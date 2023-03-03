The Ultimate SXSW Guide: Get the Inside Scoop on Networking, Best Events, Free Food & Drinks, and Spotting Celebrities

The ultimate convergence of technology, music, and film begins at the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in just a few days. Nearly 280,000 attended the 2022 festival, and that number is expected to increase this year.

SXSW festival and conference showcases an array of topics, including music, film, interactive media, technology, business, and more. With a jam-packed schedule, navigating the events, including live music, panel discussions, product unveilings, movie premieres, culinary experiences, and libations, can be challenging.

Whether you're a seasoned attendee or a first-timer, to help you make the most of your SXSW 2023 experience, here are some insider tips on free official and unofficial events and activities, getting around, networking, food and drink, and spotting celebrities.

Master SXSW: Insider Tips for Planning Your Ultimate Experience

The festival has these segments: EDU (March 6-9), Interactive (March 10-19), and Film (March 10-18), with the official music festival on March 13-18.

Browse the official SXSW schedule and the unofficial event list. Many of the unofficial events require RSVPs or tickets in advance. Make a schedule and keep track of e-tickets in a dedicated email account folder, arrive early for popular events, expect long lines.

Essential Items to Pack for a Successful Experience

Some must-have essentials include comfortable shoes for all the walking, a portable charger to stay connected, a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated, business cards, and a backpack or tote bag to carry all your essentials and accumulated swag.

With Austin's unpredictable weather, bringing layers and sunscreen is important.

Tips For Finding Parking Spots in Downtown Austin During SXSW

During SXSW in Austin, finding a parking spot can be challenging for those who drive to the event. To help navigate parking options, consider the following suggestions:

Public parking garages: Downtown Austin has several public parking garages with hourly or daily rates, though they can fill up quickly, so arrive early.

Private lots: Private parking lots may also be available, but check for any restrictions or fees.

Street parking: Paid street parking can be found in West Downtown Austin and parts of East Austin near downtown. Free parking is also available on South Congress and the surrounding side streets south of the river, but watch out for spots designated for residents only.

Ride-sharing: Services like Uber and Lyft can be convenient, but surge pricing may be in effect during peak times.

Public transportation: Austin has several public transportation options, including buses and light rail. Check the Capital Metro website for schedules and routes.

Biking or walking: If you're staying downtown, biking or walking can be a great way to get around and avoid parking hassles. Parking a few miles away and biking in can also be a great way to avoid crowds and traffic.

Best Ways to Get Around During SXSW

Walking is convenient as many venues are nearby. Biking is eco-friendly, but follow traffic laws and wear safety gear. Electric scooters are popular, but be mindful. Pedicabs are another fun option, but negotiate the fare beforehand. Expect shorter rides to cost $10-15 and longer or peak-hour rides to be $20-30 or more.

Ace Your Networking Game

To network effectively at SXSW, bring business cards and a pen to jot down notes about your new contacts. Then, follow up with new connections afterward.

Social media can also be utilized by using popular hashtags and subscribing to Twitter lists for the conference.

To reach a larger audience, use popular hashtags such as #SXSW, #SXSW2023, #ATX, #SXTips, and #SXLines and subscribe to a Twitter list specifically for the conference.

Hollywood in Austin: Where to Spot Celebrities at SXSW

If you're hoping to spot a famous person at SXSW, here are some tips to increase your chances:

Attend high-profile and private events. Network with other attendees and do your research to find out about any exclusive events.

Be observant and watch for familiar faces

Follow social media for updates on surprise appearances or events

Check around the Paramount Theatre, where many film premieres and events are held

Explore downtown Austin and keep an eye out for celebrities walking around or near high-end hotels.

The Hottest Events You Can't Miss

Here is a list of events catering to marketing, content creation, entrepreneurship, and networking interests. Some events even offer free food and drinks. While these events are free and open to everyone, some may offer VIP passes for purchase or prioritize entrance for badge holders. Be sure to RSVP for the events that require it.

Equitech Texas Welcome Breakfast (March 10) is for under-estimated founders, funders, and allies who want to connect and celebrate. RSVP

Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit (March 10-13) is a multi-day event to learn about the latest trends and technologies shaping the marketing landscape. Free food and drinks. Register ahead of time.

Inc Founders House and Fast Company Grill (March 10-14) – Come for daily talks and complimentary snacks and drinks. RSVP

Capital Factory Start Up Crawl (March 10) – Consider purchasing VIP ($50) or Early Admission ($10) tickets for guaranteed entry to a setup of booths with startup companies, free food, free drinks, and more. VIP tickets provide dedicated access through a VIP line, early admission, and a swag bag. Long lines are expected. RSVP

Jo's Coffee | Amazon Ads (March 10-13, Between 9 am and 12 pm) has complimentary beverages courtesy of Amazon Ads.

Create & Cultivate Future Summit (March 11) is a one-day conference to discuss creativity, entrepreneurship, and career development topics. The first 200 attendees will receive a gift bag worth $400, so be sure to get there early (at least 30 minutes).

SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW (March 11-12) renowned speakers explore the science, history, and personal stories that shape our understanding of health. Other activities include discussions, demos, and networking opportunities. RSVP

Wonder House (March 11-14) provides networking with University of Arizona visionaries as they discuss technology, culture, film, music, and more topics. RSVP

Unstoppable WoW3: 1 Year Anniversary Brunch (March 11) is a good event to connect with inspiring women in Web3. Reserve a spot.

Google Cloud for Startups Community Event (March 13) focuses on women founders and will provide panels and networking with VC investors.

RECHARGE with RE/MAX (March 13) unofficial SXSW event with complimentary mini facials, chair massages, cocktails, and engaging conversations with experts in Austin Real Estate. RSVP

A Day in the Future of Fashion (March 15) fashion event has startup demos, pop-up markets, and discussions with industry leaders. Enjoy networking, music, free drinks, food, swag, and more. RSVP

The Creative Industries Expo (March 15) is opening its doors to all professionals in Austin for Austin Industry Day. Entry does not require a badge.

Whether an industry professional, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a music fan, SXSW has something for everyone. The event offers networking, learning, and entertainment opportunities, but with so much going on, it can be overwhelming to navigate. By following these tips, attendees can make the most of their time at the festival and create unforgettable memories.

This article was produced by Rachel K. Belkin and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.