Enough Is Enough: Here’s Why the DMV Finally Suspended Robotaxi Operation in San Francisco

In a move to address the public safety issues that General Motors Cruise Robotaxis have been causing since their debut in San Francisco earlier this year, the California DMV has suspended Cruises’ permits to operate in the city.

It’s a move that’s undoubtedly a blow for the company, as they had just recently announced plans to expand internationally by forming a joint venture with Honda that is set to see a new autonomous ride-hailing vehicle, the Cruise Origin, unleashed on the busy streets of central Tokyo. There’s no word yet on whether the DMV’s decision will affect those plans.

It’s no secret that San Francisco residents have been less than thrilled with Cruises' robotaxis’s impact on their streets. A spokesperson for the Safe Street Rebel, a group that has been actively protesting the presence of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco by placing cones over the vehicle's sensors to “freeze” them, has called the DMV’s decision a “clear victory” for the “people.”

Why Have Robotaxis Been Causing So Many Issues in San Francisco?

Cruises’ robotaxis have repeatedly been involved in incidents where they’ve obstructed law enforcement vehicles responding to emergencies. Several videos have spread like wildfires all over cyberspace of firefighters or police officers having to smash robotaxi windows to clear them out of the way when the autonomous vehicle became confused and froze while it determined what to do next.

The self-driving vehicles becoming confused is due to the fact that they are only Level 4 autonomous vehicles. Level 5 autonomous (which were supposed to be available by now but are not) are capable of the kinds of complex real-time decision-making necessary to safely and properly respond to emergencies unfolding in the roadway as they happen.

However, Cruise did announce recently that they were making “upgrades” to their robotaxi software so that these autonomous vehicles would be better equipped when they encounter emergency vehicles on the road.

But Apparently, Those Upgrades Didn’t Come Fast Enough

The secretary-treasurer for the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 union, Adam Wood, told the media, “I guess this indicates that they remained concerned and haven’t seen the fixes they needed to see” while stating why these autonomous vehicles have been such a problem. “They freeze, they block our access, they drive right into the middle of emergency scenes and freeze until they come to a solution, put the brakes on this project.”

Some, such as Aaron Peskin, the Board of Supervisors President for San Francisco, are of the opinion that the DMV’s decision to suspend Cruise from operating in the city should have happened earlier, “Better late than never. San Francisco has long held that Cruise vehicles were not ready for prime time and the state should never have allowed their unlimited deployment in the first place.”

But if the San Francisco Board of Supervisors President feels that way about robotaxis – why was Cruise allowed to deploy them there in the first place?

It’s because, in California, the Public Utilities Commission and the DMV have the power to regulate robotaxi companies, not city officials, hence why these autonomous vehicle companies could get their products onto the streets of San Francisco so quickly.

The DMV released a statement that no “set time limit” exists for Cruises’ operational suspension. However, Cruise can continue to “test” their vehicles with a “safety driver” behind the wheel.