Lose Weight This Summer: Swim Strokes That Burn The Most Calories

More than four out every ten Americans are considered obese – at higher risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes. That includes 20% of children under the age of 19. While obesity is a growing epidemic, taking a quick 30-minute swim just 3-4 times a week can help you drop a pound a week.

Swimming is a full-body workout as well as an escape from the summer heat. A swimmer can cool down, have fun, and lose weight all at the same time. It sounds like a dream or a pitch for some wonder product, but it's the magic of swimming.

Isaac Robertson, Co-Founder and Chief Editor of online fitness resource Total Shape believes swimming is a fantastic way to tone, lose weight, reduce body fat, and improve cardiovascular health.

“As the summer months hit, jumping into the pool to swim lengths is a great alternative to a gym session or a jog. With every stroke and kick, you are pulling against the resistance of the water, which is considerably denser than air. In this way, there is a greater potential to burn calories while keeping cool in the water. In especially hot weather, it is important to keep well hydrated and listen to your body for possible signs of heat stroke, such as headaches and dizziness.”

Isaac has also outlined some of the best strokes that burn the most calories and what foods to eat before swimming.

Which Swimming Strokes Burn the Most Calories?

There are several swimming strokes, but these burn the most calories and are ranked by the calories burned in a 30-minute session.

Butterfly — approximately 450 calories

This stroke is for more advanced swimmers and is the biggest calorie burner of the four main strokes. It helps improve upper body strength, posture, and flexibility, toning the chest, arms, and stomach.

The butterfly stroke is accomplished by keeping the face down in the water and moving the arms symmetrically forward over the head while keeping the feet together and performing a dolphin kick.

Front Crawl — approximately 405 calories

The front crawl offers the second-highest calorie-burning potential. This stroke is best for toning back muscles but is also great for the glutes and shoulders. When swimming front crawl, keep the face in the water, with the legs kicking continuously, and the arms alternating, reaching out in front of the head.

Don't overextend the arms, which can cause shoulder fatigue, and keep the elbows slightly bent and use a shorter stroke for the best results.

Breaststroke — approximately 370 calories

The breaststroke is the third-best stroke for burning calories, and it is the best cardiovascular workout since it strengthens the heart and lungs. The stroke involves moving the arms in semicircular movements while performing a frog kick.

Breaststroke is arguably the most straightforward stroke to learn. It often appeals to those who prefer to keep their head above water.

Backstroke — approximately 250 calories

The backstroke burns the fewest calories, but it does help lengthen the spine and improve posture. Backstroke tones the stomach, shoulders, glutes, and arms.

As the name suggests, backstroke is done on the back, facing the ceiling. The hips should be high up in the water, with the legs continuously kicking and arms alternating in a circular motion.

When and What To Eat Before Swimming

Fuelling the body with the right food an hour before a pool session is essential. Eating the wrong food, or nothing at all, could result in a drop in stamina, indigestion, cramps, and nausea.

The perfect pre-swim snacks:

Fresh Fruit

Loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, and oranges provide a quick and healthy energy boost.

Fruit is easily digested and packed with natural sugars that supply immediate energy for a swim session. Additionally, the high water content in fruit contributes to a swimmer staying hydrated, which is essential when swimming.

Remember to consume fruit about 30 minutes to an hour before starting a session to allow for proper digestion.

Yogurt and Nuts

Yogurt is a light yet filling snack. It nourishes the body with calcium and protein. Adding nuts such as almonds or walnuts to yogurt gives it an extra crunch and boosts the protein content.

Not only does this combination provide essential energy for swimming, but it's also full of healthy fats and fiber.

Smoothie

A smoothie is the perfect way to cool down and refuel the body before or after a swim. Make it with Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, nut butter, and dairy-free milk.

Brown Rice

This whole grain is an excellent energy source and contains carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins. Brown rice is easy to digest and low in fat, making it the perfect pre-swim snack.

Mix brown rice with vegetables or proteins for an extra nutritious meal before swimming.

Note: Swimming regularly will lead to an increased appetite. Hunger pangs are a common effect of swimming, as exposure to cold water triggers hunger reflexes.

Therefore, eat enough food before and after each session. If your fitness goal is to lose weight, don't consume significantly more calories than you burn. Eat primarily low-calorie foods that give sustained energy without packing on the pounds.

Summer is here, and it's an exciting opportunity to lose weight and get fit. Remember to fuel up with the right snacks before jumping in, and keep an eye on calorie intake.

This article was produced on Inspired by Insiders and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.