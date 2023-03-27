“The Swoletariat” Speaks Out About Wage Theft in Viral TikTok Videos

On TikTok, a self-proclaimed “buff leftist” with the username The_Swoletariat_ has done a series of posts on wage theft using footage from Sonic The Hedgehog games. In them, Sonic explains the basic concept of wage theft and how much employers steal from their employees yearly to his hilariously angry friend Knuckles the Echidna. User Joshua P. Hill shared the videos on Twitter.

What Is Wage Theft?

When employers deliberately do not pay their workers what they owe them, that is wage theft. The term covers not only employers refusing to pay for all employee hours worked, but it is also when employers pay less than the minimum wage, refuses to pay workers for overtime hours, deny employees their state-mandated rest and meal breaks, take their tips, and require employees to work off of the clock.

The Swoletariat?

The_Swoletariat is a clever portmanteau referring to his physique and the word proletariat, which means working-class people. In the amusing and informative videos, he quotes a statistic from a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute in 2014 that calls wage theft a “nationwide epidemic” that takes about fifty billion dollars out of workers' pockets each year.

Knuckles Gets Into The Act Too

There are four videos, and in the newest one posted, Knuckles instructs Sonic about what he has learned about wage theft. In the video, the Economic Policy Institute's statistics and another statistic show that wage theft far outpaces all other kinds of theft in the United States. The video states that all other types of theft add up to a mere fifteen billion yearly.

Knuckles then produces a statistic that estimates employers steal thirteen trillion of surplus value from workers yearly. What is surplus value? It is an economic theory by Karl Marx that states that a worker's labor is significantly undervalued in the system of capitalism, and workers are not paid enough to compensate them for that labor. According to that theory, the difference between the value of what employee work produces and their wages is a surplus value that the employer pockets for themselves.

How Did Karl Marx Enter The Chat?

This theory emerged when a TikTok user named mawwanip replied that they didn't understand why The_Swoletariat_ called surplus value wage theft. The video response clarified that The_Swoletariat's original video referred to the traditional and more easily quantifiable versions of wage theft. The third video with Knuckles expanded the wage theft concept to include the surplus value.

On the whole, The_Swoletariat_'s videos are not only entertaining but provide a public service. So many employers steal from their employees through wage theft, and the state recovers so little money for workers because so many workers don't know what wage theft is and don't know how to protect themselves. Knowledge is power; workers can demand their due when they know the rules.

Well Done

The simple message that The_Swoletariat_ as Sonic has for workers is proactive. After educating them about wage theft, Sonic encourages employees to keep track of their hours and wages and double-check that they are being paid correctly. Secondly, Sonic tells workers to “speak up” if something isn't right and adds that they should stand up for themselves and their rights. The videos have between fifty-three thousand and over one hundred and thirty-seven thousand, so the message is getting out there.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.