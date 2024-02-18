The Most Surprising Oscar Winners of the Twenty-First Century (So Far)

While the Oscars don’t hold the place in the cultural consciousness that they once did, they still hold tremendous sway over a certain subset of the population (call them the Moira Roses of the world).

Given the wealth of information in the world that offers insight into the Academy’s way of thinking, not to mention the patterns in the voting body that have developed over 95 years of history, correctly predicting the Oscar winners doesn’t take much. Still, the Academy does throw out curveballs every now and then, to the surprise and delight of those who watch them closely.

These surprising Oscar winners often give the most genuine, heartfelt, memorable acceptance speeches and crowd reactions, although some have aged poorly. Since the turn of the millennium, we have seen beloved favorites run out of steam as the season wears on, atypical nominees that nonetheless go on surprising winning streaks, and races with no clear frontrunner going into Oscar night.

These make for the most exciting categories every year, but sometimes a win comes out of nowhere, shocking the Hollywood elite and awards prognosticators alike. Relive these moments, going backward in time. Will this year's ceremony add any surprising Oscar winners to this list?

Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor and Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress (2021)

People can blame the COVID-19 pandemic for many things, but not the unbelievably botched execution of the awards presentation at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

Instead of ending the ceremony with the presentation of the Best Picture Oscar, as tradition and good sense dictated, Steven Soderbergh and the rest of the producers decided to make a moment: They placed the Lead Acting awards after the Best Picture presentation, adopting the popular theory that Chadwick Boseman would win a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his electrifying performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which would bring the room to their feet in celebration of a young talent gone too soon.

Their decision backfired spectacularly. After a season that saw each major Best Actress precursor go to a different performance, Nomadland’s Best Picture win drained the suspense from the category and took the wind out of Frances McDormand’s speech. Then, for the night's final award, in a surprise to just about everyone, Sir Anthony Hopkins came up from behind and won off the strength of the BAFTA voting bloc (and the best performance of his career).

In the most show-deflating twist of fate anyone could imagine, producers hadn’t even asked Hopkins, quarantining at his home in Wales, to prepare a videotaped speech, leaving the infamously awkward, soft-spoken Joaquin Phoenix to accept on his behalf and close the ceremony. No big celebration, no tear-filled tribute, just a round of applause and a “thank you.” These wins stand the test of time, but everyone deserved better from the producers: Hopkins deserved better, Boseman's friends and family deserved better, and most of all, the audience deserved better.

My Octopus Teacher Wins Best Documentary Feature (2021)

Awards prognosticators have widely accepted that popular hits usually don’t receive nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category. However, when they do, they often win. Still, no one expected My Octopus Teacher, a low-profile Netflix release about a South African filmmaker and free diver who befriends an octopus living in a kelp forest, to come anywhere close to the Academy Awards.

2020 made everything all screwy, though, and no one wanted to watch the serious, depressing Important Issue films that usually win this category. Everyone fell in love with that octopus as much as the documentary subject did, and that love proved to be enough to eke out wins from the Producers Guild, BAFTA, and eventually the Oscars.

Sound of Metal Wins Best Editing (2021)

You could never have predicted this if you don’t consider yourself an awards nerd. Even many awards pundits missed it.

Correctly predicting the Best Editing Oscar this year necessitated a deep dive into this category’s history. Eventual Best Picture winner Nomadland had the most critics’ prizes but only won the Independent Spirit Award of the major precursors. The Trial of the Chicago 7 had won the ACE Eddie from the Editors Guild but had trouble winning anything at major awards shows (the only other major awards it won were the SAG Award for Best Ensemble and the Golden Globe for Best Original Screenplay). Promising Young Woman had been a mainstay in this category all season but couldn’t even win the ACE Eddie for Comedy. The Father had the most thematically resonant editing of all the nominees but similarly hadn’t won a prize all season.

That left Sound of Metal, which won the BAFTA and tied for the Critics Choice Award with Chicago 7, but had the least showy editing of the lot. But eagle-eyed pundits realized that the previous seven winners of this category had also won in one or both of the Best Sound categories. Sound of Metal not only had the Best Sound nomination none of the other Best Editing nominees had, it was also the frontrunner to win it. Lo and behold, the trend continued.

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress (2019)

For awards obsessives who live for psychoanalyzing the nominees’ reactions to their category’s winner, the presentation of Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards tasted like manna from heaven. Pundits near-universally predicted that after six nominations without a win, Glenn Close would finally take home the Oscar for her powerfully minimalistic performance in The Wife.

So when Frances McDormand read Olivia Colman’s name instead, the reactions went viral. Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio smiling and nodding for the white lady, as she had done all season; Melissa McCarthy’s “WOW!”; Lady Gaga’s utter confusion; and of course, Colman’s total shock and Close’s pained wince of recognition.

After getting smothered with hugs and kisses from her husband, co-star Emma Stone, and her “best director,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Colman tearily got on stage and gave one of the best Oscar acceptance speeches of all time.

From her opening that she found the situation “hilarious,” to telling Close that this was “not how [she] wanted it to be,” to telling her kids “well done” for not staying up to watch her win, even if “this isn’t gonna happen again,” to blowing a raspberry at the teleprompter telling her to wrap up, and of course her iconic closing exclamation of “Lady Gaga!” Colman’s endearing speech charmed everyone so much that they forgot all about Close’s record-breaking loss.

Moonlight Wins Best Picture (2017)

Simply put, La La Land’s victory felt pre-ordained. Damien Chazelle’s melancholy musical had swept the season and never put a foot wrong, despite some strange backlash about the film’s treatment of jazz.

On that night, it won six Oscars, including Best Director. That’s why no one understood what was happening when producer Fred Berger quipped, “We lost, by the way,” at the end of his speech, and fellow producer Jordan Horowitz told the room that, actually, Moonlight had won Best Picture.

Moonlight, an independent, low-budget drama about a young black man dealing with his junkie mom and coming to terms with his sexuality, won Best Picture. It still feels like a miracle, even though the unfortunate envelope mishap did neither film any favors, robbing Moonlight of its historic moment and letting La La Land live in infamy as the film that won Best Picture for only a couple of minutes.

Nothing like it had happened before, and it likely never will again.

Hacksaw Ridge Wins Best Sound Mixing (2017)

All streaks have to end at some point, but Kevin O’Connell’s twenty Oscar losses in Best Sound Mixing had all but ensured his name as the kiss of death for a film in this category. Why did his work on Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge finally win him the prize?

Why, when Hacksaw Ridge had won awards from the Motion Picture Sound Editors but not from the Cinema Audio Society (the Sound Mixers Guild), would its Oscar fate be reversed? Why wouldn’t Arrival, with its storytelling emphasis on sound, win both Sound categories? Seven years later, this win still engenders questions.

Mark Rylance Wins Best Supporting Actor (2016)

Everybody loves a comeback story, and Sylvester Stallone had a great one with Creed. Returning to his iconic role of Rocky Balboa to pass the torch to Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed’s son, Stallone earned the best reviews of his career. He also won the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor. He lost the SAG Award to Idris Elba, who didn’t receive an Oscar nomination.

All signs seemed to point towards Stallone finally winning an Oscar for acting. Instead, wily Brit and stage icon Mark Rylance won the BAFTA for his subtle work in Best Picture nominee Bridge of Spies and went on to win the Oscar. Everybody loves a comeback story, but that doesn’t mean they feel the need to reward it.

Ex Machina Wins Best Visual Effects (2015)

How? How did an independently made, low-budget, science-fiction drama beat three Best Picture nominees and the long-awaited Star Wars sequel for the Best Visual Effects Oscar?

While all the nominees feature incredibly tangible visual effects work, Ex Machina’s may just be the most seamless of the lot. Without believable work on the robot Ava, played by Alicia Vikander, the film doesn’t work. While not every scene includes her, the ones that do make her a focal point, and if she doesn’t look real, everything falls apart. Thanks to the painstaking work of the visual effects artists, she looks real.

Ex Machina was one of the most successful independent films of the year, and Ava was front and center in all the marketing, meaning that people knew how good she looked even if they hadn’t seen the film. With Alicia Vikander making the rounds and proving she was a real person, the film didn’t need a Best Picture nomination or other major award wins to get attention. Its Best Original Screenplay nomination showed that AMPAS members did like it, though. That passion combined with the unique qualities of the film’s visual effects to nab the well-deserved win.

Ang Lee Wins Best Director (2013)

What to do when the two frontrunners for an Oscar don’t receive nominations? Every awards prognosticator asked themselves this question after Kathryn Bigelow and Ben Affleck got snubbed by the Academy’s Directors branch. Would they go with Palme d’Or winner Michael Haneke, a highly respected, boundary-pushing auteur? Would they reward young upstart Benh Zeitlin, whose Beasts of the Southern Wild captured the hearts of many? What about David O. Russell, the bad boy director who finally made good with TIFF Audience Award winner Silver Linings Playbook? Or was this finally the moment Steven Spielberg would win his third, for Lincoln, the presumed runner-up to Argo in Best Picture? No.

In the end, the Oscar went to Ang Lee for the technically dazzling Life of Pi. Lee may not have won many Best Director prizes, but he did receive special awards from the Visual Effects Society, the International 3D Society, and the Motion Picture Sound Editors.

That below-the-line industry support gave Lee the extra boost he needed over his competitors, making him a member of a very exclusive club of directors who won two Best Director Oscars for films that didn’t win Best Picture.

Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty Tie for Best Sound Editing (2013)

In over 80 years, a tie has only happened at the Oscars six times. No awards prognosticator would ever predict something that happens so rarely, but what else to do with this category this year?

Argo, Django Unchained, Life of Pi, Skyfall, and Zero Dark Thirty all sound fantastic and received lots of love from the Academy. Given that so many Academy members didn’t understand the difference between the Sound Editing and Sound Mixing categories that they merged into one in 2020, it perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise that a tie happened in this category.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Wins Best Editing (2012)

This one still boggles the mind. Since the era of the expanded Best Picture field began in 2009, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is the only film to have won the Oscar for Best Editing without a Best Picture nomination, one of less than ten since the 1950s.

Given how much the Academy loved Hugo and The Artist, one would assume that this award would have gone to one of them. Instead, Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall’s razor-sharp editing of David Fincher’s thriller came up the middle, giving the Academy Awards audience a genuine shock.

The Social Network Wins Best Original Score (2011)

While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s win for Best Original Score for The Social Network seemed written in the stars after they won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, their awards run still feels like a fever dream. No score like this had ever received an Oscar nomination before. Sure, Giorgio Moroder had won for his electronic score for Midnight Express, but even that had melodies people could hum.

Reznor and Ross’s score, on the other hand, consists of electronic drones, pulses, and beeps (except for an electronic version of “In the Hall of the Mountain King”) with the occasional bit of piano or guitar. The glitchy atmospherics form the perfect accompaniment to the story of the creation of Facebook, and Reznor and Ross deserved the win. The near-universal accolades for something this boundary-pushing, especially in the year of Hans Zimmer’s massively influential score for Inception, feel like they came from an alternate, cooler timeline.

Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire Wins Best Adapted Screenplay (2010)

Questions start flying whenever a frontrunner begins to sweep the season but stumbles at the finish line. Sometimes, an answer never appears, and sometimes, one does. In the case of the 2010 Best Adapted Screenplay race, the apparent answer for why frontrunner Up In The Air lost the Oscar makes precious little sense.

Writer-director Jason Reitman, son of the legendary Ivan Reitman, got “caught” when he tried to claim sole credit for the screenplay with the Writers Guild. A 2003 screenplay written by Sheldon Turner had been the basis for a screenplay Ivan had commissioned Ted and Nicholas Griffin to write, which Jason then merged with his own treatment, unaware that he was using some of Turner’s work.

Then, at the Critics Choice Awards, only Reitman spoke when the film won the Adapted Screenplay prize and neglected to thank Turner in his speech. The two men showed up at events together and seemed happy with sharing the credit, but the buzz had begun to sour.

Supposedly, this hiccup led to Reitman and Turner’s loss to Geoffrey Fletcher for his work on Precious, but it hadn’t hurt their chances with the WGA or BAFTA. Despite claiming he didn’t know what to say upon winning, Fletcher gave a heartfelt speech that erased any questions about his win – for everyone except awards prognosticators, anyway.

Sean Penn Wins Best Actor (2009)

The 2009 Best Actor race boiled down to two men: Sean Penn and Mickey Rourke.

Rourke, whose bad-boy behavior had put him on the outs with Hollywood for over a decade, ate humble pie and gave endearingly self-effacing speeches at the Golden Globes, Independent Spirit, and BAFTA awards ceremonies.

Penn had previously beaten a beloved comeback performance before (Bill Murray in 2004), and his ebullient performance as Harvey Milk took him to his second Oscar. Despite the love for Rourke’s performance, the Academy loved Milk much more than The Wrestler, nominating it for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay (the latter of which it won) and voted accordingly.

Departures Wins Best Foreign Language Film (2009)

In the years before the entire Academy could vote for Best Foreign Language Film, winners would occasionally veer away from critical consensus, especially when the critical consensus favored difficult-to-watch experimental films.

The critical consensus in 2009 belonged to the harrowing Israeli animated documentary Waltz With Bashir, which had won the CCA and Golden Globe before losing the BAFTA to I’ve Loved You So Long, which did not receive an Oscar nomination. On Oscar night, it lost to the humanist Japanese drama Departures, a much less harrowing, easier-to-watch film.

Marion Cotillard Wins Best Actress (2008)

Performances given in a language other than English rarely win at the Oscars: In the 79 ceremonies before 2008, only four had ever won across all acting categories.

In light of that evidence, awards prognosticators wrote off Marion Cotillard’s BAFTA win for Best Actress as the Brits being British, continuing to predict Julie Christie’s win for her late-career triumph in Sarah Polley’s devastating Away From Her. However, Cotillard’s transformative performance as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose played all the Academy’s favorite notes, and in the end, she proved too much for them to ignore.

Tilda Swinton Wins Best Supporting Actress (2008)

Awards races where someone different wins every major precursor make Oscar night more fun. Such was the case in 2008 when Amy Ryan won the Critics Choice Award, Cate Blanchett won the Golden Globe, Ruby Dee won the SAG Award, and Tilda Swinton won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Given that the only other Oscar nominee in a Best Picture contender besides Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, hadn’t won anything all season, it probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise when presenter Alan Arkin read her name.

A veteran of the arthouse cinema of Derek Jarman, Swinton’s skill for shapeshifting between roles meant that many voters might not have even recognized her from the few major Hollywood productions in which she had appeared before Michael Clayton.

However, she knew this would change her career (she began her acceptance speech with the words: “Oh no”), and the good humor she displayed in her speech (joking that her agent had the head and buttocks of the Oscar statuette, ribbing George Clooney about wearing the Batsuit under his costume while filming) ensured that everyone in that room wanted to work with her.

Alan Arkin Wins Best Supporting Actor (2007)

Officially, no one can know whether or not Norbit contributed to Eddie Murphy losing the Oscar for his electric performance in Dreamgirls to Alan Arkin’s cutely vulgar grandpa role in indie darling Little Miss Sunshine.

Unofficially, everyone knows that the crass, crude comedy released during the peak of Oscar voting cost Murphy the award. How else to explain him winning every other major prize but missing the big one when every other acting Oscar winner this year swept the season?

Murphy hadn’t put a foot wrong all season, but Norbit, a critical failure in which Murphy donned a fat suit and wig to play an obese woman, reminded AMPAS members of what kinds of films Murphy usually made. Certain narratives can carry nominees through an awards season, and Murphy followed the comedian-proves-themselves-as-dramatic-actor playbook perfectly, except for one thing: An Oscar win anoints a performer with a certain air of prestige, and gross-out comedies like Norbit are as far away from prestige as anyone can get.

The ever-present ads for Norbit likely caused Academy members to have buyer’s remorse, and with Arkin winning with the British Academy, they voted for the beloved old legend instead, turning out one of the most surprising Oscar winners of the century.

The Lives of Others Wins Best Foreign Language Film (2007)

While Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s film picked up the lion’s share of Best Foreign Language Film prizes during the awards season, the Academy had given Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth an additional five nominations. On Oscar night, it even won three. So, how could one of the year’s most beloved films miss out on the Best Film prize?

During this period, the Academy required members to have seen all the films nominated in the category in order to vote. Therefore, love from the Academy at large may not have carried over to the self-selecting few who saw every nominated film, and an underseen masterpiece like The Lives of Others could come up from behind with a “surprise” win.

Now that all Academy members can vote in the category, nominations in other categories serve as more definitive signs of a film’s likelihood of winning this award.

Crash Wins Best Picture (2006)

A larger disappointment than most of the others on this list, a lot of factors contributed to Crash’s upset of presumptive frontrunner Brokeback Mountain. After its premiere at the previous year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Lionsgate released Crash to theaters in May of 2005, which gave voters a long time to see it and “discover” it in the context of awards season.

Shot in Los Angeles with a large ensemble of stars, it also felt like a hometown production, one that dealt with a Very Serious Subject. Writer-director Paul Haggis’s handling of the themes of racism and other personal biases received some criticism at the time for its lack of subtlety, a quality that defined Brokeback Mountain’s aesthetic and handling of its own Very Serious Subject, homophobia.

No matter how many awards Brokeback won, though, it couldn’t escape its image as “the gay cowboy movie.” The very vocal backlash against the film, led by Old Hollywood stalwarts like Ernest Borgnine and aided by conservative political pundits offended by the notion of two cowboys making love, only got louder and more persistent the more awards the film won.

When Brokeback won three Oscars, including Best Director for Ang Lee, fans thought they could rest easy. Even Jack Nicholson couldn’t hide his confusion when he announced Crash as the Best Picture winner.

“It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” Wins Best Original Song (2006)

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” may have won the Oscar for Best Original Song just the year prior, but seeing the notoriously old-school Academy reward the gangsta rap of Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” remains as shocking today as it was in 2006.

The song had more storytelling purpose in its film than the other two nominees that year. Still, it made more sense that the Academy would reward Dolly Parton for her delightful, meaningful “Travellin’ Thru” or “In The Deep” from that year’s Best Picture winner Crash. Every once in a while, though, the Oscar does go to the highest-quality nominee, which thankfully happened here.

Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor (2003)

The kiss heard ‘round the world, and who could blame him?

Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis traded off Best Actor prizes all season for their work in About Schmidt and Gangs of New York, respectively, in a category that tends to reward veterans over newcomers.

Yet, on Oscar night, Halle Berry announced 29-year-old Adrien Brody as the Best Actor winner for his performance in Roman Polanski’s Palme d’Or winner The Pianist. The actor, visibly stunned by his win and subsequent standing ovation, gave the world one of the most iconic awards show moments ever, grabbing Berry and planting a giant smooch right on her lips.

In today’s cultural climate, the moment causes cringe, but at the time, it turned Brody into an eligible bachelor virtually overnight.

Denzel Washington Wins Best Actor (2002)

Denzel Washington won the Oscar for Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day because Russell Crowe lost his temper with a producer of the BAFTA Awards.

Crowe, who had won the Best Actor Oscar the previous year for Best Picture winner Gladiator, had swept the season up to Oscar night. However, when a few lines of poetry in tribute to Richard Harris in Crowe’s BAFTA acceptance speech didn’t make it to air, Crowe got into a verbally abusive altercation with producer Malcolm Gerrie that made news headlines.

Crowe made headlines again when he told Entertainment Tonight he had nothing to apologize for. Despite eventually apologizing to Gerrie, Crowe’s bad behavior became the talk of the town. Instead of Crowe making history as the third man to win back-to-back Oscars, audiences were treated to the first win for a Black man in Best Actor since Sidney Poitier’s win in 1963, a moment made all the more special by Poitier’s attendance at the ceremony to receive an Honorary Academy Award.

Marcia Gay Harden Wins Best Supporting Actress (2001)

“WHO?!?” said most of the home-viewing audience when Nicolas Cage announced the winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.

A solid actress with a Tony nomination for originating the part of Harper in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, Harden had worked in film for two decades before receiving critical acclaim for her role as the artist Lee Krasner in Ed Harris’s Jackson Pollock biopic. She won the New York Film Critics Circle prize for Supporting Actress, but none of the major precursors nominated the film for anything.

With only two Oscar nominations (the other for Harris in Lead Actor), a win seemed unlikely, especially considering her competition: Two British legends (Judi Dench and Julie Walters) in Best Picture nominees and a former Oscar winner (Frances McDormand) and Hollywood scion (Kate Hudson) in a film that just missed a Best Picture nomination.

No two precursors could agree on the Supporting Actress winner that year, though, leaving a path for Harden to swoop in at the last second and pip the prize. In her own words, what a thrill! Not to mention…one of the most surprising Osar winners ever.