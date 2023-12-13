How One Cruise Line is Charting a Sustainable Course By Turning Tahiti’s Blue Waters Greener

Standing on Fakarava's pure white sand, staring out at Windstar's 148-passenger ship Wind Spirit anchored offshore, it's hard to imagine cruise ships carrying thousands of tourists descending on the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve island.

French Polynesia, known as “The Islands of Tahiti,” is not your typical tourist hotspot, with a remarkable 242,907 visitors in 2022. The FM27 plan, also known as Fari'ira'a Manihini 2027, aims to establish French Polynesia as a premiere destination in the Pacific, offering inclusive and sustainable tourism experiences.

The critical roadmap was collaboratively developed with the local population and public and private tourism stakeholders as part of an initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism of French Polynesia. This inclusive approach aims to achieve a harmonious equilibrium between safeguarding Tahiti's natural and cultural heritage and fostering economic prosperity for its residents.

Windstar Cruises, based in Miami, was one of the first cruise companies to sail back into French Polynesia after its borders opened in July 2021. With itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days, Windstar's small ships allow passengers to experience the authentic and intimate atmosphere of the islands without overwhelming the locals' delicate island life.

What sets Windstar apart is its commitment to sustainability. The company joined forces with the South Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) to launch a, “Waste Management, Reduction and Recycling Plan” for French Polynesia. This initiative aims to reduce waste generated by cruise ships in the region and promote responsible waste management practices among tourists and local communities.

But Windstar's efforts don't stop there. The company also partners with local suppliers to support each island's economy by including them in the excursions offered to its passengers. Most notable, however, is its collaboration with Coral Gardeners.

Restoring the Ocean, One Coral At A Time

Coral Gardeners is an organization based in Moorea, French Polynesia, steadfastly committed to revolutionizing ocean conservation and spearheading a global movement to preserve coral reefs.

They achieve this through innovative solutions, reef restoration efforts, and engaging awareness activities. Their mission is not just to protect coral reefs but also to inspire and mobilize communities worldwide towards this shared cause.

As the collaboration enters its second year, Windstar Cruises announced new initiatives in support of Coral Gardeners. These include expanding the coral reef adoption program for cruise guests, introducing educational shore excursions in Tahiti, and launching an informative speaker series on coral reef preservation. These efforts aim to enhance sustainability and raise awareness about the importance of protecting our precious coral reefs.

The partnership was launched in October 2022 aboard the magnificent Star Breeze in Moorea. As a part of this initiative, Windstar started with 1,000 adoption donations to Coral Gardeners and an exclusive offer for all guests sailing on a cruise in French Polynesia to adopt a coral for a donation of $35 per person, which gets added to their onboard expense account.

I personally sailed aboard Windstar's Wind Spirit in French Polynesia and saw firsthand the importance of preserving this extraordinary ecosystem. Visiting Moorea, where the initiative started, and the lesser visited Tuamotu Islands like Fakarava and Rangiroa, I was awestruck by the unparalleled beauty and diversity of marine life in these waters.

Encouraged by the program's success, Windstar has extended this opportunity to all guests sailing in any destination, giving them the chance to contribute to coral conservation.

Windstar and its guests have already adopted more than 2,400 corals to date, and they anticipate surpassing their target of 2,500 by year-end. Looking ahead, their ambition is to establish a specialized nursery to support 5,000 corals by 2025.

“We are proud of this important partnership with Coral Gardeners and the support and interest from our guests,” shares Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

“Having sailed in Tahiti for more than 35 years, Windstar has a deep-rooted relationship with the destination and is excited about the work and positive impact Coral Gardeners is making for the health of our oceans. By working with Coral Gardeners, we can actively contribute to the preservation of these fragile ecosystems and inspire meaningful change.”

New Ship, New Stops

Starting in February of 2024, Windstar will move the all-suite, 312-passenger Star Breeze to sail in Tahiti year-round, replacing 148-passenger classic sailing yacht Wind Spirit as Windstar's vessel in French Polynesia.

Windstar has created new cruise tour options in French Polynesia, where the line has sailed for more than 35 years and is the small ship expert. Star Breeze will take guests beyond their usual Tahitian cruise stops to the Marquesas Islands on the brand-new, 14-day Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas in 2024 and 2025.

The cruise accesses the Tuamotu Islands of Fakarava and Rangiroa en route to and from the Marquesas, where the yacht spends time in Omoa, Fatu Hiva; Atuona, Hiva Oa; and Taiohae, Nuku Hiva, ending with the Society Islands of Tahaa, Bora Bora, Moorea, and Papeete.

When Star Breeze returns to this region, Windstar will introduce a new shore excursion, taking guests to the Coral Gardeners facility to meet the team, visit the nurseries, and learn about the importance of protecting the corals in a hands-on and interactive way.

Staff from Coral Gardeners will explain their process of selecting heat-resistant coral, growing coral in nurseries and replanting healthy coral on damaged reefs to restore the entire ecosystem and bring back marine diversity.

To continue raising awareness, Windstar Cruises has also recently launched an engagement speaker series on board the ships calling in Moorea.

Slow Tourism Destination

“The Islands of Tahiti should remain a slow tourism destination – a little corner of paradise with exceptional service focusing on experiences, culture, and encounters with the local population,” states Jean-Marc Mocellin, General Director of Tahiti Tourisme.

In 2022, French Polynesia welcomed 42,610 cruise passengers. With its 118 islands spread across five archipelagos, this breathtaking region offers an idyllic setting for cruise ships to explore.

Most island-to-island crossings are quick and easy, taking only a few hours. However, the journey becomes more extensive when traveling between different archipelagos, like the Society Islands and the Tuamotu atolls. On average, it takes around 20 hours and typically involves a day at sea, according to most itineraries.

You can plan a trip any time of the year, although there tend to be more showers from November to March and trade winds from April to October. December is a popular time to visit for an authentic Polynesian experience over the holidays. Locals positively receive small ship cruises like the itineraries offered by Windstar Cruises, while the larger cruise ships, carrying over 3000 passengers, are overwhelming residents.

Fakarava resident Aldric, my local tour guide for my e-bike excursion, shared his frustration over the larger cruise ships visiting his beloved island. He lamented how the population of 900 residents is overtaken by tender boats delivering 200 passengers at a time every five minutes.

The mass number of visiting tourists clean out their supplies, and they are forced to either plan ahead or wait until the next supply ship arrives, which only happens once weekly. Aldric stated that Windstar's ship size was ideal for delivering unique cultural experiences without having to jockey for space on this paradise island.

The atoll is roughly rectangular, measuring 60 kilometers (37 miles) in length and 21 kilometers (13 miles) in width. You can stand on the ocean side from certain parts of the island and have a clear view of the lagoon on the opposite side.

You would be hard-pressed to tell if a cruise ship was in port that day when a Windstar ship arrived, except for its telltale sails, anchoring a few minutes offshore. There are no long lineups in port, just a few hundred passengers scuba diving, snorkeling, strolling, or biking around the island, soaking up the paradise they came for, and leaving the island as they found it.

Smaller is Better

Throughout my 10-day cruise aboard Wind Spirit, guests repeatedly remarked how much they loved the ship's small size, especially in the region of French Polynesia. While larger cruise ships can only access the most popular islands, Windstar's smaller size allows for more unique and off- the-beaten-path destinations to be explored.

During my journey, I had the pleasure of exploring remote islands such as Rangiroa, Ta'Haa, and Huahine, where the vibrant Polynesian culture thrives to this day. Immersing myself in the local way of life, I joined excursions led by the islanders, like the e-biking tour in Fakarava.

I delved into the world of traditional black pearl farming, witnessing the meticulous practices firsthand. I marveled at a basket weaving demonstration, enjoyed coconut crab dinners and embraced the thrill of driving a jet ski around the enchanting Bora Bora.

Windstar ensures an influx of tourists does not negatively impact the local communities. Instead, guests can immerse themselves in the local culture and support small businesses through shore excursions and purchases.

Its commitment to sustainable tourism practices and partnerships with local organizations like Coral Gardeners reflects the line's dedication to preserving the environment and culture of French Polynesia for generations to come.

By continuing to sail in Tahiti year-round, Windstar is committed to creating unique experiences for its guests while also supporting the local economy and environment.

As Wind Spirit Captain Tom Schofield shared with me, “Our guests go ashore with an ambition to learn more and engage with the locals. We aim to leave the island better than when we found it.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.