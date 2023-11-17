Surviving a Holiday Trip to Disney’s Theme Parks

When the happiest place on earth celebrates the most magical time of the year, it's going to be busy. Despite their year round popularity, both Disney parks in the United States are busier in December than they are at any other time of the year.

A recent ticket price increase brought the cost of a single-day ticket to Disneyland Resort on its most expensive days to an eye-popping $194, according to People Magazine. The dates typically reserved for those top-tier prices are here, now that the holiday season is back at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

The busy holiday season lasts nearly two months before concluding in early January. Thrill Data, a site that reports on theme park crowds using data such as average wait times, notes that Disneyland and Disney World will see some of the busiest weeks of the year between now and the end of December.

High admission fees and large crowds are hallmarks of the holidays at Disney’s theme parks, turning many families off to the idea of traveling there this time of year. Even so, there are many ways to make the most of a Disney vacation in November and December.

Set the Family up for Success

Going to the parks with the right mindset can make a huge difference in how families enjoy a vacation during the holiday season. Knowing that crowds will be there can help manage expectations, as Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, explains. “It is busy, but with proper planning, it is manageable. First, set expectations and let your family know it will be busy.”

What can that look like? Theme park journalist Megan duBois suggests, “Write down one thing everyone wants to do on the trip and make those things happen first. Everything after that is a bonus.” Setting those priorities will ensure families check off their must-dos, no matter how busy the parks become.

Setting everyone up for a successful holiday can also look like readjusting expectations of when the vacation happens in the first place. The holidays at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort season begin in early November, allowing for nearly two months of decorations, special Christmas foods, and seasonal entertainment.

Sarah Gilliland, travel editor and writer at On The Road With Sarah, recounts her experience visiting the parks during the holidays, “and they are incredibly busy. There is just no way around it.” Gilliland recommends, “If you can, I suggest visiting before the actual holiday. The week after Thanksgiving and the two weeks before Christmas can be less crowded.

Scott McConkey, founder of Miles With McConkey, echoes Gilliland’s sentiments, adding, “My best advice is to visit when crowds are lower in November or early December. You still experience all the Christmas decorations and parties before the most significant crowd-level spikes occur in late December.”

Get More Time in the Parks

Maximizing the time spent in Disney’s theme parks is crucial to getting the most out of a busy holiday vacation. Arriving early in the morning is a simple way to find shorter wait times for popular rides, but some guests get more of a head start than others.

Gilliland suggests families look into staying at one of Disney’s resort hotels. All Disney World and Disneyland hotel guests get early entry in the mornings. Deluxe resort guests at Disney World have access to extended hours in select parks on select evenings. Gilliland notes that while staying on property costs more, the extra time gives guests more opportunities to enjoy lighter crowds. She states, “Unless you are willing to spend more on your vacation during this time of year, you may not be able to accomplish everything you want to.”

Monica Fish, founder of Planner at Heart, agrees on the benefits of having additional time in the parks when crowds are thinner. Fish suggests families strategize their days around these perks, adding, “Save the most popular rides for those hours when the park is closed to everyone else. We walked right on to the Frozen ride, which typically has a wait time of two or more hours.”

Other seasonal evening events can yield lower crowds. Gilliland also recommends families “consider booking a special event ticket like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which often has lower crowds and wait times during the event.” The party, held after regular park hours in Magic Kingdom, is a limited-capacity event, meaning fewer people will be there for the five-hour engagement than during the day.

Spend Less Time Waiting In Lines

One of the biggest fears when visiting Disney theme parks during the holidays is having to wait in long lines. While some waiting is inevitable during the busiest time of year, experts share tips for lessening the burden.

Alex Caspero, Registered Dietitian at Delish Knowledge, urges families to start early and hit the ground running when they arrive. Caspero recommends “getting to the park as soon as it opens and getting in line immediately to the ride you want to do first.” Caspero also suggests families consider buying Genie+, a paid service that allows purchasers to skip the regular standby queue. Genie+ is available at both Disney World and Disneyland.

Rides are just one place where families will encounter long lines this holiday season. Popular entertainment also draws in big crowds, so experts advise guests to prepare accordingly. duBois highlights the fan-favorite Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. This nighttime show tells the nativity story and features a choir led by a celebrity guest narrator. She advises, “Make a plan to get in line for standby seating at least an hour before showtime for less popular narrators and two hours for more popular narrators, like Neil Patrick Harris.”

Experts also remind those traveling to the parks during the holidays to consider meal times an opportunity to cut back on time spent in lines. Caspero learned the trick of bringing in food for the family “to make the most of the park and reduce the time to stand in line for snacks.”

Disney World also offers dining packages with seating for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional. duBois notes this eliminates the need to stand in a long line while enjoying a great meal. She adds, “You can make a dining package reservation that includes a meal and a guaranteed seat at the show.”

Beating the crowds requires more planning than a typical Disney vacation, but managing expectations and having clear goals ahead of time will result in a smoother trip for everyone involved.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.