you to know that airplanes don't just fall out of the sky when they lose an engine. In fact, according to Howstuffworks, a jetliner should be able to make it about 100 miles from cruising altitude if all engines were to fail.

7. Banks Need Your Identification

It might seem odd in an increasingly digital world that a banking institution would ask to see your valid identification, but @bayleafrulz wants you to know that's exactly what will happen. A failure to plan ahead does not constitute an emergency for the bank or financial institution.

6. Chronic Illness is Permanent

User @laughingcrip is tired of telling people that a chronic illness can't be cured and will usually last for the rest of the patient's life. And while manageable in some cases, the illness is still there, even if you can't ‘see' it.

5. Your Income is Not Equal to Your Tax Bracket

Reddit user @AlthMa gave a fine example of how your income actually gets taxed based on your tax bracket and that not all your income falls into whichever tax bracket is your highest.

4. Equal Rights are Equal

User @tyreka13 wishes people understood that allowing everyone to have basic human rights doesn't discriminate against those who already have them.

3. Dads Don't Babysit

Redditor @MaritimeMuskrat wants everyone to stop asking him if he's babysitting his children. Dads don't babysit, they care for their children.

2. Being an Introvert is Not Equal to Being Shy

It's easy to assume, for extroverts, that introverts are just shy. User @Tategotoazarashi wants people to know that the two are not the same.

1. Being Skinny is Not the Same as Being Healthy

Seeing a skinny person does not necessarily mean you are seeing a healthy person and user @blazingbonesss wants you to understand the difference.

When it comes to ‘facts' on the internet or anywhere else, it's best to do your own research and know what topic you are discussing before you post a comment. This way you'll avoid the inevitable chaos of Reddit threads and other social media outlets that will tear your ‘facts' apart at the seams. As the old adage goes, “It's better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

