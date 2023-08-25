10 Takeaways From The First GOP Debate

The first of what is sure to be many debates between the Republican primary candidates was held in Milwaukee by Fox News Wednesday evening and had some surprises for viewers. Here are ten significant takeaways, from candidates’ performances to policy disagreements, from the first GOP primary debate.

1 – Trump’s Absence Doesn’t Hurt Him

Former President Donald Trump leads by more than 30 percent in most major polls and, as such, decided that debating his challengers wasn’t worth his time. It may have been the right decision for the former president, who is currently charged with several counts of election fraud.

When asked if they would support Trump as the Republican candidate for the general election even if he is convicted in a court of law, six of the eight challengers on stage said they would. The only two who did not were former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, neither of whom made a strong showing in the debate.

That level of loyalty not only to the Republican Party but to Trump as a candidate shows that while these challengers may want his position, they’re still ultimately supportive of the current favorite.

2 – Christie’s Criticism Failed to Land or Be Heard

The former New Jersey Governor has made criticizing Trump the center of his campaign. So much so that some believe Christie isn’t even hoping to win so much as disrupt the race and destabilize Trump’s standing. When the other candidates said they’d support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime, Christie said the Republican Party must stop “normalizing this conduct.”

But his criticisms were drowned out by boos from the crowd throughout the debate, at one point forcing a moderator to ask the crowd to allow Christie to finish.

3 – DeSantis Fails To Hold the Spotlight

The Florida governor has been steadily second to Trump in national polls. But while he was once a close second, he’s now fallen far behind. Many thought the first debate would be DeSantis’s opportunity to solidify his position as the strongest challenger to Trump. But instead, he fell into the background.

DeSantis repeatedly emphasized his history in the military and hit upon his regular talking points about being tough on immigration and the crime rate in Florida. But none of this seemed to galvanize the audience or lead to many attacks from his fellow hopefuls.

4 – Ramaswamy Has a Target On His Back

Instead, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy bore the brunt of the evening’s attacks. Among other meaningful and less-meaningful criticisms, former Vice President Mike Pence attacked the businessman for his lack of experience, and Christie chided the political newcomer for sounding “like ChatGPT.”

But Ramaswamy smiled and continued to make bold statements about climate change, Ukraine, and the Biden administration’s alleged targeting of political enemies. Whether or not he won over any new supporters from the debate is uncertain. But it undoubtedly did wonders for his name recognition, as his name was the one on everyone’s lips.

5 – Haley Wants to Be Realistic

In great distinction to Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley did her best to paint a picture of herself as a realist looking forward to the general election. She spoke to the political realities surrounding abortion bans, which remain a key Republican policy point despite a lack of popular support. She was also the first candidate to criticize Trump.

At one point during the debate, she noted that she was the only woman present on the stage and quoted Margaret Thatcher, “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” Whether emphasizing her gender will help or hurt her going forward remains to be seen, but the moment played well in the debate.

6 – Pence Makes His Presence Known

Pence was uncharacteristically aggressive in the debate. He marked out his territory as the most aggressive candidate on abortion bans, repeatedly went after Ramaswamy for his inexperience, and pushed DeSantis for a straight answer on Pence’s decision not to overturn the election results in Trump’s favor on January 6, 2021.

Pence became the focal point of discussion for his refusal to overturn the election result, and, eventually, everyone on stage agreed that Pence did his duty to the Constitution and the American Public.

7 – Uneasy Agreement on Pence’s Actions on January 6

The agreement about Pence’s actions was not overwhelming, though. While Christie said Pence “deserves our thanks as Americans” and Haley commended Pence for his decision, DeSantis didn’t want to engage with the question, arguing, “We’ve answered this so many times.” After pressure from Pence, he answered, “Mike did his duty; I’ve got no beef with him.”

The varying enthusiasm about Pence’s choice on January 6 highlights the substantial differences between the candidates’ relationships with Trump and his supporters.

8 – Few Strong Opinions on Climate Change

The candidates seemed more in agreement about climate change, a topic on which few made any strong statements. In fact, DeSantis shut down a “show of hands” question from the moderators asking candidates to raise their hands if they believe human behavior is impacting climate change, shifting from the question to his record as governor.

But Ramaswamy and Haley were both willing to make definitive statements, albeit on opposite sides. Ramaswamy said that climate change is a “hoax,” while Haley said that climate changes caused by humans are “real.”

9 – Disagreement on Abortion Policy

While all candidates on stage marked themselves as pro-life, their policy positions on abortion differed significantly. DeSantis said he would leave specifics up to states but would “stand on the side of life.” The mostly quiet South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Pence both advocated for a national 15-week ban. Haley argued that a nationwide ban is politically infeasible given the lack of support from the American public.

10 – Major Divisions on Ukraine

Perhaps Ramaswamy’s boldest claim of the night was that the US should end its support of Ukraine. The position was fiercely criticized by both Pence and Haley, the latter of whom attacked the entrepreneur directly to great applause, arguing, “You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows.”

DeSantis did mark out as strong a position as Ramaswamy but said he believes that America and Ukraine’s European allies need to increase their support, allowing the US to roll back its current level of involvement.