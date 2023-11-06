Want To Get Active in 2023? Comparing Swing and Day Trading

Given the quirks of the post-pandemic economy, identifying 2023's prevailing market narrative was never going to be easy. Now, as the fourth business quarter begins, more plot twists and turns are unfolding.

After a solid start to the year and a surge through summer, the AI-fuelled rally is fizzling, and equities are in retreat. A dubious macroeconomic climate is casting doubt over the market outlook. To some investors, this may be a time to adapt and refine one's strategy to new conditions.

Given the current market conditions, this can be a challenging environment for beginner investors looking to learn how to buy stocks for the first time. Yet for more experienced hands, this may be a chance to shift from passive investing to a more active approach, like the “Stock Pullback Strategy.”

It isn't easy to get a clear read on the efficacy of swing trading. Yet some ballpark estimations by VectorVest suggest that swing traders are average profitable and that successful swing traders can typically earn between 10-30% returns annually. However, the same platform also estimates that around 90% of swing traders are unsuccessful, meaning they either lose money or just break even. What exactly factors make or break this strategy, and who does it best suit?

Looking closer at its mechanics and considering expert opinions on the investing strategy may shed light on whether it makes sense amid this shifting investing climate.

Market Mayhem

Recent weeks have seen renewed turmoil in markets – Wall Street's mood music is now playing in a chilling minor key.

Declining equity prices have been in raising more of 2023's historic gains. The benchmark S&P 500 has lost almost 350 points from its high point of 4594 points at the end of July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has lost over 2% in the last month alone.

Recession jitters are back. Worries over an entrenched “higher for longer” monetary regime are undermining earlier calm that a “soft-landing” scenario could prevail for the U.S. economy.

Bears are meandering back onto Wall Street, as a historic spike in bond yields and Jamie Dimon's dire warning of 7% interest rates tests bulls' resolve.

Foundations and other institutional investors have stacked up a mountain of cash this year, even as the market gained strongly following 2022's historic rout. Data from the Investment Company Institute shows that by early August, capital stowed away in cash accounts climbed to a year-to-date high of $3.5 trillion. Now, with equities losing their luster as prices stumble, the flow of cash into these safe havens could further accelerate.

This defensive posture reflects recalibration in strategy as investors look beyond stocks to scout out the optimal balance, low volatility, and high return on capital. The “ex-stock” shift picks up as fixed-income alternatives – from Treasury bills to certificates of deposit (CDs), gain prominence.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates, which will be announced following its next meeting or October 31- November 1. As per the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants foresee around a 72% chance the central bank will hold neither raise nor cut interest rates after its next meeting.

The current market volatility may spook regular investors whose profits are contingent on continual rises in equity prices. Yet, for some active traders, this could present a timely short-term opportunity to ‘buy the dip' – such is the logic inherent in the pullback strategy.

Tale of Two Trades

Although both are popular among active investors, swing trading and day trading take different approaches to risk, time frame, and exit strategies.

Day traders ride the ebbs and flows of intraday price movements and try to close their positions at the end of each day. This necessitates trading on unfolding shifts in sentiment, which can be highly volatility, and relies on having the conviction to make timely exits from the positions when a stock crosses into the green.

Swing traders, on the other hand, may hold a position for several days or weeks once they identify a technical trend that drives a price change. This is the case with a pullback, where a stock has already peaked and is due to undergo a price correction. If traded correctly, this pullback in price is simply a prelude to bigger gains. By buying at this slightly lower point of the price movement, swing traders aim to maximize their returns before the stock breaks out to the upside. Traders can then take profits once it hits a point after this upward swing.

In considering which style may be the best fit, advisors recommend considering time constraints.

“Swing trading may be more suitable for those with limited time to monitor the market actively but still want to engage in active trading,” says Jorey Bernstein, CEO of Bernstein Investment Consultants. “Day trading requires more time and attention, as it involves making quick decisions based on intraday price movements.

Is Boring Best?

To anyone hooked to their financial news feed, following the markets feels akin to a Netflix series. From titillating soundbites from talking heads on CNBC to images of exasperated traders on the exchange floor and a cohort of divisive personalities constantly diagnosing the market, from Jim Cramer to Cathy Wood, the financial media is always a buzz with drama.

Yet, as many market analysts and professional investors, the best investment strategy should be quite boring. That is the orthodoxy of passive investing, which encourages a buy-and-hold approach that lasts many years or decades.

Yet, despite passive investing's strong track record of consistent gains over the long term, many investors find it uninteresting. Their attention to their portfolio may wane.

“It is common for clients to find passive indexing boring or unsatisfying, as some individuals are drawn to the excitement and potentially higher returns offered by active trading strategies,” says Bernstein. “While passive indexing has proven to be a reliable long-term investment approach for many retail investors, it may not fulfill the desire for immediate gains or the thrill of active decision-making.”

He points out the risks to active trading, including increased transaction costs, emotional biases, and the low likelihood of outperforming the market.

“When counseling clients in these situations… encouraging a diversified approach that combines passive indexing with a small portion allocated to active trading can be a prudent compromise,” adds Bernstein.

Swing trading can be an effective strategy for certain investors. It may be particularly valuable for those who are new to active investing and want to dip their toe ease into it without taking on the outsized risks of day trading.

Yet, to effectively utilize the pullback strategy, traders should do research to identify stocks that are declining but show strong potential for a speedy recovery. Considering factors such as market trends, company fundamentals, and technical indicators is crucial before making investment decisions based on this strategy. Risk management techniques like setting stop-loss orders and diversifying investments should also be employed to mitigate potential losses.

Ultimately, one's trading strategy must always reflect one's own convictions about the market, personality profile, time horizon, and other unique factors unique to one's personality.

