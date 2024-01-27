Then and Now: Surprising Things 60s Kids Could Do That Today’s Kids Can’t

Every year, more research and regulations pop up, forcing the public to educate themselves and enforce safety precautions over all aspects of daily life. Acceptable behaviors from decades ago may land someone in jail today. Generation Alpha can't fathom some of the actions of '60s kids that often put them in harm's way.

1. Ride in Packed Cars

Gone are the days of breezing through the city streets, four kids stashed in the front seats, no chest seat belts protecting passengers from car accidents, and no booster seat regulations for car ride safety. Babies and young kids sat on a parent's lap or in the front seats.

2. Have Free Rein on a Trampoline

Today, many trampolines come with safety nets enclosing the bouncy contraption. Before trampoline nets caught jumpers, kids stumbled off the side, broke bones, and sustained other traumatic injuries from the fall.

3. Walk to School Alone

Children barreled to school with siblings and friends, yet the presence of adult supervisors remained absent. Warnings of sinister men and women creeping on young children didn't cast a foggy haze over safety like it does today.

4. Hitchhike

Think of a time when it was okay to hop in a car with a stranger. We have Uber and Lyft, which is a different story, but at least ride-hailing services provide a slight sense of safety for passengers. Hitchhikers hopped in any random person's vehicle, joining them for a ride to wherever.

5. Ride Bikes Unsupervised

Today's children rarely step outside without an adult watching over them. If they ride bikes unsupervised, they likely receive sharp glances from other parents. Back in the '60s, kids rode their bikes all day, unconcerned about ill-intentioned people roaming their blocks.

6. Go Outside Without Sunscreen

Does cousin Jackie always turn from a pale hue to a lobster red shade when she visits in the summer? Decades ago, kids didn't bother lathering on sunblock, but they bathed in suntan lotion, hoping to turn their cream-colored skin to a caramel layer. Warnings about UV poisoning and skin cancer didn't permeate the public mindset as much as they do today.

7. Play in the Street

Remember the old days of heading out into the middle of the street for a game of hopscotch or stickball? The neighboring kids met each other amid populated roadways, sharing a laugh or two and several games. Today's guardians urge their kids to remain out of the roads and stay in the yard.

8. Remember Phone Numbers

Why remember a phone number when our phones contain digital logs of every number we need? Back then, children memorized their home phone numbers and parents' work numbers for safety or a get-out-of-jail call.

9. Play With Dangerous Toys

In 2022 alone, companies recalled 100 items marketed toward children. The list includes a baby swing with potential strangulation hazards, a basketball hoop for injury hazards, and mountable mobiles with fall risks. Popular toys in the '60s include Creepy Crawlers, a plastic bug creation game utilizing a boiling hot plate and exposing kids to toxic chemicals, toy cars with lead-based paint, and Jarts, bulky metal lawn darts with sharp tips.

10. Sit in the Front Seat

Congested highways and busy roads didn't decorate their billboards with booster seat warnings and front seat safety tips. Everyone piled into the car, sitting where they could fit. Babies even sat in the front seats, resting on their parents' laps.

11. Ride Bike Without a Helmet

Since bicycle helmets originated in the '70s, resulting in a slew of state-wide laws requiring bike riders to don them, '60s kids didn't wear the skull protectors. The youth pedaled all around town without a protective layer preventing concussions or skull cracks.

12. Run Behind DDT Trucks

DDT trucks plowed down roads, blasting noxious pesticide fumes out of pipes. Children noticed this fog clouding the streets and chased the haze, inhaling the harmful fumes.

13. Be a Latchkey Kid

While today's youth may still return to empty homes, they don't always use a door key (latchkey) to enter their abodes. Latchkey kids acquired their names from the stringed keychain dangling from their necks, which permitted them entrance to their house. While their parents worked, they took care of themselves, cooked dinner, ran errands, and tidied up the house.

14. Go to the Store Without a Parent

School-aged children browsed the grocery store, perusing the aisles for the best bargain to feed their families. The parents sent them to the store carrying a comprehensive checklist each week or so.

15. Babysit Younger Siblings

Latchkey kids grew up in a time when their parents divorced or both worked full-time gigs. Many of these families bore multiple offspring and needed to conserve funds, so they asked the oldest child (sometimes aged nine or ten) to babysit their siblings.

16. Share Baked Goods

Every class appreciated potluck-style sharing celebrations. Each student brought in a different goodie bag and no one worried about preservatives, allergens, gluten intolerances, or other dietary restrictions.

17. Be Around Secondhand Smoke

As the years progress, so does the research. In the '60s, loads of people toted their children on one hip and puffed a cigarette with the other hand. Kids bonded with their parents about smoking habits, and children even ran to the store to buy packs of cigarettes for their parents.

18. Drink From Hoses

The youth spent all day unsupervised in the sun, meaning their drinking resource emanated from the unfiltered hoses hooked up to their respective spigots. Various chemicals and elements pumped through the garden house, and the nozzles leaked lead.

19. Swim Unsupervised

Today, parents enroll 6-month-old babies in survival swim lessons, protecting them against the dangers of drowning and teaching swim safety. Decades ago, kids of all ages paddled through the water with little care to currents or potential drowning hazards.

20. Play on Dangerous Playgrounds

Before safety regulations dictated what to use in playground construction, metal slides burned kids during simmering summer days, and the concrete ground resulted in scraped knees and bruises. Now, softer mulch or rubber catches a child's fall, and plastic sheaths safeguard the parks.

21. Have Rock Fights

Kids play with anything. During the '60s, juveniles held rock fights and play (or real) altercations involved tossing pebbles or larger rocks at each other. Of course, injuries and hospitalizations ensued from pelting pebbles.

22. Learn Music by Record

Before YouTube or any other app assisting people with learning to play music, musicians listened to records and figured out how to play by ear. No recorded tutorials broke down the newest chart-topper's chorus.

23. Walk Around Barefoot

Forget fungal infections, the possibilities of stepping on broken glass, warts, tetanus, or parasites — many '60s kids ran outside without shoes. Laughing kids sprinted through fresh-cut grass, bearing dirty feet and smiles.

24. Deliver Newspapers

Digital media overtook the physical side of things and as the world continues converting from paper to digital, fewer people read physical newspapers. With a decreasing demand, the need for paper boys and girls also declines.