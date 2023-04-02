10 Movies To Savor Sweet Revenge Without Lots of Action

Revenge is a dish best served cold, or so the saying goes. While many revenge movies feature intense action scenes, some of the most satisfying ones rely on tension, suspense, and character development to build up to their pivotal moments. Here are 10 movies that offer a taste of revenge without relying on lots of action.

1. Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a great non-violent revenge film because it takes a humorous and relatable approach to the theme of revenge. Rather than relying on action-packed fight scenes, the film cleverly explores the different forms of revenge that can be used to take down bullies. Cady, Janis, and Damian's tactics of psychological manipulation and social sabotage show that revenge doesn't have to be physical to be effective. The film also highlights the negative effects of bullying and how revenge, while satisfying in the moment, can ultimately lead to more harm than good.

2. Oldboy (2003)

Park Chan-wook's South Korean film is about a man seeking revenge against those who imprisoned him for 15 years. The film is known for its brutal violence but is also a character-driven drama that explores the psychological toll of seeking revenge. The film is famous for its unforgettable ending that will leave you pondering the cost of revenge.

3. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos' suspenseful drama is about a man seeking revenge against a surgeon who he believes caused his family's death. The film is known for its unsettling atmosphere and slow-building tension. The film's unique visual style and haunting soundtrack make it a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

4. The Help (2011)

The Help is a drama about a group of black maids seeking revenge against their racist employers in the 1960s. The film explores themes of racism, discrimination, and social justice poignantly and powerfully. The film's incredible performances, especially by Viola Davis, make it a standout in the genre. One particularly infamous revenge scene makes this film iconic and doesn't involve any violence.

5. The Social Network (2010)

This biographical drama tells the story of the founding of Facebook and the revenge-driven legal battles that ensued between its co-founders. The film explores themes of greed, betrayal, and power in the tech industry. Revenge is the driver behind the creation of Facebook (at least it is in the film), as well as the destruction of relationships between its founders.

6. Trading Places (1983)

This classic comedy is about two wealthy businessmen, played by Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, who decide to manipulate the lives of two strangers to settle a bet. The film's revenge plot is cleverly woven into its comedic premise. Trading Places is a feel-good movie that leaves you laughing while also questioning the morality of revenge.

7. Cruel Intentions (1999)

A teen drama about a group of wealthy Manhattanites who engage in a game of sexual manipulation and revenge, this film is a modern retelling of the classic novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. It features a young cast that includes Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. Cruel Intentions is a film that leaves you pondering the consequences of manipulation.

8. Sleepers (1996)

This crime drama follows a group of childhood friends seeking revenge against the guards who abused them while they were in a juvenile detention center. The film is a powerful exploration of trauma, justice, and the bond of friendship. Sleepers is a film that leaves you questioning whether revenge can ever truly bring closure.

9. Midsommar (2019)

This A24 horror film about a woman seeking revenge against her cheating boyfriend and his friends while on a trip to a Swedish festival has become a modern cult classic. The film is known for its unsettling atmosphere and visual style. Midsommar is a film that leaves you questioning the line between justice and revenge.

10. The Gift (2015)

The Gift is a psychological thriller that explores the themes of revenge and psychological trauma resulting from bullying. The film's slow-burning tension and expertly crafted plot twists keep the audience engaged as they unravel the past events and the characters' motivations. Joel Edgerton's directorial debut delivers a masterful, thriller, thought-provoking and unsettling thriller.

This thread inspired this post.

Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.