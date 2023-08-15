Chill and Thrills: Add These Suspenseful Movies to Your Watchlist ASAP

In a world where it's not practical to go skydiving on a workday, many of us have to seek thrills in more convenient ways. Though a movie may not be a substitute for go-karting, mountain biking, or a rollercoaster, these suspenseful films will do in a pinch.

1- Children of Men (2006)

One of the most original dystopian thrillers you'll ever see, Children of Men ponders the hopelessness and anarchy that ensue when women become infertile and humankind begins its slow, purposeless extinction.

A combination of social critique, thrills, suspense, and science fiction, fans of Children of Men rank the film among their all-time favorites.

2- Oppenheimer (2023)

If you've still yet to see Oppenheimer, see it in theaters ASAP. A Christopher Nolan film that's unlike any other, the movie weaves the founding of Los Alamos, the development of the atomic bomb, and allegations of J Robert Oppenheimer's Communist ties into a movie that keeps your mind and eyes equally busy.

3- Sicario (2015)

Those unfamiliar with director Denis Villeneuve or screenwriter Taylor Sheridan got familiar in 2015. Sicario is a brutal depiction of the violence that constantly plagues the U.S.-Mexico border and the ugly realities law enforcement officers must confront when that violence spills over into the Southern United States.

The sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, isn't as memorable as the original, but it delivers plenty of cartel-ian thrills.

4- Mystic River (2003)

Arguably Sean Penn's best movie as an actor, Mystic River is a Beantown-based thriller illustrating how childhood wounds can resurface later in life. Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on source material from Dennis Lehane, Mystic River is one of the most suspenseful, unsettling films of the 2000s.

5- Barbarian (2022)

Movie studios churn out forgettable horror films at such a pace that it was difficult to believe the hype around Barbarian. Yet, the tense thriller about a nightmarish Airbnb in one of Detroit's apocalyptic neighborhoods will almost certainly become one of your favorite modern horror flicks. The bar for modern horror-thrillers ain't high, but Barbarian clears that bar with plenty of room to spare.

6- Drive (2011)

Though Drive has plenty of scenes that allow you to catch your breath and form a connection with the characters, most of the film has a palpable sense of tension. A stunt driver of few words (Ryan Gosling) engages in part-time crime—first for money, then to protect the woman he's unexpectedly fallen for.

One of the true must-see thrillers of the 2010s, Drive is a movie that fans consider darn near perfect.

7- Black Swan ( 2010)

If you thought Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis were fun-having bombshells who weren't necessarily cut out for serious roles, Black Swan smashed that perception real quick.

A movie that will make you feel like you took a hero dose of LSD (and not the good kind), Black Swan will have you vicariously questioning your sanity. So load it up in the streaming queue if you're into that sort of thing.

8- Funny Games (2007)

Funny Games doesn't tip you off with a heavy-handed score that tells you when the bad guy is about to do something you need to pay attention to. Instead, it takes a minimalist approach, showing the terror that can ensue when you let the “friendly neighbor” into your kitchen to borrow some sugar.

This movie might hit a bit too close to home, but if you want suspense, Funny Games is it.

9- There Will Be Blood (2007)

How could a nearly three-hour movie about a ruthless oil baron be suspenseful, you ask?

Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, and director Paul Thomas Anderson. That's how.

10- End of Watch (2012)

Ever wondered what it's like to patrol the streets of gang-dominated Compton, California? “Chill” would not be the right descriptor.

David Ayer's End of Watch brings the hazards of being a police officer in a rough neighborhood right into your living room. You'll feel like you're riding shotgun with Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Pena, and their brothers and sister in blue.

11- Chinatown (1974)

Put any reservations you may have about Roman Polanski aside, if only for one night. Chinatown, which makes the resource wars in 1930s Los Angeles the centerpiece of a legendary crime flick, is that good.

12- LA Confidential (1997)

Before you lament the possibility that everyone with even elementary respect for movies has seen L.A. Confidential, consider the sheer volume of streaming options available today. Believe it or not, oodles of well-meaning film buffs (many of them young) have yet to see this noir murder mystery starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, and Kim Basinger.

And how lucky they are to be able to watch L.A. Confidential for the very first time.

13- Starred Up (2013)

If you had to pick the environment where you'd be on the highest alert, wouldn't it be a prison?

Penitentiaries are the definition of high-suspense environments, and few have larger targets on their back than a violent young offender transferred into an adult prison. Starred Up is one of the most authentic, suspenseful, and underrated prison movies, masterfully blending the razor-wire tension of incarceration with the humanity of being locked up with a loved one.

14- Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Gone Baby Gone was one of the first times that Ben Affleck was able to flex his chops as a first-class director of Boston-centric movies. Based on the excellent novel by Dennis Lehane (who seems to love examining Southie's scummiest characters), Gone Baby Gone will have you questioning why the man upstairs allows certain people the gift of fertility.

