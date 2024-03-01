SXSW 2024 Preview: Films Everyone Needs To Know

The 2024 edition of the SXSW Festival approaches, bringing the very best in music, comedy, technology, education, film, and television. Since the festival's founding in 1987, SXSW has showcased the cutting edge of what both mainstream and independent film have to offer.

The premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2022 even gave the festival some credibility as a viable beginning to a film's awards run. As usual, this year's lineup offers a wide range of genres and styles, from stylish horror to wild raunchy comedy to non-stop action extravaganza. These SXSW 2024 films have the buzz (and distribution deals) to last beyond the festival.

Babes

With a screenplay by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz directed by Pamela Adlon, Babes looks like the most hipster-ish film in SXSW 2024's Headliner section, in a good way.

Glazer stars as an “aggressively single” woman who turns to her best friend, a mother of two played by Michelle Buteau, for advice and help after a one-night stand unexpectedly leaves her pregnant. Glazer’s last outing as screenwriter/star, False Positive, tackled the idea of pregnancy through a modern-day spin on Rosemary’s Baby. This comedy should give her fans more of the comic sensibility they’ve come to expect, which that film lacked.

Adlon makes for an intriguing choice for the director's chair, having nailed the bittersweet pain of motherhood on her TV series Better Things. Neon has faith in the film, having acquired it for distribution last fall, although they haven’t set a release date yet.

Cuckoo

Hunter Schafer, so charismatic on HBO’s ubiquitous Euphoria, finally has a lead film role, and it sounds like a doozy. Schafer plays Gretchen, on holiday in a resort town in the German Alps with her father and stepmother. While there, Gretchen finds herself plagued by strange noises and visions of a woman chasing her, leading to shocking revelations about the town and the resort’s owner that echo back generations.

Tilman Singer’s film has its world premiere at the Berlinale, which tends towards more avant-garde films, meaning this SXSW 2024 entry could have some surprises in store. Neon has set a release for May 3 in the US.

Diane Warren: Relentless

It’s always nice to know the winner of the Best Original Song Oscar a year in advance, and if the legendary Diane Warren can’t finally win one for a song in a documentary about her, what more does she have to do?

One of the biggest songwriters on the planet for several decades, Warren finally drew back the curtains on her life to allow documentarian Bess Kargman and her crew to follow her, giving unprecedented access to her life, thoughts, and history. Considering the roster of artists Warren has written for and the list of talking heads for the film, which includes Gloria Estefan, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Clive Davis, and Cher, this could end up as the most star-studded event of SXSW 2024.

Dìdi (弟弟)

Sean Wang’s loosely autobiographical film won the Audience Award at January’s Sundance Film Festival, which did not come as a surprise to anyone paying attention to the festival buzz. The coming-of-age story set in the last days of the summer of 2008 took the festival by storm with its period trappings, kinetic energy, and tightly-knit ensemble of Asian American actors, who won a Special Jury Award at Sundance.

Focus Features picked the film up for distribution just days after its Sundance premiere, positioning Wang for a second run at awards season for this after receiving his first nomination this year for the documentary short Nai Nai & Wài Pó.

Doin’ It

Erstwhile YouTuber and talk show host Lily Singh co-wrote this comedy with Neel Patel and Sara Zandieh, who also directs. Singh stars as Maya, a young woman who never had a proper sexual education of her own who now must teach a sexual-ed class to high schoolers.

Singh’s exuberant personality should fit right at home on the big screen, and she has a cast of similarly exuberant performers like Ana Gastayer, Stephanie Beatriz, and Utkarsh Ambudkar surrounding her. Fingers crossed that this has enough big screen sensibility to gain distribution out of the festival; this could be a worthy successor to last year’s big raunch comedy, Joy Ride.

The Fall Guy

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in an action extravaganza littered with laughs? Sounds like a SXSW hit!

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman called to work on a film directed by his ex (Emily Blunt) after an injury nearly killed his career, only to find the film’s star has gone missing. Can he unravel the mystery of the star’s whereabouts while winning back his ex and doing his job?

Director David Leitch has proven he can create exciting, stylish action sequences, and this cast (which also includes Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Hannah Waddingham) couldn’t be on more of a collective career high, making it one of the buzziest titles of the festival. Universal Studios has scheduled a release date of May 3, which could make it the kickoff for the Summer movie season.

The Gutter

TV writer Yassir Lester (Girls, Black Monday, The Carmichael Show) makes his feature film debut with this underdog sports comedy set in the world of professional bowling. The cast inspires confidence in the screenplay: Shameik Moore stars as Walt, a down-on-his-luck guy who gets a job at a bowling alley to make ends meet and learns he has a talent for the sport.

D’Arcy Carden co-stars as the alcoholic former pro who teaches him the finer points of the game, and Susan Sarandon plays bowling legend Linda “The Crusher” Curson, pulled out of retirement to stop Walt’s rise to the top. Jay Ellis, Paul Reiser, Adam Brody, Adam Pally, Paul Scheer, and Jackée Harry round out the stacked ensemble, a rogue’s gallery of comic assassins who can make nearly any joke land.

I Saw the TV Glow

Jane Schoenbrun’s uncannily unsettling We’re All Going To The World’s Fair garnered lots of buzz at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The nonbinary writer-director’s singular sensibilities appear to have taken a significant step up with their latest film, which received even stronger raves at this year’s Sundance.

Justice Smith (a breakout in last year’s SXSW opener Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as high school classmates whose reality becomes unglued after bonding over a mysterious late-night TV show that shows a supernatural world beneath their own. A24 financed the film after World’s Fair’s critical success, and all the Sundance reviews suggest that it’s a perfect match between filmmaker and studio.

I Wish You All The Best

Trans actress Tommy Dorfman makes her feature film debut as a writer and director with this adaptation of Mason Gooding’s 2019 novel. The story follows a non-binary teen who gets kicked out of their house and has to live with their estranged sister and her husband.

Films about non-binary people don’t come around very often, much less films written and directed by trans women, which would be enough to get excited about this film. On top of that, though, Dorfman has assembled a stacked cast, including Alexandra Daddario, Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, and Cole Sprouse. Provided that Dorfman has the goods as a filmmaker, this could easily give an enterprising studio a Red White & Royal Blue-style hit if they play their cards right.

The Idea of You

Michael Showalter, the man behind the classic Wet Hot American Summer and the not-so-classic-but-Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye, returns to pick up where Todd Haynes’s May December left off: Anne Hathaway plays Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who chaperones her daughter’s Coachella trip and unexpectedly falls into a relationship with the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s biggest boy band (Nicholas Galitzine).

While their relationship may avoid the predatory label, a fifteen-year age gap is still large enough to create problems, and Showalter and co-writer Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein) have the exact right sensibility to deal with that in a way that both prods and entertains. Audiences unable to make it to Austin have to wait until May 2, when Prime Video will offer it for streaming.

Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney has all the makings of a classic scream queen: Eyes as big as saucers, a distinctive voice, and a body built for sin. In Immaculate, Sweeney reunites with her The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan to play a devout American nun who travels to a remote Italian convent where she becomes pregnant and discovers that not all at the convent is as it appears to be.

The film’s trailer features plenty of striking imagery, always a plus for a horror film, but no red filter, shadowy hallway, or jump scare can compete with Sweeney made up as the Madonna, shedding a single tear – the woman is a total movie star. Neon will release the film on March 22, a mere ten days after its SXSW premiere.

It’s What’s Inside

After the premiere of Greg Jardin’s debut feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Netflix bought the distribution rights for $17 million. Sure, Jardin has ties to the company (he created the promos for the series When They See Us and Cowboy Bebop), but they didn’t have to spend that much money on a low-budget indie thriller with an ensemble of unknowns.

If you believe the buzz out of Sundance, It’s What’s Inside is the real deal, a genuine original with a grabby premise and a story that keeps the audience guessing. By all accounts, the less you know going in, the better, and the official plot synopsis keeps things bare-bones: An estranged friend shows up to a pre-wedding reunion party with a mysterious suitcase, throwing the other attendees into existential crises. Can’t wait to find out more? As soon as Netflix announces a date, mark it down, and don’t watch a single trailer.

Magpie

Ben’s daughter has gotten cast in a film alongside a popular actress. His wife needs to stay home with their newborn, so Ben chaperones their daughter on set, eventually falling into an affair with the lead actress while his wife finds herself pushed to the brink at home alone.

The plot of Magpie sounds like so much boilerplate, but looking at the talent involved puts the film in a different light: Star Daisy Ridley developed the story, which her husband Tom Bateman turned into a screenplay. Directed by Sam Yates, a rising star in the London theater scene, Magpie represents a big step in Ridley’s career. Hopefully this will lead to more projects worthy of her considerable talents, which Hollywood has misused since her star-making turn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel co-wrote and directed this action film, in which he stars as an anonymous young man who makes a living by putting on a monkey mask and letting popular fighters beat him as part of an underground fight club. Inspired by the legend of the Hindu deity Hanuman, the film follows “Kid” as he goes on a brutal quest for revenge against those who have wronged him.

Patel got the seal of approval from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, and based on the hard-hitting trailer, Universal might have found their answer to John Wick. Monkey Man gets unleashed April 5, so get ready.

My Dead Friend Zoe

Star Trek: Discovery holds its final season premiere at SXSW, and star Sonequa Martin-Green will also premiere her new film there. In My Dead Friend Zoe, Martin-Green plays an Army vet who still sees her dead best friend from Afghanistan (Natalie Morales). Could a trip to her family’s lake house to help care for her elderly grandfather (Ed Harris) end up helping her, too?

Director/co-writer Kyle Hausmann-Stokes received the Bronze Star for his Army service as a paratrooper. He thus has an intimate connection to the material, which should help the film’s self-described dark comedy land. If the cast and subject matter don't get you excited, how about the fact that everyone's favorite tight end, Travis Kelce, is one of the film's producers?

Omni Loop

We’ve seen time travel comedies before, plenty of times. This one, however, features Mary Louise Parker as the woman caught in a time loop (official diagnosis: a black hole in her chest) and Ayo Edebiri as a university student researching time who may be able to help her finally get back to before the time loop started.

Parker and Edebiri’s screen personas complement each other so well that they seem like a match made in heaven, and this premise offers plenty of opportunities for the kind of awkward comedy at which they both excel. If writer-director Bernardo Britto can raise his game after his first full-length feature, 2016’s mockumentary Jacqueline (Argentine), this could take his career to the next level.

Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal, buff as ever, gives a performance in this ‘80s remake that, according to director Doug Liman, deserves an Oscar nomination. It sounds improbable, but it could be true, and that’s half the fun of festival premieres, especially at SXSW. With Gyllenhaal serving up fistfuls of charm to match the punches he throws and Conor McGregor hamming it up for the cheap seats as the big bad, this feels like a quintessential SXSW Opening Night selection.

That premiere sadly won’t include the film’s director, as Liman announced that he plans to protest the film going straight to streaming on Prime Video without a theatrical run (Amazon has since revealed that they gave Liman the option of a theatrical release if he agreed to a smaller budget, and he opted for more money). Here’s hoping the film lives up to the hype Liman keeps giving it.

Sasquatch Sunset

The Zellner brothers, who previously gave us the beguiling Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter and the revisionist Western Damsel, have returned. This time, the eccentric filmmakers follow a family of sasquatches played by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg in full-body hair and makeup that renders them completely unrecognizable.

Sundance screenings featured multiple walkouts, but those who stayed reported that the film ended on a surprisingly poignant note for a film that features so much human waste. A slowly-paced, dialogue-free, documentary-like film may seem like a tough sell, but Bleecker Street plans on releasing it in April.

Sing Sing

At its world premiere during 2023’s Toronto International Film Festival, Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing received a massive standing ovation. The audience knew it had witnessed something special, and within five days, A24 had purchased the film for distribution.

Based on an actual prison program in which inmates write and perform their own theatrical pieces, Sing Sing tells its triumph-of-the-human-spirit story with a lack of sentimentality that aligns perfectly with its characters. Oscar nominees Colman Domingo and Paul Raci may lead the film, but the ensemble of former inmates, all graduates of the program in real life, gift the film with an authenticity that heightens every moment. With as cheer-worthy an ending as any film in the past couple of years, Sing Sing could very well make a dent in next year’s Oscar race.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

The music doc has existed almost as long as cinema itself has. For those who reach a certain level of fame in the music industry, it’s practically a rite of passage. This year, Bon Jovi finally gets the treatment in a four-part documentary set to stream on Hulu beginning April 26.

Jon Bon Jovi himself has said that he didn’t want a glorified episode of Behind the Music, but rather something that got deep into the nitty-gritty of what made the band one of the biggest in the world. Director Gotham Chopra got access to personal videos and pictures, original lyrics, and even unreleased demos to tell the band’s story, so it looks like Jon may have gotten his wish.

This is a Film About The Black Keys

Unlike the Bon Jovi film, Jeff Dupre’s cleverly titled documentary about The Black Keys doesn’t have distribution. That will likely change, as the band’s popularity has remained consistent over the years.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have lived the dream of most teenage friends jamming in their basements, working their way up from club dates and indie record labels to Grammy nominations, a number-one record, and an arena concert tour. Dupre co-directed the fascinating Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present, so if anyone can bring something new to the tried-and-true music doc formula, he can.

Timestalker

Writer-director-star Alice Lowe returns for her first outing after her debut feature, 2016’s one-of-a-kind Prevenge, with a killer high concept: Agnes falls for the wrong guy, dies horribly, and gets reincarnated a century later, after which the process starts all over again. The only way to escape this terrible fate? Find spiritual enlightenment – a difficult thing to do under the best circumstances!

Prevenge established Lowe as a singular voice in the film world, and fans have eagerly anticipated the announcement of her next film ever since. Timestalker sounds ambitious, but the premise offers fertile ground for Lowe’s idiosyncratic vision wherever it takes the audience.

The Uninvited

While the plot of The Uninvited – a woman shows up to a couple’s house party in the Hollywood Hills claiming to live in their house and possessing intimate details about both the house and the couple’s guests – sounds like any number of other independent films we’ve seen over the years.

However, for her debut narrative feature, writer-director Nadia Conners has assembled an intriguing cast: Walton Goggins, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Reaser, Rufus Sewell, and Lois Smith. All of these actors bring a unique sensibility to the table, and if Conners can cater her dialogue to their talents, this could be something special.

Y2K

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney’s screenplay for Brigsby Bear caught everyone who saw it off guard, so when SXSW announced that it would host the premiere of Mooney’s first film as a director, anticipation for Y2K skyrocketed.

It helps that Mooney got two of Gen Z’s biggest, most popular talents to star: It’s Jaeden Martell and current It Girl Rachel Zegler. On New Year’s Eve 1999, two high school juniors crash a party and end up fighting for their lives. Jonah Hill’s name on the list of Producers invokes memories of This Is The End, a hilarious apocalyptic comedy from which Y2K has hopefully taken inspiration, but the less we know, the more fun we’ll have at the premiere, and whenever A24 decides to release it.