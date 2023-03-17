Sustainable Living: 5 Ways To Do Your Part for The Planet

Green living is more important than ever before. The environment needs our help, and though it may not seem like it while in the moment, making small changes to your daily life can have a huge impact.

The Annual 2022 Global Climate Report from the National Centers for Environmental Information reveals some troubling data. The average global surface temperature in 2022 was the sixth-highest on record, while unusually high rainfall and hurricanes contributed to widespread flooding.

If you’re ready to start embracing sustainable living techniques, now’s the time. Let’s look at some steps you can take to reduce your carbon footprint.

Make the Shift from Single-Use to Reusable Products

Single-used products are convenient, but that convenience is horrible for the environment. Things like plastic bottles, paper plates, plastic grocery bags and food containers will most likely end up in a landfill and stay there for years.

It’s easy to replace these everyday items with reusable alternatives. The best part is, they offer better functionality. Start with reusable grocery bags, stainless steel water bottles and reusable straws.

Personal hygiene products are essential, but they’re incredibly wasteful. Fortunately, there are plenty of sustainable alternatives on the market now. Reusable menstrual cups and pads, zero-waste deodorant and bamboo cotton balls are just a few.

Rethink Your Energy Consumption

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that 60% of the electricity produced by large-scale generation facilities in 2022 came from fossil fuels. Engaging in responsible and renewable energy practices is a good way to help reduce the impact these fossil fuels have on the environment.

When it comes to energy consumption, a little mindfulness goes a long way. Make it a point to turn off and unplug electronics when you’re not using them. Programming your thermostat so you’re not wasting electricity will also help.

Replace your incandescent light bulbs with LED lights throughout your home. You’ll spend more up front, but they last longer and save energy, which means you’ll see a drop in your utility bills.

If you want to make a bigger impact, consider investing in solar panels. This is a major step in reducing your carbon footprint.

Eco-Friendly Food Practices

There's a common misconception that because food is organic, throwing it away is fine. However, when food ends up in a landfill it releases methane gas during the decomposition process.

Start reducing your waste by limiting the amount of food you keep in your kitchen. The goal is to only buy what you intend to consume over the next two to three days.

Composting is another way you can reduce your food waste. You can compost almost anything you eat or grow, and all that material returns healthy nutrients to the soil.

Finally, if you have the space, growing your own fruit and vegetables is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. This, along with buying local meat and produce, helps decrease the amount of energy spent on the commercial growing and transportation of food.

Recycle the Right Way

Here’s the deal with recycling – a lot of what you throw out doesn’t actually get recycled. Plus, the process requires significant energy, which is why it’s important to engage in smart recycling.

Always wash food remnants off recyclable materials and never throw food waste into recycle bins. If you don’t, there’s a good chance it will all end up in a landfill.

As a rule, exclude plastic grocery bags from your curbside recycle bin. Many facilities can’t process them because they jam their equipment. Instead, look for local drop-off locations that collect plastic bags for proper recycling.

Finally, never throw out hazardous waste like batteries, lightbulbs or household cleaning products. These need to go to your local waste disposal center.

Make Second-Hand Your First Choice

Buying repurposed items means you’re contributing to the reduction of energy used to produce new materials. You're also keeping those items out of the landfill.

Shopping for second-hand clothes helps support circular fashion. This ethical movement involves a high-quality production process with a focus on using repurposed materials.

Second-hand clothing is just the tip of the iceberg. Buying used and repurposed furniture, books, electronics and jewelry is a great way to reduce landfill volume and cut down on greenhouse gasses.

Sustainable Living Today for a Better Tomorrow

When it comes to helping our environment, there’s no time better than the present. Reducing our carbon footprint is a must if we want to see our planet recover and flourish.

Start your personal green living movement today.

