10 Key Takeaways From The Second Republican Debate

The second Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library saw spirited clashes and defining moments among seven GOP candidates. Unlike previous debates, no singular figure dominated the stage. Nikki Haley's strong performance, DeSantis challenging Trump's absence, and other key takeaways shaped a night of intense exchanges.

1. No One Stole The Show

In a departure from previous debates, the second Republican debate did not showcase a clear frontrunner. While multiple candidates had their moments, none emerged as a dominant figure, leading to a diverse exchange of ideas and criticisms.

2. TikTok and China

Haley's heated debate with Vivek Ramaswamy over TikTok and its ties to China brought a critical issue to the forefront. She argued that TikTok posed a significant threat, highlighting the broader concerns within the Republican Party regarding the popular video-sharing app's connections to China.

She also delivered a memorable line when she labeled TikTok as “digital fentanyl,”

3. DeSantis Challenges Trump

One of the most surprising moments came from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who openly challenged former President Donald Trump for not attending the debate. DeSantis called on Trump to defend his record, which raised eyebrows and signaled a shift in dynamics within the party.

5. He's Alive!

Senator Tim Scott, who had a relatively subdued presence in the previous debate, took a more active role this time. He engaged in a confrontational exchange with Ramaswamy, particularly challenging the candidate's past dealings with China. Scott also referenced connections between Ramaswamy and Hunter Biden, adding another layer of complexity to the debate.

6. Pence vs. DeSantis

Former Vice President Mike Pence didn't shy away from confronting DeSantis. He questioned DeSantis's stance on the death penalty for the Parkland shooter and criticized his budget decisions, making it a contentious moment during the debate.

7. Suburban Appeal

Christie and Haley both tried to appeal to suburban women, a key voting block that has shifted away from the GOP in recent years, by highlighting their accomplishments as governors and their ability to take on Biden.

8. Christie's Peculiar Remark

A peculiar moment occurred when Chris Christie made an unusual comment about the president of the United States allegedly being romantically involved with a member of the teachers' union, injecting a dose of unexpected humor into the proceedings. In response to Christie's remark, Mike Pence added a touch of levity by acknowledging his own marital situation, creating a light-hearted moment amid the intensity of the debate.

9. Donald Duck

More Trump criticism emerged as Christie got “Donald Duck” trending on social media. This is the name he gave Trump for avoiding the debate, and he also criticized him for failing to finish the border wall and adding to the country's debt.

10. Change of Heart

Ramaswamy did a 180 on his previous stance on COVID-19 vaccines, saying he now supports mandates for federal workers and contractors, as well as private businesses, citing the Delta variant and the need to protect the economy.