10 Surprising Myths That Are Deep-Rooted in Our Society as “True”

Have you ever heard the expression, “Oh, that's an old wives tale?” Of course, you have. Who hasn't? Nonetheless, it informs a person speaking false information, commonly misspoken, that it's not the truth. For example, you don't have to wait an hour to go swimming after you eat.

Also, if you leave your eyes crossed for too long, they don't get stuck that way. But you've likely heard the opposite of both. It's interesting to see how deep-rooted myths stay engrained in a society that continues to spread misinformation. A Redditor asked what myths were deep-rooted, and Reddit responded to deliver this list of common myths.

10. Humans Use 10% Of Their Brains

Redditor ringo24601 said, “Humans only use 10% of their brain. So sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into superhumans.”

Roboroman2 stated, “This one is technically true, but it's misunderstood. Yes, it's true that we only use about 10% of our brains at a time, but that's because we don't use it all at once. It's like how you only use a few keys of a keyboard at once. Using 100% of our brain would be like pressing every key on a keyboard simultaneously.”

9. Hard Work Brings Wealth

Regular_Mouse2003 replied, “The only thing you need to do to be rich and successful is work hard.” User corrado33 stated, “The only thing you need to be rich and successful is money. So how do you get money? By being rich and successful!” Finally, randomanon1109 said, “Pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps was intended as an absurd and impossible act, not a goal.”

8. Daddy Long Legs

Redditor tickingkitty answered, “The Daddy Long Legs is the most venomous spider in the world but can't penetrate our skin. The truth is, the venom is pretty weak, and it can penetrate the skin.”

Another user added, “And there are multiple animals called Daddy Long Legs. Some are spiders, some are a different kind of arachnid called a harvestman, and some are insects.”

7. Shaving Hair Makes It Grow Back Thicker

Reddit user the-cosmic-kraken nominated, “Shaving your hair makes it grow back darker and thicker.” User mozzarella_lady added, “I've had several people insist this is true because they experienced it.”

Finally, adelaarvaren stated, “Also, most people start shaving the baby hair around the same time their hair starts growing thick – the change in hair is happening because of puberty, not shaving.”

6. Breakfast Is the Most Important Meal of the Day

Redditor mrdannyg21 answered, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.' This slogan was made up by the originators of Kellogg's company more than 100 years ago, not based on any science. More detailed scientific studies in the last 100 years have mostly disagreed on it, and it depends more on the person and their personal and eating habits. But it's false to say that breakfast is the most important meal.”

5. Lightening Doesn't Strike Twice

Back2Bach stated, “Lightning never strikes twice in the same place. But, yes, it does and frequently.” Redditor elting44 added, “Yeah, it is the entire point of lightning rods. Whenever the lightning rod gets struck, they have to replace the rod and throw the old one away because it’s all used up.”

4. Cracking Your Knuckles Causes Arthritis

Reddit user, Thatsreallydumb said, “Here a doctor who only cracked one of his knuckles for 50+ years to disprove this? I think he even got a Nobel prize because of it.” However, several users s were quick to point out, “It's not exactly a Nobel. An Ig Nobel is a satiric prize, but still an honor!”

3. Cheaters Never Win

Redditor jeffru12345 added, “I had a co-worker that always showed me shortcuts and easier ways to do my job, and his motto was “cheaters always win,” lol. DaRealSprayingMantis further noted, “They should've been a supervisor, not a co-worker.”

Boomer70770 expressed, “Cheaters always win. It takes more time and effort to disprove the cheater; by that time, it's so tainted and ugly that no one cares. Same with bullies. Some are anti-social and narcissistic and do well in the corporate world.” Lonely_Salt_9290 confessed, “I work in the cleaning industry, and our motto is “We cut corners, we don't clean them.”

2. Just World Fallacy Theory

Redditor sparklingprosecco said, “That if you're good people, you'll get rewarded, and if you're bad people, you'll get punished.”Xstrata replied, “We have to believe it. Otherwise, we must face the horrifying reality that many good things and bad things happen just because they do.”

They continued, “Our brains want it to be fair, so we try super hard to believe this sort of thing.” Redditor yerlocaldumbkid admitted, “I came here to say that carrots don't make your eyesight better, but darn, this hit hard.”

1. Dangerous Halloween Candy

LouisSWorkman expressed, “Despite there being, if I remember correctly, only one recorded instance in the US. There is a widespread perception that people are destroying Halloween treats with needles and razors. Aside from that, sweets for kids are being drugged. Since drugs are expensive, no one will waste their supply on adolescent randomness.”

Clean_Command_4897 added, “The fact that people think stoners would give away their edibles is hilarious.” Finally, dgmilo8085 informed, “This is simply an old “parent's trick” that has gotten out of control.”

They elaborated, “Parents tell their kids they must inspect their candy for poison and razor blades so parents can take the candy they want before the little trolls devour all of it. It has snowballed into a massive urban legend and even a single real-life copycat instance of a dad spiking pixie sticks.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit list of myths still engrained in our society.

