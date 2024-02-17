SXSW Through The Years: 24 of the Most Iconic Festival Moments

Every spring, thousands from all over the globe swarm my fair city to attend the infamous South by Southwest Festival. In 1986, the creators of SXSW began discussing how they could bring exposure to what was quickly becoming a community of creatives, specifically centered around music.

After much planning, the first festival was scheduled for March 1987 and has been going strong ever since. Eventually, including other aspects like interactive and film, this international and revolutionary week-long extravaganza now hosts a variety of categories for creatives, tech entrepreneurs, politicians, and many more.

With no shortage of iconic moments, SXSW remains a beloved staple of fans worldwide.

1. Johnny Cash Showcase (1994)

Only a few years after the festival's inauguration, SXSW invited Johnny Cash to give the keynote address at the 1994 festival, where he relayed the wisdom of 40 years in the music business, sharing how he grew and adapted throughout his tumultuous career. Later, Cash gave an outstanding performance at Emo's with up-and-coming star Beck, who was supporting his unheard-of track, Loser, at the time, helping to launch his 30-year music career.

2. Courtney Love Keynote (2002)

One of the most prominent female rock stars of the 1990s with her band Hole, Courtney Love, had also ventured into acting, starring in the Oscar-nominated The People vs. Larry Flynt, released in 1996. After a few ups and some very low lows, SXSW asked Love to speak, where she set the audience straight on many industry rumors and scandals, delivering it all in her usual candid, free spirit way.

3. Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe Conversation (2022)

A colorful conversation about art and climate change between Roxy Music's Brian Eno and Indie rocker and all-around “music weirdo” Beatie Wolfe occurred in 2022 on the SXSW stage. Eno shared his knowledge of his music industry charity EarthPercent, and Wolfe shared “From Green to Red,” an environmental protest piece built using 800,000 years of NASA data to visualize rising CO2 levels.

4. Nadya Tolokonnikova of P. Riot (2022)

Nadya Tolokonnikova, former lead singer of the Russian protest and punk rock group P. Riot, performed at Cheer Up Charlies in 2022. Just a few short months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Nadya had some choice words for the Russian dictator whom her band has railed against since their inception, even landing her in prison in 2012 for her anti-Putin performance.

5. Barack Obama Keynote (2016)

In the last year of his 2nd term, President Obama was a highly anticipated keynote speaker at 2016's SXSW. Sitting down with The Texas Tribune's CEO & Editor in Chief, Evan Smith, the former president discussed a variety of subjects surrounding voting access, feelings about his presidency, and his vision for the United States.

6. The Flaming Lips Showcase (1997)

In 1997, The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne arranged his fourth “Parking Lot Experiment” at that year's SXSW. He had 30 cars play 30 different cassette tapes recorded by the band in an Austin parking lot for more than 1,000 attendees. This performance assisted the Lips in creating their 8th studio album, Zaireeka, solidifying their signature aesthetic.

7. The White Stripes Showcase (2001)

Jack and Meg White, decked out in their signature red, white, and black attire, wowed the SXSW crowd with songs from what would become their breakout 3rd album, White Blood Cells, in 2001. Their raw and gritty performance threw them onto the national stage as one of rock's greatest bands.

8. Amy Winehouse Showcase (2007)

The English crooner, known for her erratic and often drug-fueled lifestyle, performed a stripped-down version of her sophomore breakthrough album Back to Black‘s top singles–Rehab, Back to Black, and others, proving to the critics, who focused primarily on her lifestyle, that she did have the chops to back up the hype. Winehouse tragically succumbed to her addictions in 2011, but her smoky, strong voice lives on.

9. Death From Above 1979 Showcase (2011)

Fans of Death From Above 1979 were so overwhelmed and excited about the unexpected reunion of the duo at SXSW in 2011 that they started rioting. Spectators outside the fenced-in area of the venue began pushing the barriers, causing such a stir that the police ended up clashing with them. The duo stopped their performance mid-act until things settled down but ultimately returned to the stage and finished their set.

10. The Stooges Showcase (2013)

Iggy Pop and the Stooges took the SXSW stage in 2013 ahead of their LP album Ready to Die release. This showcase marked the group's first collaboration with guitarist James Williamson since the release of their 1973's Raw Power, tearing up the set like the rock gods they are.

11. Lou Reed Tribute Showcase (2014)

Five months after the death of musician Lou Reed, many incredible artists banded together to organize a tribute showcase to the Velvet Underground frontman. Austin's own Alejandro Escovedo and Richard Barone curated and collaborated with other artists such as Suzanne Vega, Lucinda Williams, Sean Lennon, and the Black Lips to pay their respects to Reed's prosperous career, covering his most profound works like Pale Blue Eyes, Run, Run, Run, and I'll Be Your Mirror.

12. Jack White Showcase (2012)

Jack White returned ten years after his White Stripes SXSW debut to launch his solo career. With spectators like Bill Murray in attendance, White played two sets, one with an all-female backup band and the other with only men. Playing songs from his then soon-to-be solo debut album, Blunderbuss, collectively with tracks from The Raconteurs, The White Stripes, and Dead Weather.

13. First Hip-Hop Showcase (1990)

Just a few years after the small but soon-to-be mighty festival started, hip-hop was introduced to the lineup, ensuring a more diverse representation of musical talent. Hip-hop was poking into mainstream culture, and adding Def IV and Ultramagnetic MCs to the 1990s showcase performances revolutionized the festival as we know it.

14. Knocked Up Film Debut (2007)

By debuting his comedy hit Knocked Up at the Paramount Theater in 2007, director Judd Apatow's sophomore film received a massive push from the SXSW screening. Nearly 1,200 spectators packed the festival's largest venue located in downtown Austin, setting the launching stage for future, mostly rated R, comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bridesmaids.

15. Prince Showcase (2013)

The closing of 2013's SXSW by Prince might be one of the most incredible showcases ever to happen. Prince played a three-hour set that included several encores of all his greatest hits, announcing to the crowd beforehand, “Don't make me hurt you. You know how many hits I got.” Fans of the legend were even more amazed by the masterful musician as they witnessed a set that lasted until 3 AM.

16. The Grand Budapest Hotel: Q&a With Wes Anderson (2014)

In 2014, Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel had a limited release in NY and LA, but at SXSW that year, a special screening of the movie was shown to a captivated audience with a following Q&A with Anderson, actor Jason Schwartzman, and music supervisor Randy Poster. This quirky film was nominated for Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay categories and won four Oscars (for Best Costume Design, Production Design, Original Score, and Makeup & Hairstyling).

17. Ava DuVernay Keynote (2015)

Ava DuVernay made history by being the first Black female director nominated for a Best Picture Oscar for her 2014 film Selma. However, she didn't win, and the only award it did earn was for Best Original Song, leading to the Twitter/X hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. In her 2015 SXSW keynote address, with tears in her eyes and a lump in her throat, DuVernay addressed this moment in her career and how an Oscar win or loss did not define her as a filmmaker.

18. Kanye West & Jay Z Showcase (2014)

Possibly two of the most prominent hip-hop personalities in the industry, Jay Z and Kanye West, teamed up and performed for over 3,000 fans in an epic 2014 SXSW showcase. Performing atop 12 ft-tall video cubes, similar to the set-up built for their 2011-2012 Watch the Throne tour, the two rappers brought the house down and whipped the crowd into an unbelievable frenzy.

19. Los Lonely Boys Showcase (2005)

In the festival's 19th year, the Los Lonely Boys drew the largest SXSW crowd to ever grace Auditorium Shores, with nearly 23,000 concertgoers. After launching onto the music scene in the early 2000s and their release of Heaven, this trio of Latino brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza has been bringing their style of music they call “Texican Rock n' Roll,” combining elements of rock and roll, Texas blues, brown-eyed soul, country, and Tejano.

20. MTV's Festival Coverage (1994)

In 1994, for MTV's Week in Rock, Kurt Loder arrived in Austin to interview the participating musicians performing at that year's festival. Austin's own Patrice Pike of Sister 7 recently told Wealth of Geeks that moment in SXSW history “helped propel SXSW and Austin into the hotbed that it has become.” The coverage by the music video channel helped build up national rockstars and international sensations, bringing industry giants to the sleepy Texas town that resulted in some big major label deals.

21. Trail of Dead Showcase (2001)

A little-known Austin band named And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, or Trail of Dead for short, played a small showcase at Red Eye Fly. After performing only one song, the indie band trashed the stage and threw their gear into the creek behind the venue, causing their fans to go wild. Their opening act was the electroclash musician and producer Peaches, who had previously toured with Marilyn Manson and Queens of the Stone Age.

22. Fiona Apple Showcase (2012)

In 2012, the mesmerizing Fiona Apple played Pitchfork's showcase at Central Presbyterian Church. The captivated audience filled the pews and experienced a Goddess-like moment with every note sung and every key played. With a staggering level of honest vulnerability, Apple's face and voice transformed with the meaning of each line. Perhaps she was channeling an ethereal being, or maybe she is one herself, but that show was an iconic moment in SXSW's history.

23. Foster the People (2011)

One of my favorite moments of SXSW was seeing Foster the People perform in 2011 at Butler Park near Auditorium Shores. The festival creators put on a free official showcase to a packed outdoor venue that year. The trio gave a stellar performance that got the crowd dancing and singing to their popular hit Pumped Up Kicks. SXSW's General Manager at the time told the Austin Chronicle, “These shows are really important to us because it’s something we do for the community,” stressed Minor.

24. All of the Unofficial SXSW Moments (1987- )



If you talk to anyone who has performed at or attended the festival, I guarantee you they will share some wild story of stumbling upon an unofficial SXSW performance or randomly meeting a huge star in the most unlikely of places. From my own experience of witnessing Big Boi of OutKast perform an impromptu set in the middle of the day for less than 50 people to Tone Loc strolling into the Black Cat, the seediest rock-n-roll bar in Austin, and singing Funky Cold Medina with the patrons. Countless iconic moments like these have made everlasting impressions on all who have attended the festival.