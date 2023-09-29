Suspect Tied to Tupac Shakur’s Shooting Arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in the 1996 murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. It marks the first significant break in the case that began 27 years ago.

According to the Associated Press, authorities took Duane “Keffe D” Davis into custody Friday morning on suspicion of murder. A public statement about the indictment is expected later today. The Associated Press reports: “It wasn’t immediately clear from court records if Davis has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. Davis hasn’t responded to multiple phone and text messages from the Associated Press seeking comment or an interview in the more than two months since police raided his wife’s home July 17 in nearby Henderson. Documents said police were looking for items ‘concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.'”

Suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis Implicated Himself and His Nephew in Tupac Shakur's Killing

Davis is a member of the South Side Compton Crips and confessed in 2018 to having a role in Shakur's killing. Davis said he sat in the front passenger seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up to the BMW driven by Suge Night with Shakur as a passenger (pictured, above). According to Davis' memoirs, Davis slipped the gun into the backseat where his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was one of two passengers. Anderson and Shakur got involved in a casino brawl shortly before the shooting that left Shakur dead and Night injured. Anderson denied involvement with the shooting and died two years later.

Davis — who describes himself as one of the last living witnesses to Shakur's murder — broke his silence to authorities in 2010 when he faced life in prison for drug charges. “They offered to let me go for running a ‘criminal enterprise’ and numerous alleged murders for the truth about the Tupac and Biggie murders,” wrote Davis. “They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out.”

Retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kadin spent years investigating the Shakur case and wrote a book about it. The Associated Press reports that Kadin was not surprised by Davis' arrest this morning. “It’s so long overdue,” says Kadin. “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted. [Davis] put himself squarely in the middle of the conspiracy. He had acquired the gun, he had given the gun to the shooter and he had been present in the vehicle when they hunted down and located both Tupac and Suge (Knight).”

Kadin adds, “All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead. Keffe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”