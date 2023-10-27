Surreal Cinema: 25 Movies for a Dreamy Experience

Looking for a movie that will make you feel like you’re dreaming? It takes a particular type of vision and cinematography to create this feeling. It feels like something is not quite right, or a plot twist must be right around the corner. During an online discussion, moviegoers shared the films that made them feel confused in “the best way possible.” Is your favorite dreamy movie on the list?

1. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen reviewers and moviegoers talking about the ride this movie took them on. One person said they were on the edge of their seat the entire time, wondering what was happening, and at one point said that it felt like a nightmare.

2. Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanilla Sky is one of the movies of its time that perfectly captures that “Is this a dream?” feeling. It can be difficult at first to determine what’s a real flashback and what’s supposed to be a dream or event that never occurred.

3. Dreams (1990)

One commenter said this film is a “cinematic portrayal of the director’s dreams.” They added that it alternates between being gorgeously ethereal and chillingly nightmarish. Sounds like the perfect combination for someone seeking out an unreal moviegoing experience.

4. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

There was widespread agreement that A Scanner Darkly fits the bill for a dreamlike movie experience, and I couldn’t agree more. This film follows an undercover cop who attempts to maintain his identity as he investigates a dangerous new drug. The shifty, dreamy style is something that most viewers love about watching it.

5. Mulholland Drive (2001)

This film has been called a “surreal masterpiece,” which makes it perfect for this list. If you’ve never seen it before, you might wonder what aspects are based on reality and what are simply fantasy. Many who’ve watched the film say connecting the dots will be up to your imagination.

6. Being John Malkovich (1999)

This one would be on my list if we’re talking about films that left you confused or at least puzzled you for most of the movie. The first time I saw this movie, I thought it came to me in a fever dream and was convinced it wasn’t real. Turns out, that was the intention after all.

7. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

It might feel more like a nightmare than a dream, but Beau Is Afraid was one of the top-suggested movies for a surreal experience. One user called it “weird and psychotic,” and another said it will likely make you uncomfortable and confused.

8. Inception (2010)

Inception leaves you second-guessing what’s going on at nearly every twist and turn, and even when you get to the end, you may not be sure what to think. Even the writer/director, Christopher Nolan, has commented on leaving it open-ended and up to the viewer to question.

9. Skinamarink (2022)

Although this movie is labeled as a horror film, the person who recommended it said don’t put too much weight on the genre. They claimed that while the end may be a bit scary, it’s more of an “experimental art house fever dream.” The commenter added that if you are searching for a feeling like the one that dreams give you, this is the movie for you.

10. Spirited Away (2001)

This is one of my most loved Studio Ghibli films and an all-around personal favorite movie. Although it tackles a few serious and complicated topics, the movie has a dreamy feel. One person wrote about the symbolism and cultural commentary throughout the film.

11. Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko has been called both surreal and dreamy by many. Although it may be more like a nightmare than a dream, this movie is perfect for those who don’t want a typical, linear film with clear messaging.

12. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Based on the number of people who watched this movie and asked for it to be explained, it's perfect for this list. Multiple flashbacks during this dreamlike journey question whether they are actual memories or if they’ve been affected by the character’s subconscious. Overall, the film tells a story out of order and from different perspectives, which may leave viewers confused.

13. Mr. Nobody (2009)

I saw Mr. Nobody for the first time a couple of years ago after hearing about it for the first time. Although initially confusing, with its surrealism and non-linear timeline, I found it quite beautiful and poetic. The story is entirely emotional and brought me to tears multiple times despite the confusing, futuristic universe.

14. Enemy (2013)

Moviegoers had mixed reviews for Enemy, but all of them echoed the same theme: it's confusing and jarring. Many of them were left puzzled, unsure what to make of the film, and one person even shared that the actors allegedly had to sign NDAs to keep them from explaining what the movie meant.

15. Mirror (1975)

One person who watched this film argued that the plot was straightforward. Still, elements such as one actress playing multiple characters made it “intentionally confusing.” Another said that if anyone was confused by this dreamlike film, it was due to “trying to create a linear plot from a non-linear movie.”

16. Possession (1981)

Look no further if you’re seeking a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you guessing. One fan called this movie the “best horror film ever made.” They went on to say that, after watching it a handful of times, they still don't fully understand it.

17. Primer (2004)

Many movie fans believe that the reason Primer is confusing is due to the nature of time travel. One wrote about how it becomes “nearly impossible” to follow the story due to the frequent visits back in time. Another argued that the movie is hard to understand due to the distorted narration.

18. The Parallax View (1974)

Suppose you want to watch a psychological movie featuring a character who loses his sanity and becomes paranoid. In that case, this is the one for you. Fans have said this political thriller initially feels dreamlike and even makes you suspect some type of conspiracy. However, some say that the movie speaks to the “utter distrust of government” from its time.

19. Last Year at Marienbad (1961)

This film has earned many acknowledgments, including being called a “delightful masterpiece.” However, some viewers said it felt “like a strange dream due to its unsettling nature.” There are elements of manipulation and suspense within this film that reviewers said made it impossible to understand.

20. Sucker Punch (2011)

Although it is considered an action flick by many, this psychological movie expertly blends action and fantasy elements in a colorful “dream world.” Between the dragons and robots, and an incredible soundtrack, there’s not much to lose by jumping into the dreamy world of Sucker Punch.

21. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

This is another movie that quickly became one of my favorites, both due to its incredible story and stunning cinematography. After hearing nothing but rave reviews, I watched it for the first time. I was going through a wave of emotions, from confusion and joy to being brought to tears.

22. Midnight in Paris (2011)

Many people who watched Midnight in Paris wondered if the entire movie was a dream. The story involves a Hollywood screenwriter who travels back in time daily, which makes for a beautiful display of realism as you follow the confusing and beautiful journey.

23. The Truman Show (1998)

The concept of The Truman Show was a bit out of the box when it was released. Still, I hear a lot of people referencing and joking about how it’s become a reality in a way. Although we may not actually be living in a simulation, this movie will make you question what’s real and what isn’t.

24. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

One user mentioned that this movie is strange and produces a dreamlike atmosphere. Many Stanley Kubrick fans have even gone as far as to call the mysterious movie a masterpiece and said that it is highly underrated.

25. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

While one could argue that all sci-fi movies make you feel like you’re dreaming, some will leave you a bit hazier than others. This low-budget movie has been acknowledged by fans as being “far more than another alien invasion film.”

Source: Reddit.