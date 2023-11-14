2023 Trends in Clean and Sustainable Hair Care Products

Health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers actively seek out alternative hair care products that are sustainable, cruelty-free, and organic. Concerns about personal wellness and the environment's health led to the creation and increasing popularity of the clean beauty market.

Clean beauty is defined as any personal care or cosmetic product classified as biodegradable, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, free from plastics, talc-free, natural, organic, fragrance-free, sustainable, fair trade, vegan, and climate neutral.

With the global market for clean beauty projected to surpass $22 billion in 2024, the clean beauty movement for hair care is rapidly evolving, with these trends appealing the most to consumers.

Cruelty-Free

For years, testing hair care ingredients on animals was an industry norm. The demand for products that do not subject animals to these cruel processes is a driving force in the clean beauty industry, with consumers buying from companies that pledge never to test their products on animals and not do business with third parties practicing animal testing.

Non-Toxic

Some available hair care products contain harmful chemicals. Toxins such as mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, silicone, and sulfates are used in shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and hair dyes. Hair care tools free from toxic ingredients are better for humans and the environment.

Vegan and Plant-Based

Plant-based care products are popular among consumers who embrace sustainability and wish to reduce the environmental impact of their usage. These hair care treatments are free from the synthetic ingredients and toxins in many conventional hair styling brands. Vegan hair care brands are made from all-natural ingredients, are plant-based, cruelty-free, are often certified as organic, and are free from synthetics and chemicals.

Vitamins and Supplements

In 2023, vitamins and supplements are no longer just taken for general health and wellness. They are also essential to achieve healthier hair and promote hair growth. Health-conscious buyers of hair care solutions should look for brands and hair care products that contain ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin D, collagen, and biotin.

Sustainable Packaging

Hair care packaging that is biodegradable, free from plastics, can be recycled, and renewable strongly appeals to buyers who are committed to sustainability. Eco-friendly packaging enhances consumer perception of companies who employ these practices and is beneficial for the environment as it reduces the amount of waste generated.

DIY Products

One way to ensure that hair care products are safe, organic, and cruelty-free is by adopting the do-it-yourself (DYI) beauty trend. For some people, making their own beauty products from scratch using items like eggs, honey, and olive oil reduces waste, avoids exposure to harsh chemicals, and is ideal for those with skin sensitivities.

Transparent Product Labels and Ingredients

As consumers become more knowledgeable about the contents of the products used as part of their hair care regimen, they expect brands to be more transparent in both listing and labeling of ingredients, as well as how they are sourced and produced. Transparency in labeling allows consumers to make informed decisions about the products they purchase.

Natural

Hair products labeled as natural contain at least one naturally sourced ingredient and have not been altered by chemicals or synthetics. Since the FDA does not regulate that designation, a product can contain chemicals and synthetic ingredients and is still considered natural. It is best to double-check the ingredients list to verify what it is made from.

Organic

Just like with the natural product designation, the FDA also does not regulate hair products labeled as organic. Strictly speaking, hair care products are classified as organic when they do not contain any synthetic ingredients and are not genetically engineered. Hair care brands that are at least 95% organically made have the official USDA organic seal.

Fair Trade

Fair trade is becoming increasingly popular as clean beauty trends evolve. Hair care brands with a fair trade designation ensure that the workers involved in developing and producing the ingredients used have safe working conditions, employ eco-friendly farming practices, are paid a reasonable price for their goods, and are paid a fair wage for their labor.

Talc Free

Due to its ability to absorb water, talc is a mineral that is often used in dry shampoos. However, talc has been proven to contain small amounts of asbestos, a known cancer-causing agent. Avoiding the use of dry shampoos with talc dramatically reduces this risk.

Fragrance-Free

Fragrances are not always on the list of the ingredients of hair care products. Key words to look for on a label that indicates the addition of fragrant elements include aroma, scent, perfume, essential oils, perfumes, and fragrance. Artificial fragrances can irritate users with sensitive skin and damage the hair and scalp.

Climate Neutral

For a hair care or other beauty brand to obtain climate-neutral certification, the company must undergo a thorough process that ensures their development and production processes stop carbon emissions and have neutral greenhouse gas emissions to reduce their carbon footprint significantly.

