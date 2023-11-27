Swim and Sail With Whales at the New Reserve in Dominica

The Animal Welfare Institute (AWF) estimates over 13 million people go whale-watching every year, and a new sperm whale reserve coming to the Caribbean island of Dominica will provide a sanctuary for these “gentle giants.”

Already one of the world's best destinations for year-round whale watching and swimming with whales, Dominica is poised to become a haven for some of the most reliable whale-watching encounters in the world.

Wonderful and Wild Whales

Whale watching is a multi-billion dollar global industry, according to the AWF. It’s estimated to support upwards of 13,000 jobs, and the whale-watching industry is considered one of the fastest-growing tourism industries in many places worldwide.

Despite their popularity, whale-watching tours are expensive. Travelers often spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to plan whale-watching trips without any guarantees that they'll see a single whale.

Seasonal migrations and hard-to-predict animal patterns and movements make each whale-watching excursion unpredictable. A network of overlapping and inconsistent regulations for interacting with whales once they are spotted in the water often makes encountering whales even more challenging — and far from a guaranteed experience.

Whales can be seen in numerous destinations worldwide, although a few key places are particularly known among eager travelers to offer great whale-watching experiences. Mexico's Sea of Cortez, located off of the Baja California peninsula, is a top-rated destination for whale watching. The local beach towns wedged between desert and turquoise waters, like Loreto and La Paz, swell with visitors during a memorable few months of the year hoping to watch the whales in what Jacques Cousteau once called “The World's Aquarium.”

Destinations for whale watching in the United States include Alaska, Hawaii, and the islands off the coast of Washington state.

The Whales in Dominica

Savvy travelers know that the Caribbean island of Dominica is one of the best spots on Earth for whale watching. The Caribbean coast of the island of Dominica, known as “the Nature Island of the Caribbean” for its lush jungles and rich wildlife, is one of the only places on Earth where sperm whales live year-round.

The island's unique underwater volcanic caldera creates a protective environment perfect for the whales, making the waters a vital feeding and nursing ground for babies. Creating a new 788-square-kilometer sperm whale reserve, the first of its kind in the world, will offer even more protection to the whales that call the island's rich waters home.

“Dominica is honored to establish the first sperm whale reserve on our planet,” said Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. “The 200 or so sperm whales that call our sea home are prized citizens of Dominica… We want to ensure these majestic and highly intelligent animals are safe from harm and continue keeping our waters and our climate healthy.”

It doesn't take much to spot whales on a visit to Dominica. “We often see whales breaching from the balconies of the resort villas,” reports Laura Ell, General Manager of Jungle Bay Dominica, an award-winning sustainable resort on the island's western coast. The property's sweeping vistas over the dramatic southern tip of the island, known as Scott's Head, make for a memorable stay, even if the wildlife plays coy.

Swimming With Giants

Visitors can do more than just watch whales from a distance in Dominica — they can actually swim with them. Dominica is one of the only places in the world that supports a tourism operation that allows visitors to watch sperm whales from a boat and also swimming with them on a reliable basis.

Although the practice of swimming with sperm whales is highly regulated, the increased protection of the whales in Dominica's sperm whale reserve will make it easier to encounter them in the water in a sustainable way. Among new regulations, the sperm whale reserve will include the creation of a “Senior Whale Officer” post. Observers stationed on tourism and research vessels will ensure a sustainable number of visitors can appreciate these gentle giants up close like never before.

A Dominica Tourism Boom

The announcement of the sperm whale reserve offers adventurous travelers another reason to visit the island during a busier-than-ever travel season on an island considered the Caribbean's newest travel hotspot.

Despite its small size and the lack of white sand beaches that draw so many travelers to the Caribbean, Dominica has much more to offer than visitors might expect.

The island has recently enjoyed a sudden spike in interest, winning such prestigious accolades as the top spot on Travel + Leisure's list of the 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean for two years running. In the past few weeks alone, the island has earned coveted spots on National Geographic Traveller's 2024 Cool List and Travel + Leisure‘s 50 Best Places to Go in 2024.

An increasing number of international flights have reached the island in recent years, including the first direct flight from the United States to Dominica, from Miami to Dominica's sole international airport. It continues to be a choice destination for U.S. travelers seeking hassle-free travel to this lush, tropical paradise.

A slew of resorts and hotels in Dominica are opening soon, including the first Hilton and Marriott properties to reach the island. This will make it easier for travelers to enjoy Dominica than it was just a few years ago. Even more flights promised for 2024 indicate this winter might be the island's busiest travel season yet.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.