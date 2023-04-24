These Surprising Remote Work Job Opportunities Will Have You Scrambling to Apply

Remote workers are having the last laugh. The demand for remote work options has increased so much that 71% of companies are now offering some kind of permanent remote work opportunities.

A McKinsey study from 2022 showed that flexible work environments ranked third in an employee's consideration of taking a job. Pay and growth opportunities are the most popular considerations. The same study reveals that 87% of workers would choose a job based on remote work capabilities alone.

Earlier this year Buffer surveyed three thousand remote workers around the world and found that 91% of remote workers enjoyed workplace flexibility and continued to prefer it.

The types of remote work available are also unique. FlexJobs reviewed tens of thousands of remote and hybrid jobs and compiled a list of the 100 most surprising remote and hybrid jobs from the past year.

The positions range from entry-level to senior-level and span across a wide range of industries. These professional-level positions are either active job postings or were active at some point during 2022 and allow employees to conduct their work at home either part of the time or full-time.

“Even after the mass adoption of remote work during the pandemic, many people still underestimate the types of legitimate remote jobs available in today's job marketplace,” says FlexJobs' Founder and CEO Sara Sutton.

“But the variety of opportunities represented in this list reveals how rapidly remote jobs are growing and diversifying. The pandemic has encouraged companies to reconsider what kind of jobs can be done from home and reevaluate what positions are actually compatible with remote work,” Sutton adds.

Remote Work Benefits

According to FlexJobs' Career Pulse 2022 Survey, 65% of people said they prefer to work from home full time, and nearly a third (32%) said a hybrid model is ideal for them.

Many respondents cited the far-reaching benefits of remote and hybrid jobs, such as cost savings and better work-life balance, among the top reasons. The same survey found 45% save an estimated $5,000 a year by working remotely, with 1 in 5 estimating a cost savings of over $10,000 per year.

Remote Work Is What People Want

Who doesn't want to save time and money and avoid a commute? Now that more jobs in more career fields are available, more workers are interested in taking advantage of them.

84% stated that having a remote or hybrid job makes or would make them happier overall, and 87% said a remote or hybrid job would or already has improved their work-life balance.

Types of Remote Work Available

So, what exactly is available out there?

These examples are listed below in no particular order, and you can find all 100 surprising jobs on the FlexJobs database.

Physician – TeleNeurology, Stroke

Endangered Species Conservation Biologist

Undercover Investigator

High-Intensity Fitness Instructor

Celebrity Relations Manager

Basketball Trader

Footwear Design Specialist

Senior Culinary Consultant

Prop Styling Photographer

Senior Historic Preservation Specialist

Exercise Physiologist

Veterinary Support Specialist

Forest Campaigner

Air and Noise Analyst

Meme Master

Cover Designer

Director, Climate and Food

Basketball Scout

Lead Food Designer

Voiceover Specialist

Sound Designer

Digital Painter

Wildfire Resilience Planner, Forester

Library Assistant

Hero Care Specialist

Home Designer

Art Buyer

Supervising Music Producer

Gag Gift and Prank Product Developer

Virtual Event Program Manager

Companies to Watch

The jobs mentioned above are interesting and diverse, but where do you go about finding them?

Several companies are currently hiring for 100% remote jobs. Here are the first ten:

From this list alone, you can immediately see the diversity of job availability out there.

How Do You Maximize Your Chances of Landing a Remote Job?

With such a high level of interest in remote work, it can be daunting to apply. The FlexJobs career coaches have put together a checklist to assist anyone starting the process.

The Career Coaching team emphasizes the importance of making first impressions throughout the application and interview process. Especially for unique and surprising job openings like the above list, they recommend standing out from the competition by:

1. Customizing Resumes and Cover Letters – Tailor all application materials to the company and the role. Write a custom cover letter and resume incorporating keywords from the job posting throughout your documents.

2. Adding Personality to Applications – Finding something unique and specific to say about the company and position––like why you are excited to apply for the role––will help an application stand out from the crowd.

3. Creatively Solving Company Problems – Find out what challenges this specific company faces and offer creative solutions. Taking this approach demonstrates that someone has the skills to do the job and is genuinely interested in the role, the company, and success in both.

4. Personal Organization – Working remotely requires managing your time and productivity well. Before you start applying, get organized by doing your research, networking, following up with contacts, and keeping up with industry trends.

Bringing It All Together

The workforce is changing. There is a new normal now, and it's important for companies and employees alike to keep an open mind about what real work looks like and how success is defined and can be attained.

Remote work is work; those working from home are not lazy; work-from-home jobs are not vacations.

The career benefits of remote work can also have real-life implications, improving a person's lifestyle, happiness, and productivity.

Online resources, like FlexJobs, can provide information, guidance, and a starting point for anyone looking for a career change. Depending on the work you can do and the lifestyle you prefer to lead, remote work could be the answer you're looking for.

This article was produced by The Female Professional and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.