Susan Sarandon Describes Her Pro-Palestine Phrasing as a ‘Terrible Mistake,’ X Roasts Her

Susan Sarandon
Oscar winner Susan Sarandon describes the phrasing of her speech at a pro-Palestinian rally as a “terrible mistake.” Sarandon's comments prompted United Talent Agency to drop her as a client.

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire,” Susan Sarandon posted on Instagram. “I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.

“Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising anti-Semitism hate, are ‘getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.' This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence, which continues to this day. I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Susan Sarandon Reportedly Said That She Doesn't Use Social Media to “Give My Opinion”

Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise
Image Credit: MGM.

Susan Sarandon is best known for her roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise (pictured), The Hunger, The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo's Oil, Cloud Atlas, and Blue Beetle. In an interview with The Independent in 2020, Sarandon said that although she makes it clear what side she is on, she doesn't use social media “as an opinion-making thing.” She said:

“I don’t use it to give my opinion. I use it to put out facts that aren’t in the mainstream media. I use it to give a voice to organizations that don’t have huge budgets, or health stats, or environmental stats. I think facts are facts. And so you go to the facts and you look them up and those are the facts. But I’m not gonna tell people what to think.

 “I really feel like the bubbles are bursting. You can have fluidity of thought and imagination and a role. That makes me very, very optimistic, because that’s what the future’s going to be if we’re going to survive.”

In her recent Instagram post, Susan Sarandon concluded by writing, “I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

 

 

