Surprising 2023 TV Moments that Astonished Viewers

2023 TV moments continued to shock viewers all through the year. From unexpected deaths to big reveals, small-screen fans could never guess the direction of their favorite show and characters. With so many shows to choose from, TV writers kept audiences entertained with these shocking moments that we couldn’t look away from.

Warning, this article contains spoilers for some of the biggest shows of 2023.

Joe Imagines Rhys in You

Season 4 of You delivers more twists and turns as it uproots Joe (Penn Badgley) from the USA to London. While Part 1 of the Netflix show led audiences to believe Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) perpetrated the eat-the-rich murders against London's elite, Part 2 reveals a shocking Fight Club twist.

Although Rhys as a character exists in Joe’s version of London, Rhys and Joe never meet. The Rhys accompanying Joe throughout the series never existed, appearing as a figment of Joe’s imagination. In the season finale, the show reveals Rhys as a manifestation of Joe’s murderous side. Rhys acts as the devil on Joe’s shoulder after he tries to compartmentalize the evil inside him, encouraging Joe to murder his new friends.

George’s Mental Health Treatments in Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story graphically demonstrates the horrific treatments the King (Corey Mylchreest) underwent in an attempt to cure his mental health. The real-life George III suffered several bouts of mental illness during his reign, which led to the medically approved misery displayed on the Netflix drama.

The Bridgerton prequel shows Charlotte (India Amarteifio) discovering her husband, George, undergoing torturous treatments in a cellar, including blood-sucking leeches, red hot rods, and waterboarding. Although accurate for the time and sensitively handed by the writers, it doesn’t these 2023 TV moments any easier to watch.

Scott Pilgrim Dies in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Thirteen years after the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Netflix released an animated reimagining of the Edgar Wright movie and graphic novel. The set-up of the TV show mimics the movie until Sex BobOmb’s show, which sees Scott (Michael Cera) killed by Ramona’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) first evil ex, Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha).

By killing Scott during the opening episode (one of the most shocking 2023 TV moments), the show could focus more on Ramona’s perspective and allow her to defeat her evil exes alone. Ultimately, Scott earns an extra life and returns from the dead, but not before fans process their grief and shock at his early demise.

The Polycule in Riverdale

By the time Riverdale’s final season rolled out, it seemed impossible to shock fans. After plots about prison fight clubs, underground speakeasies run by teenagers, and a drug known as jingle jangle, the CW show still managed to surprise fans with one last-minute reveal.

In the show's finale, Riverdale reveals Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) end up together in a polyamorous relationship during senior year. The ending earned criticism for feeling random and out of character. Although it did manage to stop the fandom debates regarding which relationship would go the mile.

Joel Goes to Jail in the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Joel (Michael Zegen) acts as Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) fall guy in the fifth and last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. When Joe learns that Susie (Alex Borstein) has sold his ex-wife out to the mob, he takes over her debts. After all the terrible things Joel has done to Midge, including cheating on her and essentially blowing up her perfect middle-class life, he sees this as his way of making things right.

Years later, Joel gets arrested and goes to jail for racketeering, money laundering, and wire fraud. Considering Joel’s poor treatment of Midge throughout the show, this bittersweet act proves love still exists between the former spouses. In one of the most significant 2023 TV moments, Midge visits him in jail, it's obvious the spark never entirely left this former couple.

Ben Dies in Only Murders in the Building

The end of Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building led audiences to believe Season 3 would focus on Ben Glenrory’s (Paul Rudd) death. After Ben collapses, seemingly poisoned, it looks like the upcoming series will focus on solving his death. Only Ben gets rushed to the ER and revived at the hospital to live on once more.

The opening episode of season 3 gives fans whiplash as they believe Ben lives, only for the actor to die once more. The character falls down an elevator shaft before the opening titles can roll, shocking audiences who celebrated his life before mourning him all over again.

Donna Crashes Her Car in The Bear

In Season 2 of The Bear, the claustrophobic “Fishes” acts as a tense autopsy of a Berzatto family Christmas. Featuring guest stars John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, and Bob Odenkirk, the 66-minute holiday special took place five years before the events of the sophomore season. At the center of this chaotic reunion, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Natalie (Abby Elliot), and Michael's (Jon Bernthal) mother, Donna (a career-best performance from Jamie Lee Curtis), start to unravel.

Over the extended episode, tensions rise as the family and friends bicker around the table, all while the matriarch falls apart behind the scenes. Alone in the kitchen, Donna pretends to have it all together. The episode ends with Donna driving her car into the family after her emotions finally overwhelm her. After this shocking flashback episode, the Berzatoo family dynamic starts to make sense.

Perry Dies in Acid Rain in the Fall of the House of Usher

Despite the many violent deaths in The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Perry's sticks out the most. The first of the Usher siblings to die, Perry's (Sauriyan Sapkota) violent ending made even the biggest horror fan's stomach churn. Perry’s warehouse party ends abruptly when acid rains down on the partygoers thanks to toxic waste-filled sprinklers.

The gruesome interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's story “The Masque of the Red Death” pulls no punches and creates the tone for the entire Netflix show. The episode doesn’t hold back from depicting the skin melting of the partygoers' bodies as they disintegrate. A departure from writer/producer Mike Flanagan's more ghostly style, this scene gave audiences a shocking dose of gore and a standout moment.

The Girls Eat Jackie in Yellowjackets

The threat of cannibalism hung over Yellowjackets since its premiere, but the imagery of the girls eating their friend still shocked audiences. In season 2, fans watched a pregnant Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) put makeup on Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) corpse and talk to her as if she never froze to death. When Jackie’s ear falls off, Shauna places it in her pocket and later eats it. This only started the show’s shocking exploration of cannibalism and rituals.

After Jackie’s death at the end of the first season, the survivors of the plane crash succumb to their hunger and tuck into the charred body of their fallen teammate. Since they can’t bury Jackie or leave her with Shauna, the girls decide to throw a moving ceremony, which ends in cannibalism. The sequence's dreamlike nature covers the sheer horror of the topic because the girls don’t want to think too hard about their actions.

George Shoots Danny in Beef

In the penultimate episode of Netflix drama Beef, Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny’s (Steven Yeun) feud reaches a new extreme. The events triggered by a road rage incident come to a head when Amy and Danny drive each other off the road, ending up stuck in the wilderness together.

Amy and Danny limp their way back to civilization, their issues almost resolved as they lean on each other. Amy's husband, George (Joseph Lee), shoots Danny after believing him still to be a threat to his family. In the ten-part show’s closing episode, Amy climbs into Danny’s hospital bed after the man shows signs of life. After the season's events, the pair have bonded over learning about the worst of each other.

The Time Jump in Barry

HBO’s Barry always keeps audiences guessing, playing with genre and tones. The final season of the hitman dramedy delivered more than a few shocks, including unexpected deaths, cameos from the likes of Fred Armisen and Guillermo del Toro and an eight-year time jump. The show takes a shocking mid-season twist by moving away from the modern-day timeline and placing the action somewhere new.

Mid-way through the fourth and last season, the show jumps forward and leaves Los Angeles. Barry (Bill Hader) and Sally (Sarah Goldberg) adopt fake names and raise their young son, John (Zachary Golinger), in rural America. Over the last four episodes, Barry checks in on the entire cast, delaying the title hitman’s retribution until he meets his violent ending.

Anakin Returns in Ahsoka

While he returned to the Star Wars universe in 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) unexpected reappearance in 2023's Ahsoka shocked fans. The titular Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) reunites with her former master in the World Between Worlds before she confronts him over their shared past.

Episode 5 recreates scenes from the animated shows, showing the padawan confronting her former master during the Clone Wars and the Siege of Mandalore. The return of Anakin heartbreakingly represents Ahsoka’s inner conflicts and memories and became one of the most buzzed-about 2023 TV moments.

Peter Dies in The Great

Although history suggested that Peter (Nicholas Hoult) may not see the end of The Great alive, no one expected him to suddenly die mid-season. A little over halfway through the third and last season, Peter falls through the ice on a walk. It’s an unremarkable ending for a larger-than-life character who outlived many assassination attempts.

By killing Peter so early in The Great, the show could explore what the post-Peter world looks like. The third season gave the central players of the Hulu show a chance to question their decisions and examine what happens to Russia next. Although the cause of Peter The Great's real-life death remains a mystery, no fan of the show expected him to die in such an unexceptional and sudden way.

Joel Kills Everyone in the Hospital in the Last of US

The first season of The Last Of Us culminates in Joel's (Pedro Pascal) shocking decision and lie. His task to travel the country and deliver Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a Firefly hospital ends in gunfire and a tough choice. Ellie’s mysterious immunity to Cordyceps could hold the key to curing the pandemic, but at a cost to her life.

When the pair arrive at the hospital in the last episode of the HBO drama, Joel discovers that they must operate on Ellie’s brain, killing her in the process. Not willing to lose her, Joel grabs a gun and shoots his way out of the hospital. It’s a shocking moment that shows Joel choosing his love for his surrogate daughter over the whole of mankind. When she wakes up, he lies to Ellie about the procedure. The plot in the show and videogame caused endless debate and controversy, with many questioning what they would do in the same situation.

Logan Roy Dies in Succession

Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) presence towered over HBO’s Succession until his shocking death in the fourth and final season of the show. The dwindling health of the media mogul plays a significant role throughout the show's narrative, with his children fighting for control of the company he built. Season 1 opens with him fighting for his life, and he has several health scares throughout the show's run. However, his quick and off-screen demise shocked fans.

In the third episode of season four, which centers around the wedding of the eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck), Logan's death is suddenly announced. Succession does not show Logan’s last moments but instead relays the aftermath of his passing through a phone call with his son-in-law, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). Audiences see the episode play out through the eyes of his four children (Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong), who tearfully say their goodbyes over the phone. For such a great figure in American media, Logan Roy's death seems small.