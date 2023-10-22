12 Surprising Things You Can Buy With an EBT Card

With an estimated 12.5% of the United States population receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, knowing what you can and can't buy with your EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card is essential the next time you go shopping. Some of these, however, may surprise you.

This year, 41.9 million people are receiving some benefit from federal funding for their state's SNAP program. This program provides food assistance for families who make under a certain amount each month. The more people in your family, the higher the threshold and the more benefits you receive.

If you've ever wondered what you can or can't purchase with an EBT card, this is the list for you.

1. Escargot

If you like exotic food but are limited financially, you can still enjoy escargot. Amazon sells edible snails that hail from Indonesia. Packed without the shell, these snails are ready to cook with instructions to eat them hot for the best flavor profile.

2. Gift Sets

Interestingly, you can order or purchase gift sets containing at least 50% of food. Cheese boards, chocolate and nut combos, and Christmas-themed popcorn cans all count. So, the next time you're in the mood for munchies, pick your favorite snack food and order a lovely gift set.

3. Java

Who doesn't love coffee? Ground and whole bean coffee, some creamers (usually powdered varieties), and cold coffees made for home consumption are all purchasable with your EBT card.

4. Water

Flavored, bottled, and carbonated options are all great for EBT. You can also purchase bags of ice, and the crushed selection is also available. If it's H2O, you can grab it with food stamps.

5. Candy

This item is a hot topic among those who use food stamps and those who don't. Candy adds little nutritional value to anyone's diet outside a nice sugar spike and is still available with your EBT card. That includes gum, which, by all rights, isn't food since we don't usually eat it.

6. Weight Loss Products

This product is also debatable, but there is a catch here. If your nutritional supplement comes with a “Nutrition Facts” label, you can get it on food stamps. However, if it comes with a “Supplemental Facts” label, you cannot purchase it with your EBT card. If you're short on income and still want those supplements, find one with a nutrition label, and you'll be all set.

7. Lab Kits

This merchandise was one of the more interesting finds I discovered. Sold as candy “chemistry sets,” these candy lab kits allow you to make different sorts of candy and are completely buyable on the SNAP program because, you guessed it, they have a nutritional facts label.

8. Communion Chips

This purchase was neat for interested SNAP users who want to partake in communion but have obstacles. You can purchase your communion chips using your EBT card.

9. Teapots

This one was also an exciting purchase. You can purchase a tea set that includes a glass teapot through sites like Amazon. It has a set of “blooming” teas and is reasonably priced, especially for an item you can buy on SNAP.

10. Restaurant Meals Program

I like this aspect of some state's SNAP programs. The Restaurant Meal Program is a subset of SNAP benefits, allowing you to purchase hot meals from restaurants participating in the SNAP program. This option benefits people experiencing homelessness or those who have trouble cooking. It's also great for families who need a night off to focus on other essential aspects of life outside eating.

11. Hunting and Fishing Equipment

Suppose you live in a more remote part of Alaska where retail grocery stores are limited. In that case, you can purchase hunting and fishing gear with your SNAP benefits to help you supplement your ability to buy food. This benefit is exceptional for those who can't always get to a store for food.

12. Kinder Joy Eggs

Is it a toy or chocolate? Because these candy/toy combos are technically food, you can purchase them with your EBT card. If you buy them, enjoy each bite and the little toy inside!

Changes to EBT Items

Sometimes, an item can stop being covered by the SNAP program. If you're ordering online, be sure that the item you choose is clearly labeled SNAP or EBT eligible. The program once covered these items but has since removed them from eligibility.

1. Toddler Drink Mix

As a mother of seven, I have had children who took a while to begin eating regular food. There were times I had to purchase meal supplement drinks for them. Not all drink mixes are equal, however. While several water flavorings and meal supplement drinks for children are available on SNAP, there are just as many (if not more) that are not SNAP eligible. When purchasing these, carefully read the listing to ensure that SNAP covers the cost.

2. Caviar

This pricey decadence used to be purchasable on SNAP and can cost anywhere from $26 to more than $1000. Imagine putting that on your monthly EBT allotment.

3. Prepper Meal Kits

While MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) and other large meal kits are food, SNAP benefits do not cover them. You can purchase items you might find in one of these kits, like beef jerky or apple butter, but the prepared food kits are not SNAP-eligible.

At The End of the Day

No one would ever go hungry or want a place to live in an ideal world. Using your SNAP benefits on food you enjoy is a relief for many families nationwide. It is essential to know what you can and can't purchase with your EBT card, however, so the cash you have on hand can go toward other crucial items like clothing and shelter. SNAP is, however, a supplemental program, meaning it shouldn't cover the needs of your nutritional intake every month. To maximize your benefits, plan, use sales to your advantage, and buy what you need before you buy what you want.

Source: GoodRx, Low Income Relief.