12 ‘Forgotten’ Movies That Have Slipped from the Spotlight and Into Oblivion

What movies were a big deal when they came out but kind of faded away over time? Someone on a popular online forum asked for examples of movies that we used to love but it seems that we don't care about anymore. Here are 12 of the top responses for these forgotten films.

1. The Italian Job (2003)

One person admitted the 2003 version of The Italian Job seemed like a decent hit at the time and one commenter said it seemed to contribute to the increased popularity of Mini Coopers in the United States. It feels like it's now just a movie you watch with your family members when it's on TV.

2. Eternals (2021)

While it might be a newer movie, it's evident Marvel’s Eternals is quickly heading down this path. A lot of people were excited about the film when the casting was announced but the movie fell flat and was forgotten about.

3. La La Land (2016)

Someone said the movie musical La La Land. They explained that even though they love this movie, it was talked about a lot when it had a number of Oscar nominations, but now it seems that no one talks about it anymore. It's still loved by a lot of people, but it's not a movie that we remember all that often.

4. The Right Stuff (1983)

The Right Stuff has always been talked about as if it was such a classic film back in the 80s and early 90s, but over time, unless it's your favorite movie, the film has fallen by the wayside. Other viewers agreed and said that they only ever hear about this film when people are really digging deep into great movies from the 1980s.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

There are a lot of memorable moments from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but not a lot of people seem to remember much from the fourth installment of the saga. Maybe it was because a lot of the core cast wasn't in this film, but this film didn't grab fans like the first three films did.

6. The Intouchables (2011)

The Intouchables is raved about by fans who have seen the movie and absolutely love it, but it seems like this movie is only referenced when discussing interesting foreign films. someone movie fan pointed out.

7. The Divergent Trilogy (2014, 2015, and 2016)

There are a lot of issues with the Divergent trilogy. One reason may be because it was based on a book series that really wasn't all that fleshed out. Another reason is that they tried to follow the same format that other young adult books-to-movies were going through at the time. It tried to cram a lot of uninteresting parts of the books into three different movies.

8. Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor had a star-studded cast and made a good chunk of money at the box office, but it felt like a film of its time. Viewers remember it being huge in 2001, but can't remember thinking about it much after that year.

9. The Hobbit Trilogy (2012, 2013, and 2014)

The Hobbit trilogy made $2.9 billion worldwide and while the first movie may still be talked about here and there, the others in the saga have been forgotten about over time. The first was exciting for fans, but by the end, the fans weren't as interested in the trilogy as they were at the start.

10. Hope and Glory (1987)

John Boorman's 1987 film Hope and Glory was nominated for 5 Oscars, including Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay. It's a wonderful movie, but a lot of people said they talk to others who have never even heard of it, let alone had ever seen it.

11. Dinosaur (2000)

Dinosaur was hyped up by Disney and people remember the trailer for the film, but it feels like no one remembers it. There's a ride called “Dinosaur” at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, but most riders don't realize there's a movie by the same name as well

12. Love Story (1970)

Love Story was a huge best-seller, the highest-grossing movie the year it was released and it was nominated and won some Oscars, but nowadays, people really don't talk about it. It's a movie family members might make a reference to every now and then, but no one seems to talk about this movie with so many accolades.

Source: Reddit.