If you’re looking for a great way to earn cash online, you should consider taking online surveys. Completing surveys for money won't earn you a full-time income, but it's a good way to make some easy money in your free time.

A survey company behaves as a middleman between market research companies and individuals who want to earn money online.

They pair individuals with survey opportunities they qualify for based on demographics. Then the businesses use the information they collect to refine their various products and services.

As with many online companies, it can be difficult to know the difference between a scam and a legitimate survey site.

How To Become a Survey Taker

It's easy to become an online survey taker, you simply need an internet connection and an email address. Additionally, surveys typically take a lot of time to complete, so some spare time and patience are also vital to your success as a survey taker.

Best Sites To Take Paid Surveys

If taking surveys for money sounds interesting to you, there are several options to choose from. Here are some of the best survey apps and legitimate survey sites to make real money.

1. Opinion Outpost

One of the best survey sites, Opinion Outpost, is owned by Survey Sampling International, and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, US.

What is Opinion Outpost?

Opinion Outpost works similarly to other survey websites. You are presented with several survey options and can provide your feedback in multiple areas. You must qualify for some surveys, as is standard in the industry.

How to Sign Up:

You must only provide your name and email to sign up or use your social channels such as Google or Facebook, to sign up. You do not provide any unnecessary sign-up information.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be over 18.

Average Earnings:

Redeem your points for cash, and 50 points are equal to $5. Most surveys are worth a couple of dollars. Every quarter, Opinion Outpost has sweepstakes for $10,000. To qualify, enter your names into the drawing each time you complete a survey. Therefore, you are incentivized to take more surveys. Additionally, you can refer a friend for a $1 bonus.

Payment Method:

Earn points, but they are transferrable to cash. Users can also donate earnings to the American Red Cross.

Minimum Cash Out:

50 points

2. Surveys2Cash

Surveys2Cash’s website boasts that “your opinion can change the products of tomorrow, today.”

What is Surveys2Cash?

Surveys2Cash is an incentive-based market research site that rewards its members for completing surveys. However, they do not provide actual surveys. Instead, they connect users with online survey sites that administer the surveys and payments.

How to Sign Up:

The sign-up process online is relatively simple. Enter your personal information to get started. Then, answer a series of questions about your interests, demographics, and more. Next, you'll be shown a series of offers you may be interested in; some of these include being taken to third-party survey sites to complete surveys.

Where is it Available?

Anyone can sign up for Surveys2Cash. If there are websites that they partner with within your area, they will connect you with them.

Who Can Qualify?

The Surveys2Cash website does not have any information on the minimum age to sign up. This is likely because they do not administer surveys directly, so users may be turned away due to age, location, or otherwise at the sites they are paired with.

Average Earnings:

Users do not earn money directly from Surveys2Cash. Instead, they promise to connect users to high-paying surveys on a different platform.

Payment Method:

N/A

Minimum Cash Out:

N/A

3. MyPoints

MyPoints is a survey website that has been around for over two decades. They offer more than just taking surveys, and enjoy a particularly user-friendly option, MyPoints might be perfect for you.

What is MyPoints?

MyPoints is a survey website that also pays people for shopping online. Earn gift cards in exchange for providing consumer information.

First, sign up online. Then, start shopping online as you usually would, but first access the retailer you are shopping with from the MyPoints online platform. Earn up to 25 points per dollar you spend online and redeem your points for free Amazon gift cards or cards to more than 75 other major brands.

How to Sign Up:

Visit the MyPoints website to sign up. You only need a valid email address to begin the sign-up process.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States and be United States residents to use MyPoints. MyPoints has an Android and iOS app, but can also be accessed from desktop computers, tablets, and mobile browsers.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. Like other survey websites, when users sign up, they take a detailed survey to qualify them for new surveys. Anyone who signs up must complete the intake questionnaire accurately.

Average Earnings:

Earn free gift cards, cash, and travel miles through MyPoints. While there are many ways to earn, online shopping is the most popular. MyPoints partners with thousands of retailers, and you can earn up to 25 points per dollar spent when using the platform.

Other common ways to earn points are using alerts coupons, reading emails and clicking on the included links, and sharing opinions on their market research surveys. Earn bonus points for watching videos, using their website to search the web, and printing (and using) coupons for extra savings.

Earnings can fluctuate between the different earning options, but opening emails typically yields about five points, and shopping online can fluctuate depending on how much you person spend.

Surveys pay out approximately 200 points, and watching videos can range from 20 to 500 points per video. If using MyPoints to get cashback on spending, the more someone spends in specific areas, the more they can earn cash.

Plus, new members get a $10 sign-up bonus when they spend their first $10 through MyPoints.

Payment Method:

MyPoints users can receive travel points, cash, or gift cards. If you choose money, you can get your money as early as the same day when using PayPal but must first reach the $25 minimum threshold.

The minimum cash out amount is 480 points, which is valued at between $3-4. However, when cashing out in cash via PayPal, the minimum amount is $25. A $25 gift card is nearly 4,000 MyPoints. When redeeming airline miles on full-cost carriers such as Delta or American, a $500 gift card costs more than 15,000 points.

It can take a fair amount of time to earn enough points for a substantial payout. It is important to note that if you are inactive for over a year, you can lose your accrued points.

4. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a website that pays consumers in cash rather than points in exchange for their time spent completing surveys, playing games, and watching videos.

What is InboxDollars?

Daren Cotter founded InboxDollars in 2000 from the comfort of his Minnesota State University dorm room. After graduating with a B.S. in Computer & Information Systems, Cotter made InboxDollars his full-time gig. Since 2006, InboxDollars has paid over $60 million to users in exchange for their time taking surveys and providing other consumer information.

How to Sign Up:

Subscribers can use the website to sign up. They must be 18 years old and have a valid email address.

Where is it Available?

Users can access InboxDollars on nearly all their devices, but the web interface is the easiest to use. You can also use a tablet or phone, and they have apps for Android and iOS.

Who Can Qualify?

When you sign up, you answer a series of questions that last multiple pages. Some questions are more personal and ask detailed questions about income, family situations, and more, so you must be comfortable answering these questions honestly. The information you provide will help match you with surveys.

Average Earnings:

The average survey yields between $0.25 and $1 in profit. Some surveys can take over 20 minutes, so use your discretion to determine whether this is a good option for you.

It is important to note that there are also ‘pre-surveys,’ which are a series of questions that determine if you are qualified to take a survey. These take several minutes in addition to the surveys themselves and are unpaid.

You can also get paid to play games on the InboxDollars platform. Most earnings are in the form of scratch-off tickets rather than cash. You earn them virtually, and winnings are anywhere from $0.01 to $0.05, but users have been known to win $10-25 per card on occasion.

The other way to earn money with InboxDollars is to open paid emails. The website sends three to five emails per day. Opening the emails and clicking through the links typically yields a few extra cents toward your overall balance.

Payment Method:

You can elect to receive your payouts via check or PayPal. There is a $3 processing fee to cash out, so if you reach the minimum threshold of $30, the actual payout is $27, however, if you reach a $40 payout, there is no processing fee.

Minimum Cash Out:

$30

5. KashKick

KashKick is a new rewards and loyalty platform that helps you ease financial stress and lets you make money while in your pj's.

Sign up for a free account to complete paid surveys and try other creative ways to earn, like playing games and completing unlimited offers.

How to Sign Up:

Opening a Kashkick account is easy. Simply visit the website, create a username, enter your email and birthday. Last, create a password, and you're ready to get started.

Where is it Available?

Unfortunately, KashKick does not have a mobile app. You can access the site on your desktop or mobile device using any web browser.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone in the United States who is 18 years or over with a valid email address can become a new member.

Average Earnings:

The payout for different ways to earn on KashKick vary greatly but average earnings for surveys range from $.10 to $4.00.

Payment Method:

Redeem your earnings via a PayPal transfer. KashKick will verify your account to avoid any fraud and you will receive your transfer in 1-3 business days.

Minimum Cash Out:

The minimum payment threshold is $10.

6. YouGov

Share your opinion with YouGov on politics, sports, and entertainment to earn money and shape the news.

What is YouGov?

YouGov is a trusted online survey site used by the media to measure public opinion. Survey data and results are featured in the news.

Millions of members answer a wide variety of survey questions via email or the YouGov mobile app. Complete surveys to earn points based on the length of the survey. Receive new surveys in your inbox and participate in opinion polls as well – though you won't be rewarded points for polls.

How to Sign Up:

Any US resident 18 and over can sign up as a new member on the YouGov website in just a few minutes.

Where is it Available?

Take YouGov surveys on your desktop and mobile web browser or via the app on your Android or iOS device.

Who Can Qualify?

US residents 18 and over with a valid email address.

Average Earnings:

Earnings vary depending on the length of the survey; however, YouGov doesn't appear to send a large number of surveys, so it may be more difficult to earn as much money as with some other platforms.

Payment Method:

Choose between a cash payout to your bank account or redeeming your points for gift cards for your favorite brands.

Minimum Cash Out:

$15.00 for gift cards and $50.00 for cash.

7. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty program operator. The California-based company connects users with companies who want their opinions and rewards them with cash or gift cards.

What is Swagbucks?

Swagbucks is one of the best paid survey sites for a few reasons. They give users $5 to sign up, they have one of the highest reward-per-survey ratios, and they pay their users in either gift cards or through PayPal.

How to Sign Up:

Create a profile in minutes on the Swagbucks website. The necessary information required is an email address and birthday. Then, there is an intake survey that lasts several minutes. This information is used in the future to help qualify users for which surveys they will take.

Where is it Available?

Most of the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and some African countries.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 18 or older.

Average Earnings:

Swagbucks is known for offering many ways to earn money. Like other sites, polls and surveys are their bread and butter. These surveys take an average of 10 minutes to complete and pay anywhere from $0.25 to several dollars.

Swagbucks also allows you to monetize your web searches. Swagbucks has its own search engine; using this instead of other search engines like Google or Safari will earn you Swagbucks.

Additionally, you can earn money from playing games on the platform. There are popular options like scrabble and solitaire, as well as other games that you may not have heard of.

The final way to earn money on the site is to watch videos. You can make a few cents per video toward their Swagbucks balance.

Payment Method:

Opt to get paid by either a PayPal transfer or choose free gift cards instead.

Minimum Cash Out:

$3 in gift cards or $25 in PayPal.

8. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is an online survey website that focuses on general consumer information. They connect companies with individuals willing to take market research surveys and be compensated in cash for their time.

What is Survey Junkie?

Survey Junkie is full of well-vetted surveys that users can sign up to take and begin earning money right away. Survey Junkie sets itself apart by making sure that its surveys are more specific than other sites, and are very transparent about how many points each survey is worth and how much time it will take to complete.

How to Sign Up:

Head to the Survey Junkie website to sign up. You must be 18 years old and have a valid email address, and reside in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

Where is it Available?

Survey Junkie is available via desktop, Android or iOS mobile app, and mobile web browsers.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. When users sign up, they take a detailed survey that helps to qualify them for future surveys. Everyone should fill this out accurately to ensure that they receive their cash rewards in the future.

Average Earnings:

The average survey yields between 100-200 points and typically takes up to 20 minutes to complete. Some surveys are worth more, but they often take a specific skill set to complete or take more time to finish.

Surveys are paid out in points, with 100 points equaling about $1. Most surveys pay between $1-3. The website clarifies how much each survey is worth, how long it is expected to take, and how long the survey has been active on the site.

Payment Method:

Redeem your points for cash or gift cards. Survey Junkie has earned an excellent reputation because it does not take a long time to reach the minimum payment threshold.

If you want to earn money in cash, you must have a PayPal account – it's free.

You can also choose gift cards from several vendors that are detailed on their website. The gift card option is only available in the United States and can be redeemed in increments of $5 at a time after reaching the $10 threshold. For example, users can take out either $10, $15, $20, or more in gift cards at a time.

Minimum Cash Out:

$10

9. PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is one of the newest survey websites on the market. Although it is relatively new, it has paid out over $19 million to its nearly 10 million users.

What is PrizeRebel?

PrizeRebel sets itself apart from other survey websites by having different reward levels. Like other survey websites, it is free to join, and members can take surveys in exchange for cash, gift cards, and become eligible for sweepstakes prizes. Unlike its competitors, the more surveys someone completes and the more points they earn, they can increase in status on the website.

When you earn 4,500 points you'll reach Gold Level status and begin earning a 1% bonus on your earnings. The Platinum Level occurs at 10,000 points, and you'll earn a 2% bonus on all your earnings. Achieve Diamond Level by reaching 16,000 points. This status yields a 3% bonus on all points earned and a 3% discount on all redemptions.

How to Sign Up:

PrizeRebel boasts that their sign-up process takes only ten seconds. Users need an email address and their name to get started. Like other survey websites, there is an intake questionnaire that qualifies users for future surveys, and they can choose what types of surveys they want to take in the future.

Where is it Available?

Although it is based in the US, PrizeRebel is available in 183 countries. Users can log in via any browser on any device.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 18 or older to take surveys or can be as young as 16 with a parent’s permission.

Average Earnings:

PrizeRebel awards an average of $0.40-0.60 per survey but can increase depending on the survey's complexity and what level the survey taker has reached. There are a few ways to earn on PrizeRebel.

The most popular earning option on PrizeRebel is to take surveys. Users can also check out the Offer Wall. The Offer Wall has opportunities to earn points in exchange for completing simple tasks. These tasks may involve watching short videos or signing up for email lists, browsing websites, or installing an app on your phone. Points for these tasks vary.

Boost your earnings by referring friends and earn 20% of your friends’ earnings. Each person who signs up gets a unique referral code that can be shared via social channels or emails.

Payment Method:

Users can choose to be paid via PayPal, Dwolla cash, or gift cards.

Minimum Cash Out:

The minimum cash out is $2 when choosing gift cards. If you select a PayPal cash out, the minimum is 500 points or $5. It is important to note that your PrizeRebel email address and PayPal email address must match.

10. Branded Surveys

This company has a minimum threshold of $10 to payout, and users receive either money or gift cards. They are known for having a high volume of surveys.

What is BrandedSurveys?

Branded Surveys is a market research community that rewards users with money or gift cards for completing online surveys and also offers bonuses for referring your friends and family.

How to Sign Up:

Head to the Branded Surveys website and enter your email account and password to sign up for a free account. Then create your profile to begin taking surveys. According to Branded Surveys, “The more details you provide, the more surveys you'll be eligible for.”

Once you complete a survey, the results are sent for approval to the market research clients. Once your answers are approved, your account will be credited with your points.

Where is it Available?

You can use Branded Surveys on desktop or mobile apps.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone who lives in the US, Canada, or the United Kingdom, is 18 or older, or is 13-17, and has their parent's consent.

Average Earnings:

There are surveys with points as low as 50 and as high as a few hundred points. 100 points equal one dollar. The longer the surveys you complete, the more points you'll earn.

Payment Method:

Once your surveys are approved you can redeem your points for PayPal cash or transfer them to your Branded Pay account. You can also choose to cash them out for free gift cards.

Minimum Cash Out:

500 points.

11. MySoapBox

MySoapBox is part of the Interview Service of America. This online membership service gives individuals a voice that brands will listen to improve their products and services.

What is MySoapBox?

MySoapBox is a trusted survey site that trades your opinion for cash. This website is like other top survey sites in that it is simple to sign up for, easy to use, and pays out up to a couple of dollars per survey.

How to Sign Up:

The sign-up process is simple, requiring only your name and email address. After signing up via the website, you'll complete your profile to qualify you for future surveys. Then, select whether you want to be invited to surveys via email or text. After that, they take surveys and earn cash.

Where is it Available?

MySoapBox is available in the United States.

Who Can Qualify?

While anyone within the United States can qualify to sign up, each survey has different qualifications for who can complete it. These qualifications are based on demographics.

Average Earnings:

Users earn about 1,000 points per survey, with surveys taking 5-15 minutes on average.

Payment Method:

MySoapBox pays out in e-vouchers or online gift cards. Users earn points, and 25,000 points are worth $25. The gift cards available are to major retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.

Minimum Cash Out:

25,000 points the first time and 5,000 points after that.

12. Pinecone Research

Pinecone Research has earned a reputation for being a very exclusive company to join. While it can be difficult to join, it can be a very lucrative program to be a part of.

According to their website, Pinecone Research is not currently accepting new members or unsolicited referrals. But they do post openings through banner ads on various unsolicited websites from time to time. If you see one of these ads, jump on the opportunity to sign up as a member.

What is Pinecone Research?

Pinecone Research is owned by the New York-based market research company, Nielsen. Pinecone Research’s cornerstone product is surveys but has also expanded into other content and emails. Pinecone is also known for its streamlined process when it comes to bringing surveys to its users.

How to Sign Up:

Pinecone Research has a detailed sign-up process once you're able to join. Additionally, you are not guaranteed to accept Pinecone Research surveys after filling out the sign-up form. Users must meet a specific demographic and pass quality checks before being approved.

The sign-up process ends with receiving a ‘welcome’ email that confirms acceptance and gives more complete details about completing the website's surveys.

You're then able to complete your profile on the website. They include information such as how often you want to be contacted about surveys, what kinds of surveys you want to take, and detailed demographic data.

This information behaves as screening information and helps Pinecone Research to streamline the survey delivery process. Unlike other survey websites, they have little to no pre-survey questionnaires because they only reach out to qualified people to take each survey.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Germany.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. When users sign up, they take a detailed survey that helps to qualify them for future surveys. Pinecone often is seeking specific demographics and can turn anyone away if they do not meet the demographics they are seeking at the time.

Average Earnings:

Most surveys with Pinecone Research yield $3-6. Users are paid in points, and 100 points are equal to $1. Users can choose how many surveys they receive each month, but because Pinecone is so selective, users do not typically receive as many survey options as other websites.

Payment Method:

Pinecone Research users can choose to receive their money in gift cards or via cash rewards. The cash option can be obtained via check or PayPal. PayPal recipients can receive their money by the next business day, and checks typically arrive within a week of requesting them.

Minimum Cash Out:

$3

13. LifePoints

LifePoints is a community of people who sign up to share their views and influence companies in exchange for points. These points can be used on the website to earn cash or gift cards.

What is LifePoints?

LifePoints is one of the longest-standing survey services. They have been around since 1946 and have over five million members worldwide. Signing up is free, as it is with most survey websites.

LifePoints also sets itself apart by offering surveys in 26 languages and has one of the broadest reaches of any survey site because it operates in over 35 countries. LifePoints is a combination of two companies: MySurvey and Lightspeed. Both are global market research companies, and the LifePoints brand helps them reach individuals who can take market research surveys.

How to Sign Up:

Signing up is free, and users get 10 LifePoints solely for joining. Users sign up online and provide information about their date of birth, full name, and address. Like other survey websites, this information helps to qualify them for surveys in the future.

Where is it Available?

Members are in the United States, India, South Africa, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, and several other countries.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 16 years or older and have a valid email address.

Average Earnings:

Surveys start at a few cents each but are typically between $0.50 and $1 in earnings per survey. However, this number can be confusing because users do not earn a cash value but LifePoints. The typical payout per survey is between 20 and 100 points.

Users can also provide written feedback in exchange for LifePoints on their account, and the payout of each set of feedback varies based on the completeness of the input.

Another way that people earn money is through product testing. Some companies need specific feedback on their products and reach their testers via LifePoints. Users provide honest feedback for products and are rewarded with points. Sometimes, they can also keep the product they tested.

Payment Method:

Users can choose to be paid via PayPal, select gift cards, or donate their earnings to charitable causes.

Minimum Cash Out:

Because users earn LifePoints, there is no dollar amount minimum for cashing out. However, the minimum point value to cash out is 5,500 points. Various websites will value points at different thresholds, but the most common answer is that they fluctuate based on how many points a user has.

The highest-value redemption is via gift card, and LifePoints expire either three years after earning them or after one year of inactivity on your account.

The Bottom Line

There are multiple survey websites available globally. When selecting which site to use, you should be aware that this side hustle is not your next career move, while this is a great way to earn extra money.

Survey takers can often make several dollars a day and cash out their earnings via gift card, check, or PayPal depending on what website they use.

Even More Surveys for Money

