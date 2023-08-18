Take a Cool Dip Road Trip to the Unique Local Ice Cream Shops of Northern Illinois

If you’re sweltering in the heat and swimming isn’t your thing, consider taking a “Cool Dip Road Trip” to visit some fantastic local ice cream shops in northern Illinois.

The Union Dairy

Serving sweet treats since 1914, The Union Dairy in Freeport is our list's longest-running ice cream shop. From the neon signage out front to the serving counter and swivel stools, a trip to Union Dairy is truly a blast from the past. “Enjoying your favorite ice cream creation a such a nostalgic setting makes visiting the Dairy an unforgettable experience,” said manager Holly Snyder.

“The Pig’s Dinner and The Holy Cow are two of our specialties that date back to the 1960s,” she says. Served in a metal trough, The Pig’s Dinner contains scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream topped with marshmallow, pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate sauces and includes a banana, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry. “Back in the day, anyone who finished The Pig’s Dinner got bragging rights and a pin that said, ‘I pigged out at Union Dairy’,” Snyder explains. “The Holy Cow is another Union Dariy original with 12 dips of ice cream, all the toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.”

The vintage soda fountain vibe also draws patrons to the Union Dairy. “People of all ages love ordering at our original island counter, sitting on the spinning stools while eating their ice cream and enjoying the 1960s cow murals which decorate the walls,” Snyder adds. “While our procedures are modern day, a lot of our atmosphere and decor gives you that old ice cream shop feel.”

Dari Ripple

“We’re located in the heart of Belvidere and the hearts of our customers,” says Celeste DalPra, owner of the town’s most iconic ice cream stand. In operation since 1952, Dari Ripple is known for its ice cream and as one of the best places to get a quick meal. Offering both soft and hard-serve ice cream, Dole Whip, Italian ices, sundaes, shakes, and smoothies, Dari Ripple’s menu also includes walking tacos, Chicago-style hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, and giant soft pretzels.

For fans of dipped cones, there are six varieties to enhance your soft-serve order, including chocolate, cherry, butterscotch, cotton candy, and blue raspberry. “Our customers love the soft serve, twist cones, and our cyclones which is a blended treat combining soft serve with various mix-ins,” DalPra shares.

Beyond Dari Ripple’s hometown appeal, DalPra’s mission is to serve her patrons great food with a side of happiness. “I’m very picky about the quality of everything on our menu,” she says. “People come to Dari Ripple for amazing treats and to enjoy the natural beauty of our location. Being next to the river, Doty Park, and the bike path brings back memories and nostalgia from their youth.”

Cattle and Cream

If you’re in the mood for dinner and dessert, check out Cattle & Cream in downtown Cherry Valley. With 28 flavors of hard-serve ice cream and fresh homemade waffle cones, Cattle & Cream is a one-stop shop for summer treats and grilling meats. “We serve Cedar Crest ice cream from Wisconsin, which makes for awesome sundaes, shakes, and malts,” points out Andrew Hedlund, Cattle & Cream’s meat manager. “Our ice cream flavors vary throughout the summer, but the waffle cones are always a big hit.”

“Offering ice cream and having a fresh-cut meat counter is an excellent combination because our ice cream choices draw people in, and then they can get something to grill for dinner,” he says. Cattle & Cream offers black Angus beef, American and Australian Wagu steak, fresh chicken, pork, and around 18 varieties of Italian sausage. “Mexican Elote, gyoza pot sticker, chicken andouille, cajun chicken, blueberry maple breakfast links, and pizza sausage with a locally made pizza sauce are just some of the sausages we make,” Hedlund adds.

Additionally, Cattle & Cream offers Pep’s Drafthouse frozen pizza and homemade brats, including beer/cheese and onion, jalapeno cheddar, beer cheese, and just cheese.

Bad Humor Ice Cream Truck

If you visit City Market in downtown Rockford, chances are you'll encounter the coolest thing on wheels, Paul Sletten’s Bad Humor Ice Cream Truck. A local restauranteur, Sletten owns Abreo, Social Charcuterie Bar & Cocktails, Disco Chicken food truck, and Veedubs Mobile Cocktail Bar.

“There are great ice cream places in our region, and Bad Humor is a fun deviation from the standard ice cream experience,” Sletten says. “We wanted to create something handheld to serve people without making them wait in long lines. We do more work on the prep side of things, so once we’re out on location, it’s a quick treat that people can enjoy at any event.”

The prep work for making a Bad Humor ice cream sandwich starts in Sletten’s restaurant kitchen, where homemade cookies marry handmade ice cream in an inventive, eclectic union. Some of his most popular sandwiches are the Crack Sammie, a bourbon caramel ice cream with classic chocolate cookies; the Troll House, classic vanilla custard with chocolate pretzel cookies; and the Dave Matthews Sucks, a jalapeno lime ice cream with tequila on corn cookies.

Sletten is developing a gluten-free sandwich and has other fascinating flavors like the Bad Camper, a toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate and graham crackers; Miso Crazy, a miso pecan ice cream; a sweet corn ice cream on blueberry white chocolate cookies and vegan sandwich that includes strawberry sorbet on chocolate cookies.

The Bad Humor ice cream truck is also available to cater corporate events and private parties.

Dari Fair

As the new owners of Dari Fair, Keith and Lynn Williams are doing their part to keep a west-side Rockford tradition alive. The Williams bought the ice cream stand in April and are using Dari Fair’s original recipes while adding their family recipes to the menu.

“Dari Fair has been in Rockford since 1968, so we want to honor the history while expanding the menu,” says Keith.

Lynn handles the business's ice cream side, including chocolate and vanilla soft serve, Dole Whip, and Dari Fair’s signature lemon soft serve. “We also offer Coolers which combine soft serve and candy toppings,” she says. “We have practically any type of candy you can think of to mix into a Cooler.”

“Our nacho sundae is one of Dari Fair’s specialties,” Lynn shares. “It’s waffle cone pieces with soft serve, sprinkles, and toppings of your choice.”

Keith is Dari Fair’s grill master and has added a pulled pork sandwich, bone-in chicken wings, ribs, and brats to the menu. “Our barbeque is what sets us apart from other dariettes,” he says. “I make the sauce myself from a 20-year-old family recipe. It’s one of our staples and best sellers as there’s more demand for the pulled pork sandwich than for hamburgers.”

Dari Fair also offers vegetarian menu choices including a Beyond Burger and some impressive cauliflower Buffalo wings served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Keith says there are also plans to add a salad to the menu.