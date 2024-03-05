Frosty Feast: Navigating the Challenge of Sustainable Eating During Winter’s Chill

More than two-thirds of global consumers feel sustainability is more important to them now than it was two years ago. That’s according to NielsenIQ’s report, “The Changing Climate of Sustainability,” released last year.

In a 2020 McKinsey United States consumer sentiment survey, more than half of respondents said they’d pay more for a product with sustainable packaging. More recently, 80% of consumers report they want companies to back up their sustainability claims with shared data. Customers, particularly younger consumers, are even willing to pay a premium for sustainably produced products, according to the National Retail Federation.

Ivy League colleges, like Cornell, even practice sustainability in their dining halls. It’s delicious and reduces costs.

Most of the year, eating sustainably is easy, especially in the spring, summer, and fall. People’s gardens, local farm stands, and farmers’ markets are teeming with fresh fruits and vegetables. But in the winter, the option turns to the grocery store, which has virtually no locally grown foods. Are there other alternatives?

What Is Sustainable Eating?

Food consumption that considers a human's health and well-being, has a low environmental impact, and is affordable and safe, is defined as Sustainable eating.

With minimal planning, eating sustainably in the winter is relatively easy. There are many food practices, some of which have been lost in recent years, that our great-grandparents employed that are safer and easier to accomplish with modern practices.

Public Markets

Many larger cities and towns have public markets open year-round where farmers sell their fruits and vegetables, appropriately preserved, for more than affordable prices. There are items like winter squash, kale, and lettuce during the winter months. An added benefit of public markets is that all of the dollars spent stay in the local community. These markets are great resources for those striving toward sustainability.

Winter Foraging

Many berries, roots, and nuts can be winter harvested. Walnuts, acorns, or hazelnuts can be foraged as well. Rose hips, dogwood fruit, and crab apples will all make delicious jams.

Many edible wild mushrooms are common in the winter months. The inexperienced forager should lean on seasoned experts and reliable guides to ensure their finds are safe for human consumption, but be sure to leave enough for the wildlife. Remember that tree and mushroom species must rejuvenate themselves with the seeds left in the wild.

Canning To Preserve Summer Harvests

Most fruits and vegetables, like potatoes, can be canned in a water bath or pressure canner. With these two pieces of equipment, a canner can fill pantry shelves with tomato sauce, canned peaches, and more to sustain the family through the winter.

Current canning practices are much easier than in past years. It takes a fraction of the time, and the food is safer — a healthier, local option for your family’s nutritional needs.

Even meats and legumes, like pinto beans, can be pressure canned to make it easy to whip dinner up quickly.

Canning can be a fun project for the family. Many local communities offer courses and group canning sessions for novices, providing instruction, social interaction, and companionship.

Dehydrating Foods

There are many different, affordable options for home dehydrators. Berries, apples, and potatoes are good choices to dehydrate. Afterward, use these dehydrated foods in smoothies, baking, spices, soups, and stews. Dried apple chips are a healthy snack for the whole family. Dried strawberries are great in smoothies, and dried onions are perfect when no fresh ones are in the pantry.

Sustainable Hunting and Fishing

Locally sourced game is a viable and sustainable option for natural foods. Most states have limits on the quantities hunters can harvest, along with designated hunting and fishing seasons to protect wild populations. The setting of limits maintains and preserves viable numbers of individual species. Ethical hunters and fishermen always follow these stated laws to support the ethical harvesting of species.

Many types of game hunting are open in most places from September through February. Species harvested include deer, elk, rabbit, and game birds like grouse, pheasant, ducks, and geese.

Many fish species have open seasons year-round, including many varieties of pan fish. Ice fishing in the winter is a fun family outing and a perfect winter sustainability adventure. After ice fishing, delicious perch or pike will be the day's fresh catch for dinner.

Many believe cattle from dairy and meat production is one of the most significant threats to the environment. And according to The United States Environmental Protection Agency, about 37% of methane emissions from human activity are the direct result of our livestock and agricultural practices. Innovations made since then have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 17%, according to the Texas Farm Bureau.

In addition, beef and milk must be packaged and shipped nationwide, drastically increasing the environmental impact. Choosing to source local meats and fish that don’t have these shipping and production impacts is a big way to minimize the carbon footprint.

Freezing

Freezing, although the least sustainable option since power is needed to run the freezer, is still far superior to purchasing out-of-season, imported foods. Imported foods require shipping, sometimes from thousands of miles away, so freezing at home is a better choice. Consider buying a low-consumption, energy-efficient model freezer to use even less fossil fuels when replacing appliances. Freezing preserves summer harvests of fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, and game.

Adding a vacuum packer impacts how long frozen foods last — sometimes increasing the shelf-life by years.

Other Sustainable Practices

One overlooked aspect of more ecological habits is reduced kitchen waste. When we practice sustainability, food scraps, leftovers we typically toss, like potato peels or broccoli stems, are welcome additions to homemade stocks. Animal bones or carcasses enhance bone broths.

Anything leftover can be composted to become a natural fertilizer for the garden. Local home stores and online shops offer affordable beginner composting kits to start a journey to a more sustainable life.

Invest in a greenhouse kit to grow vegetables in the winter. They are easy to construct and can be a fun hobby for the whole family.

Root cellars are another new buzzword in sustainable circles. The practice originated in the years before refrigeration. Underground rooms maintain a constant temperature throughout the year, ideal for storing vegetables and canned goods. They are easy to build, and some old farmhouses already have one.

Begin a Sustainable Journey Today

All the food gathering and preservation methods mention share one thing in common: there are no costs from shipping, packaging, production, or distribution. The use of fossil fuels is minimal compared to shopping at the local grocery store and the fuel wasted to stock those shelves.

Remember, no matter how small, every sustainable choice contributes to a healthier planet and a more resilient local community. Embrace the challenge, discover the benefits, and share successes with others.

Make a lasting impact, one meal at a time.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.